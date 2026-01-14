Home Daily News Roundup The Great Metaverse Reversal; Netflix Grows The Catalogue
Daily News Roundup

The Great Metaverse Reversal; Netflix Grows The Catalogue

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: EmptyVerse

Meta’s Bad Bets

The metaverse is all but dead, and its demise is a cautionary tale for Big Tech’s AI ambitions.

In December, Mark Zuckerberg instructed Meta’s business divisions to cut expenditures by 10%, Fast Company reports. But Reality Labs – the group responsible for developing metaverse hardware and experiences that reportedly lost $73 billion in five years – cut spending by 30%. As a result, Meta laid off 1,000 employees from Reality Labs this week, according to Bloomberg.

It appears the metaverse – once projected by McKinsey to be a $5 trillion market by 2030 – is ending with a whimper.

Now, with AI stepping in as Big Tech’s new shiny object, it’s worth reflecting on the metaverse craze to understand “why such a delusional fervor took hold so that we can inoculate ourselves as the next one spreads,” writes Edward Ongweso Jr at Fast Company.

According to Ongweso, Meta’s search for new revenue lines beyond its insanely lucrative ad business has largely fallen flat. There was the finance and cryptocurrency period, not to mention gaming and hardware.

AI-powered easy buttons for marketers are Meta’s next attempt at reinventing what it’s always done best. But whether AI proves transformational or ends up as another of Zuckerberg’s failed pet projects remains to be seen.

Widening The Net

While Meta retreats from the non-toehold it never had in the nonexistent metaverse, Netflix is building up a head of steam as it expands into new channels.

Take live sports.

As the proverbial tentpole supporting pretty much the entire TV industry and an anchor for most streaming subscriptions, live sports is a major opportunity. But live sports broadcasts pose a unique technical challenge for Netflix, as The Wall Street Journal reports. 

But, hey, live sports is also its entree to the $70 billion TV ad market, so Netflix is keen to work out the kinks.

And then there’s podcasting. After years of occasional toe-dips into the podcast market, Netflix is finally diving in, according to Bloomberg. It’s hoping podcasts will flourish the way reality TV and standup specials have on its platform.

Oh, and we can’t forget about the gaming market. Just a few weeks ago, Netflix came storming out of left field with the news that it – and not Electronic Arts – will produce the new FIFA video game title this year, the first since the organization’s acrimonious 2023 split with EA over licensing rights.

Guilt By AI-ssociation

The problem with labeling everything as “AI-powered” is that it lumps in tools and techniques platforms have used for years, giving AI critics an easy target for scrutiny.

Case in point: In advance of this week’s National Retail Federation Big Show, Google announced its new Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) for powering AI shopping agents across Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair and Target.

Almost immediately, economist Lindsay Owens, who serves as the executive director for progressive advocacy group Groundwork Collaborative, seized on the announcement’s mention of “personalized upselling” to accuse Google of implementing surveillance pricing tactics.

“They’ll be working with some of the biggest names in retail to swap data and train their algorithm into a price gouging behemoth,” Owens wrote.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Google claims that Owens’ objections are fundamentally incorrect. Apparently, the inclusion of “personalized upselling” in Google’s AI road map refers to an agent being able to make personalized product recommendations, something that was already possible long before the AI hype train left the station.

Which is exactly the problem. Neither personalized upselling nor dynamic pricing are new, but their tangential connection to AI has more users paying more attention to these practices – and not always liking what they see.

But Wait! There’s More! 

Mobile performance marketing platform Liftoff files for an IPO on the Nasdaq. [Investing.com

Microsoft announces a new “community-first” AI initiative and claims it won’t increase the electricity bills of the neighborhoods around its data centers. [blog]

SuperAwesome acquires kid-focused podcast company Starglow Media. [Deadline]

Being against AI is becoming an effective brand marketing strategy. [Adweek

So much for entrepreneur creators – even MrBeast claims he’s cash poor right now. [Fortune

What Apple and Google’s Gemini deal means for both companies. [The Verge

AI-generated imagery that depicts women in bed with celebrities is now being used to advertise and monetize adult content on Instagram. [404 Media

Automated investment platform Betterment confirms hackers accessed users’ personal data, but de-indexes its announcement of the hack from search. [TechCrunch]

You’re Hired!

Jaclyn Nix joins Kevel as chief operating officer. [release

Digital gift card startup Nift appoints Yahoo veteran John McNerney as general manager to lead its APAC expansion. [release

Sally Shin moves to CNBC as EVP of growth and partnerships. [release]

Madhavi Tadikonda has been named senior director of network sales at E.W. Scripps. [TVNewsCheck]  

Thanks for reading AdExchanger’s Daily News Roundup. Want it by email? Sign up here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Marketers

How Valvoline Shifted Marketing Gears When It Became A Pure-Play Retail Brand

Believe it or not, car oil change service company Valvoline is in the midst of a fascinating retail marketing transformation.

PODCAST: The Big Story

The Big Story: Live From CES 2026

Agents, streamers and robots, oh my! Live from the C-Space campus at the Aria Casino in Las Vegas, our team breaks down the most interesting ad tech trends we saw at CES this year.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

2025: The Year Google Lost In Court And Won Anyway

From afar, it looks like Google had a rough year in antitrust court. But zoom in a bit and it becomes clear that the past year went about as well as Google could have hoped for.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Measurement

Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era

A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is after all.

Publishers

The AI Search Reckoning Is Dismantling Open Web Traffic – And Publishers May Never Recover

Publishers have been losing 20%, 30% and in some cases even as much as 90% of their traffic and revenue over the past year due to the rise of zero-click AI search.

CES 2026

No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts 

If any single event can be considered the jumping-off point for TV upfronts, it’s the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Popular

  1. CTV

    Interactive CTV Ads Were Mostly Talk – Until Now

    For years, interactive CTV advertising was the star of industry demos – promising, flashy and mostly theoretical. In 2025, they finally made the leap from proof of concept to practice.

  2. lessandro De Zanche, Media Monetization Strategy Consultant, not just ADZ
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Ad Tech Doesn’t Just Have A Transparency Problem. It Has A Courage Problem

    Bold, accountable leaders who publicly embrace conflict and challenge industry fraud are essential to spark innovation in digital advertising and ad tech, writes Alessandro De Zanche.

  3. agentic AI

    AI Agents Are Taking Over NBCU’s Linear TV Buys

    NBCU is testing agentic systems that can automatically activate campaigns across its entire portfolio – including live sports on linear.

  4. CTV

    Amazon Ads Shares Interactive Video Best Practices At CES 2026

    Maggie Zhang from Amazon Ads talks interactive video strategy, including opportunities on Amazon Prime Video and which genres drive the most engagement.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Big Story: Live From CES 2026

    Agents, streamers and robots, oh my! Live from the C-Space campus at the Aria Casino in Las Vegas, our team breaks down the most interesting ad tech trends we saw at CES this year.