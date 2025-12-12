Home The Big Story Warner Bros., Netflix, Paramount: The CTV Chessboard
PODCAST: The Big Story

Warner Bros., Netflix, Paramount: The CTV Chessboard

By

SHARE:

Netflix and Paramount are vying for Warner Bros., which has already had enough suitors – and failed marriages – to rival Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor.

On today’s podcast, we look at the streaming TV chessboard to make sense of what those two massive players bring to the table for Warner Bros. What would a combined ad offering look like for each deal?

Advertisers love scale, and either deal would combine enough inventory to change the upfronts. But it would also reduce the number of companies advertisers could negotiate with. And that reduced leverage would not only impact advertisers but also consumers and the labor employed by these Hollywood streaming studios.

The buyer for Warner Bros.  is far from settled: Netflix made its offer on Friday and expected the deal to take at least 12 to 18 months to close. And that was before Paramount swooped in with its hostile bid. So, while the proposed deal is too fresh to affect the upfronts in May of next year, advertisers need to understand how each scenario would change the streaming lineup in order to plan for the future.

Plus: We talk through the argument (being ripped apart online by both consumers and lawyers) that social video is equivalent to movie studio-produced content. And here’s some food for thought: Would Netflix have done this deal, acquiring billions of ad-supported revenue, if it hadn’t already entered the ads business.

 

Related Stories

Must Read

CTV

Pinterest Acquires CTV Startup TvScientific (Didn’t CTV That Coming)

Looks like Pinterest has its eyes – or its pins, rather – fixed on connected TV.

Kelly Andresen, EVP of Demand Sales, OpenWeb
Publishers

Turning The Comment Section Into A Gold Mine

Publisher comment sections remain an untapped source of intent-based data, according to Kelly Andresen, who recently left USA Today to head up comment monetization platform OpenWeb’s direct sales efforts.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

Shopify Launches A Product Network That Will Natively Integrate Items From Across Merchants

Shopify launched its latest advertising business line on Wednesday, called the Shopify Product Network.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
AI

Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs

Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.

Agencies

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

Platforms

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

Popular

  1. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  2. CTV

    Cadent Acquires YouTube Advertising Company VuePlanner

    On Tuesday, TV advertising company Cadent announced the acquisition of VuePlanner, which specializes in contextual advertising and media planning for YouTube.

  3. Publishers

    Programmatic Ads Are Coming To AI Chatbots

    Bringing programmatic ads to AI chatbots marks a shift in the business model for AI search, while traditional publishers must find new ways to monetize.

  4. Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
    Commerce

    Shopify Launches A Product Network That Will Natively Integrate Items From Across Merchants

    Shopify launched its latest advertising business line on Wednesday, called the Shopify Product Network.

  5. Marketers

    WPP Raises Its Ad Growth Forecast Thanks To The AI Boom – But That Doesn’t Mean It Will Last

    Thanks to mitigated tariff effects and the AI boom, WPP Media’s 2025 ad spend forecast has good news for marketers.