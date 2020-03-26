Google Tests Audience Buying In ADH, A Big Step From Analytics To Activation

The beta program includes large brands and agencies, and is currently only open to select clients that have invested heavily in ADH. Display and Video 360, Google’s DSP, is the only ad-buying platform that can be connected with ADH audiences for campaigns.

The ADH-based ad campaigns only include non-Google properties. So the beta customers can buy on the open web, but not YouTube or Google Search.

Audience buying is a natural evolution of ADH, according to one brand marketer who is part of the beta.

“You’re creating segments within the platform that are ideal for targeting,” he said. Instead of only having cookie info – a user’s device, perhaps their location and a limited sense of previous sites they’ve visited – ADH segments are grounded with stronger audience data, since the segments are informed by a brand’s CRM or other first-party data and Google’s identity graph.

Right now, the ADH ad-buying tests only work well for companies with large first-party data sets in Google Cloud and integrated with ADH, so the marketer first-party data can sync with Google’s data set, said another agency exec involved in the beta.

One of the primary use cases for ADH audience activations is frequency management, said Hugo Loriot, managing director of the ad analytics consultancy 55, who’s been briefed on the beta program.

Cookies are far from a sure-fire tool for frequency capping, since people use different devices, different internet services and delete cookies, each of which can throw off frequency caps for an individual.

Deepening the Google relationship