DTC Companies Bet On Super Bowl Ads; Democrats Want To Legislate Big Tech

The NFL might have taken a pandemic-related revenue hit during the 2020 season, but advertisers still know that it’s the hottest property on TV. ViacomCBS says its Super Bowl ad inventory is pretty much sold out, with 30-second spots selling for at least $5.5 million. On Feb. 7, the Kansas City Chiefs led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play a Ma-away game against the Tom-pa Brady Bunch (or Tampa Bay Buccaneers). But lest you think the world is back to normal, this year’s Super Bowl advertisers reflect the new COVID reality, noted Campaign US. Digital natives like DoorDash, Fiverr and Mercari will enter the rarefied air of the biggest TV advertising forum of the year. Meanwhile, a bunch of Super Bowl advertising mainstays like Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Budweiser opted out. The auto industry, facing declining sales this year due to the pandemic, will be a mixed bag in terms of Super Bowl representation. Toyota and General Motors will be back, but Hyundai, Ford and Audi will stay in the garage.

Apple is atop the alphabet. For the first time in five years, the tech giant’s “brand value” reigns supreme, surpassing Amazon and Google (second and third, respectively), according to a ranking from Brand Finance Global 500. Why? Business Insider reports that Apple's diversification strategy paid off, as the brand increased 87% in value last year. With Tim Cook at the helm, the brand has expanded beyond the iPhone, into services like the App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts, Music, TV and Arcade. The company is reportedly planning to make a self-driving electric car by 2024 (take that, Elon). Five years ago, the iPhone accounted for two-thirds of Apple's sales, but in 2020 it accounted for just half. The news came ahead of Apple’s first quarter earnings on Wednesday, during which it announced that it surpassed the $100 billion mark in quarterly revenue for the first time in its history. (Go iPhone 12).

With the Democrats now holding the majority in Congress, its representatives and senators are gearing up to take on big tech, reports The New York Times. Four years ago, the Dems and Silicon Valley were BFFs. But the issues around monopolies, data privacy, disinformation and hate speech – much of which led to the insurrection at Capitol Hill – have created a growing appetite for legislation to curtail the platforms’ power. Amy Klobuchar, heading up the Senate panel on antitrust, will likely spearhead the regulatory call-to-arms. Her first order of business will be to introduce a bill that will increase funding for antitrust agencies and prevent deals that allegedly decrease competition, like Facebook’s 2012 acquisition of Instagram.

