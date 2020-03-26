Google Tests Audience Buying In ADH, A Big Step From Analytics To Activation

Taking advantage of the beta means committing more deeply to the Google platform, said one agency exec.
Since Google’s identity data set informs the audience packages, the data can never leave ADH, or advertisers would be able to retarget individuals without consent. The ADH audience segments aren’t transferred from ADH to DV360 – it all happens within the platform.
That’s also why third-party DSPs are not part of the beta program. Ad servers like Sizmek and Flashtalking are ADH partners, because they integrate for analytics and measurement. But no outside DSPs are connected with ADH.
There aren’t specific policy or privacy restrictions that prohibit Google from syncing ADH campaigns with outside DSPs down the road, according to agency execs. And the same goes for media. YouTube and Search could theoretically be available for ADH-based campaigns, though Google hasn't stated if this will happen.
“DV360 is the only DSP I expect ADH will ever integrate with,” according to an agency exec who’s tested the ADH and DV360 ad campaigns. “If exposing cookie-based IDs outside the walls is a nonstarter, Google certainly isn’t going to let other DSPs traffic campaigns informed by logged-in user data.”