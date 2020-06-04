Snap To Stop Promoting Trump’s Account; A Steady March Of Google-Focused Agencies

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Social Media Vs. Trump

Snapchat is the latest social media network to enforce policies that restrain President Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric. The company said it will no longer promote Trump’s account on the Snapchat Discover feed due to comments he made that could incite violence during the ongoing protests over racial justice, The New York Times reports. Snap is allowing Trump to keep his account but will not promote it on the Discover home page or in Stories, where it is prominently amplified alongside other celebrity or news accounts. “We simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform,” CEO Evan Spiegel said in a memo to employees.

Let Me Google That For You

The future of the media agency is … Google services? Google overhauled its ad tech stack in the past couple of years, and Google Analytics is now housed in the cloud-based Ads Data Hub, entangling the core advertising tech business with the Google Cloud Platform. In other words, Google has gotten much more complicated. And a new crop of agencies now focuses on Google mar tech and cloud services, such as MightyHive, Jellyfish and Adswerve. The major holding companies are in the mix too, with business units that develop solutions for Google’s ADH and clean room technology. On Wednesday, Merkle announced the general release of its Performance Marketing Lab, a data and analytics services division focused on Google technology. Read the release.

Retargeting Reappears

When Criteo updated its 2020 business guidance at the end of April, its leadership assumed that revenues would continue to decline for another month due to COVID-19, before returning to monthly, if not yearly, growth. “However, a continued decline of the company’s revenues for the month of May compared to April had not materialized as anticipated,” Criteo wrote in an SEC filing on Wednesday. To translate from Investor Relations legalese, Criteo’s revenue has bounced back in May, a month earlier than expected, and it is confident enough in the trend to notify Wall Street. The company didn’t release new forecast numbers, so investors will have to wait until Q2 earnings in July to update their own calculus. Shares jumped by a fifth during the day.

But Wait, There’s More!

You’re Hired!