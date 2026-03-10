Home AI The Boring Infrastructure That Could Make Agentic AI Happen For Ad Tech
AI

The Boring Infrastructure That Could Make Agentic AI Happen For Ad Tech

By

SHARE:
Puzzle pieces connected together. Two puzzle pieces with cables coming together on yellow background. Problem solving concept, business solutions and ideas. Vector illustration.

For all the talk about AI transforming marketing, many brands still wait weeks just to push a single audience from a CRM into paid media – a lag that’s hard to square with the rise of autonomous AI agents.

“But that’s actually pretty normal in the industry,” said Rio Longacre, a partner and global ad tech lead at Credera, Omnicom’s consulting division.

In other words, good luck building agentic workflows for online advertising on dysfunctional plumbing. “It’s either just not going to happen,” Longacre said, “or is going to be really messy.”

To address this “really messy” reality, Credera has been testing new technology from infrastructure provider MadConnect that allows buyers to plug AI tools into existing ad tech and marketing platforms without having to set up every connection from scratch.

On Tuesday, MadConnect made that software, which it refers to as its “intelligent connectivity layer” (ICL) generally available to enterprise marketers and their agencies.

“Let the agents do all the innovative and fun stuff,” said MadConnect CEO Bob Walczak. “We just want to be the infrastructure, the connection point that they connect into.”

Plugging away

In practice, being the connection point means handling all of the unglamorous work of wiring CRMs, CDPs, clean rooms, DSPs and other systems together so AI agents can be useful across them instead of being trapped inside a single platform.

Under the hood, ICL is built to natively support Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open-source spec that standardizes how AI agents share context and interact across systems securely.

MCP defines how an agent talks to a data source or tool. But it doesn’t actually connect those systems to each other. That’s where ICL comes in, sort of like a switchboard behind the scenes.

If MCP is akin to a USB, think of ICL as the row of ports on a laptop.

“The promise of AI is that you don’t need engineers to do a lot of things, but the fact is that you still need technical acumen to use things like MCP servers, APIs, AdCP [and] UCP,” Longacre said. “This lightens the burden and gives you one place where you can pretty easily drag, drop and connect things.”

Pain in the pipes

Which is important, because the integration grind in ad tech is real, and it doesn’t go away just because AI agents are in the mix.

Dentsu, which has also been using ICL, maintains a long list of direct integrations on behalf of clients, including with publishers, ad tech platforms and mar tech tools. It’s necessary, but also a colossal pain in the rear, according to Gerry Bavaro, Dentsu’s chief solutions officer for data and tech.

“Lighting up a new connection always takes time: setting it up, maintaining it and then adding layers for AI and measurement,” Bavaro said. “There are a lot of potential choke points between signing a deal and having everything actually running.”

Getting data back from partners is another bottleneck. Dentsu now uses ICL’s preconfigured connections to pull in log-level data and data from conversion APIs rather than having to do a whole bunch of custom integrations.

Platform neutrality

But Walczak is careful to frame MadConnect as a neutral infrastructure provider and not just another middleman.

The company doesn’t own an identity graph, isn’t trying to be a CDP and doesn’t sit in the media supply chain, he said. It runs within a client’s existing stack, where it manages connections and never takes custody of data.

This zero-copy data governance approach aligns with the zeitgeist. Most large brands want composability and limited data movement for privacy and regulatory reasons, Longacre said.

“It’s nonnegotiable for a lot of big brands,” he added.

Once the governance and connectivity issues are taken care of, however, the use cases start to look a lot more like agentic marketing than basic automation.

For example, early adopters of ICL are testing agentic-style workflows, such as buyer and seller agents exchanging inventory and handling reporting, with MadConnect managing the connections into the ad server and DSPs.

Bavaro expects this kind of infrastructure to also impact how agencies get paid. Dentsu already has some clients on commercial models that tie fees to outcomes, including ROAS and cost-per-acquisition efficiencies. Smoother connectivity and better data access makes it easier to take on that risk.

The bigger question now, though, is whether this kind of infrastructure layer can move AI in ad tech out of the demo phase.

“That’s the problem with AI – how do you go from pilot to production?” Longacre said. “We think tools like this can help us bridge that gap and move a lot quicker.”

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

AdExplainer

Understanding MCP, The ‘Universal Adapter’ For AI In Advertising

Your TL;DR on MCP, the open standard that lets AI models connect to tools, remember context and run workflows across platforms.

CTV

YouTube Americas Leader Tara Walpert Levy Says Measurement Proves Creators Do TV Ads Best

“We are focused on being where the world watches video,” said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s VP, Americas at the Convergent TV conference in NYC on Thursday. “And to us that now is TV.”

CTV Roundup

Paramount Skydance Is Trying To Buy WBD. Now What?

Late last week, Netflix walked away from plans to acquire Warner Bros., clearing the way for Paramount Skydance to scoop up the whole company with its hostile takeover bid.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Commerce

Sallie Has An Ad Business And Meta Is Declining Credit Cards

Sallie, the major issuer of US education loans, is getting into the retail media network business.

Social Media

Meta Has A New Way To Measure Social Engagement (Because Clicks Don’t Cut It)

Meta will now measure social interactions like likes, shares and comments under a new “engage-through attribution” category, replacing click-through as the default.

Marketers

The Trade Desk Welcomes OpenTTD, The Partner Integration Portal To Rule Them All

The Trade Desk has OpenPath, OpenAds, OpenSincera and, as of today, a new platform portal called OpenTTD.

Popular

  1. A hand points a smart TV remote at a smart TV screen displaying several blurred-out content titles for viewers to choose from.
    connected TV

    Amazon Audiences Are Coming To Netflix

    Starting next quarter, US media buyers will be able to tap Amazon Audiences for targeting when they run Netflix campaigns through the Amazon DSP.

  2. AdExplainer

    Understanding MCP, The ‘Universal Adapter’ For AI In Advertising

    Your TL;DR on MCP, the open standard that lets AI models connect to tools, remember context and run workflows across platforms.

  3. CTV

    YouTube Americas Leader Tara Walpert Levy Says Measurement Proves Creators Do TV Ads Best

    “We are focused on being where the world watches video,” said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s VP, Americas at the Convergent TV conference in NYC on Thursday. “And to us that now is TV.”

  4. Social Media

    Meta Has A New Way To Measure Social Engagement (Because Clicks Don’t Cut It)

    Meta will now measure social interactions like likes, shares and comments under a new “engage-through attribution” category, replacing click-through as the default.

  5. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    Will The Trade Desk Right-Size Its Margins?

    Fees, fees, fees. The Trade Desk is facing market pressure in all directions: from rival DSPs offering lower fee structures, SSPs and agencies clashing over its OpenPath product and bearish investors disappointed with growth. Guest Sarah Caputo, founder of consultancy Fraction Method, tells us why The Trade Desk should reduce its margin and make its fees more transparent.