Home The Big Story Gold Medal CTV
PODCAST: The Big Story

Gold Medal CTV

By

SHARE:
Logo for AdExchanger's Big Story podcast, with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech

Twenty million Americans are tuning in each day to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Many of them are streaming the Olympics, too. Viewership on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, has exceeded the past two Olympics combined. Clicking on highlights of a favorite Olympic sport feels refreshing for those who grew up at the mercy of whatever cable feed they could find. And, with the viewing experience, ads are evolving, too.

Ads this Olympics feel more native and creative. No longer does live coverage run “Be Right Back” feeds as in previous Olympics. On this week’s podcast, we discuss how this Olympics shows how much change has happened in the CTV world in just two years.

Snack bar signaling

Then, we turn to an analysis of quarterly earnings of CPG companies.

AdExchanger Senior Editor James Hercher has noticed that many of these companies – from snack bar sellers to toilet-paper hawkers – are trumpeting their reductions in ad spend, which they say are happening without a reduction in ROI.

For example, Pepsi cut its marketing spend by $500 million in 2025. P&G and Mondelez ran enough promotions to get investors asking questions, though P&G said promotions are often cheaper than marketing cost.

It’s possible media is becoming more efficient, but when big players cut budgets, it affects the rest of the online ad industry. And it’s also possible that ads are on the chopping block, as these companies seek efficiencies due to changes in spending from their customers.

For example, multiple CPG companies cited changes in spending among Hispanic consumers during the final quarter of the year. Which coincides with an immigration crackdown in America that has left citizens and noncitizens alike fearful of running errands, including shopping for the products sold by these companies.

Plus, many of these companies are experiencing spending changes as a result of the K-shaped economy, where poorer customers are finding it harder to make ends meet. All of which adds up to a tougher time to sell, regardless of what marketing is used to push these products.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Commerce

Walmart’s Ad Revenue Totaled $6.4 Billion In 2025 As The Ecommerce Flywheel Started To Spin

“Fully a third of our profit in the most recent quarter was related to advertising and membership income,” Walmart CFO John David Rainey told investors on Thursday.

Comic: AI-TA?
earnings

Q4: Omnicom’s IPG Merger Is An AI Test Case

Omnicom just reported its first earnings since closing the IPG deal and, shocker, it’s saying AI is main growth driver for combined holdco.

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce

Big CPG Brands Are Quick To Cut Ad Spend Amid A Tough US Market

Companies like P&G, PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive are cutting marketing spend as the easiest and quickest way to protect profitability.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

How The Minnesota Star Tribune Protects Advertisers While Covering ICE Crackdowns

Amid a federal crackdown and local unrest, Minnesota’s biggest newsroom is proving brand safety and hard news can coexist.

CTV

Hasbro And Animaj Form A New YouTube Ad Sales House For Kids And Family Content

The kids companies Hasbro and Animaj have formed a co-venture for selling their ads on YouTube and streaming media.

Marketers

I Asked ChatGPT Where My Ads Were – But It Was Wrong, OpenAI Said

It’s official: ChatGPT has launched ads and the test will expand in the coming weeks. But don’t ask the LLM for details, unless you’re looking for misinformation.

Popular

  1. Comic: AI-TA?
    earnings

    Q4: Omnicom’s IPG Merger Is An AI Test Case

    Omnicom just reported its first earnings since closing the IPG deal and, shocker, it’s saying AI is main growth driver for combined holdco.

  2. Close-up of a figure in a blue shirt, likely a man, with his hands on a laptop keyboard
    Marketers

    Inside The Epstein Files: Tracing His Links To Digital Advertising (So Far)

    During his time as a New York financier, Jeffrey Epstein met and did business with dozens of other investors, entrepreneurs, tech founders and members of the elite. Which means it was inevitable that he would intersect with Ad Land at some point.

  3. Two hands reaching up for a basketball in a crowded stadium
    CTV

    How To Dominate March Madness With Show-Level Data

    At the risk of getting dorky with sports metaphors, DTC agency Rain the Growth already has a game plan to make sure its programmatic placements are a slam dunk.

  4. Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
    Commerce

    Big CPG Brands Are Quick To Cut Ad Spend Amid A Tough US Market

    Companies like P&G, PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive are cutting marketing spend as the easiest and quickest way to protect profitability.

  5. Upstream.tv company launch on Nasdaq billboard in NYC
    CTV

    CTV Should Be Automated – But It Doesn’t Need To Be Programmatic

    Upstream, a supply-side company that until today was called TheViewPoint, introduced a platform that automates direct TV and streaming ad sales. The platform launch and company rebrand strive to highlight the role of TV and streaming as an upper-funnel awareness channel.