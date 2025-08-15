Home The Big Story When The Trade Desk Dips, Ad Tech Drops
PODCAST: The Big Story

When The Trade Desk Dips, Ad Tech Drops

By

SHARE:

Investors use The Trade Desk as a proxy for the health of the entire open web advertising ecosystem, which means TTD’s recent run of concerning earnings is devaluing the entire ad tech sector.

Doubts about how TTD is competing with walled gardens like Amazon, along with slower overall revenue growth, have led some investors to downgrade the DSP’s stock from “buy” to “hold.”

Since TTD reported its Q2 earnings last week – including a respectable but slightly underwhelming 19% YOY growth rate – its price per share has been down about 40%.

And other ad tech companies, including Zeta, MNTN, Magnite, PubMatic and Viant, have also seen their stock prices drop despite solid Q2 earnings.

But TTD’s recent issues aside, what’s really turning investors away from ad tech is the seismic shift in online search as new AI-powered platforms restrict referral traffic to open web publishers. That’s according to Laura Martin, managing director of investment firm Needham & Company and our guest on this week’s episode of The Big Story.

“Investors are worried that digital ad dollars are moving into walled gardens, of which Amazon is the one to beat right now,” Martin says. “But, also, there’s a very real concern that suddenly the open internet is not going to get the consumer traffic it used to, which lowers the total addressable market for every company that sells ads on the open internet.”

In other words, some investors see the writing on the wall for the open web. But Martin believes the open web isn’t going anywhere, despite losing ground to Big Tech and social media, where it’s easier to demonstrate how ads perform within their closed ecosystems.

Yet the shifting search landscape is not an excuse for failing to fix the structural issues that led to TTD’s underwhelming Q4, namely the slower-than-expected rollout of its new Kokai platform.

“It feels like the problems that Jeff itemized in the fourth quarter call aren’t fixed, and that’s problematic,” says Martin, referring to TTD CEO Jeff Green.

However, there’s something to be said for the “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” mentality, according to Martin. TTD’s best path forward, she says, may just be to become more like the walled garden platforms it reviles by preferencing its direct publisher relationships.

Related Stories

Must Read

Q2 earnings

Investors Sour On Programmatic After The Trade Desk Fumbles A Question About Amazon

When The Trade Desk sneezes, ad tech catches a cold.

Closeup image bag of money and judge gavel. Lawsuit, auction, bribe and penalty concept.
lawsuit

The LG Ads Legal Saga Continues With A Fresh Suit, This Time Against Kroll

Alphonso co-founder Lampros Kalampoukas is suing Kroll for allegedly undervaluing the company by nearly $100 million to aid LG Electronics in a shareholder dispute.

Comic: Metric Meditations
Platform Ad refunds

The Startup Trying To Automate The Ad Platform Reconciliation And Refund Mess

The ad tech startup Vaudit, founded last year by Mike Hahn, aims to automate the process of campaign reconciliation atop major ad platforms.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Q2 earnings

The Trade Desk Lays Out Its Case To Beat Walled Gardens. Does Wall Street Buy It?

The Trade Desk continued its shaky 2025 earnings schedule when it reported Q2 results on Thursday.

Platforms

Magnite Targets CTV, SMBs And Google's SSP Market Share

The SSP is betting on the DOJ’s antitrust remedies, plus closer relationships with agencies, DSPs and mid-sized advertisers, to help it eat some of Google’s lunch.

Digital TV and Video

Zillow Pilots Containerized RTB, As It Rethinks The Equation Of Quality And Cost

Zillow is the pilot brand advertiser to test a new programmatic buying strategy known as containerized RTB. The strategy embeds the DSP or ad-buying platform intelligence, in this case the startup Chalice Custom Algorithms, within the SSP, which is Index Exchange.

Popular

  1. Q2 earnings

    Investors Sour On Programmatic After The Trade Desk Fumbles A Question About Amazon

    When The Trade Desk sneezes, ad tech catches a cold.

  2. Technology

    Mediaocean Partners With The Internet Watch Foundation To Report CSAM Content

    Protected by Mediaocean, Mediaocean’s ad verification division, is partnering with the Internet Watch Foundation to crack down on CSAM and ensure children’s online safety.

  3. Closeup image bag of money and judge gavel. Lawsuit, auction, bribe and penalty concept.
    lawsuit

    The LG Ads Legal Saga Continues With A Fresh Suit, This Time Against Kroll

    Alphonso co-founder Lampros Kalampoukas is suing Kroll for allegedly undervaluing the company by nearly $100 million to aid LG Electronics in a shareholder dispute.

  4. The Trade Desk acquires Sincera
    ad tech M&A

    The Trade Desk Is Acquiring Advertising Metadata Startup Sincera

    The Trade Desk has said it will buy Sincera, a startup that aggregates and supplies metadata to ad tech companies. This is TTD’s second-ever public acquisition.

  5. Jim Lawson, President, D/Cipher, People Inc.
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Why Human Voices Still Matter In The Age Of AI

    Human-made content will remain the most important source of information for consumers online. And our appreciation for human expression will only grow as we experience derivative outputs created by AI models.