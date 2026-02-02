Home Marketers Amazon Ads Opens A Beta Test For Its New MCP Server
Marketers

Amazon Ads Opens A Beta Test For Its New MCP Server

By

SHARE:
"Model Context Protocol" handwritten on a post-it note, stuck on a bulletin board

APIs are so 2024.

The new hot trend is what’s known as Model Context Protocol, or MCP.

And Amazon Ads is entering the fray with a built-in MCP product meant to be a first foot in the door for advertisers using agentic systems.

On Monday, Amazon Ads opened a beta program for its new MCP server that connects preexisting software systems and their APIs to agentic AI systems.

Amazon Ads hosts the infrastructure on behalf of advertisers, said Paula Despins, Amazon Ads’ VP of ads measurement. The Amazon Ads MCP will also be natively integrated with Amazon campaign management tools, she added, though on the AI side clients can bring in their own LLM or agentic AI solution.

Lost in translation

The new Amazon Ads MCP acts as a “translation layer” between the software and the agents without having to introduce custom integrations for each one, said Despins.

The idea isn’t a fundamental overhaul of how an online ad campaign works so much as a way to reduce human work hours and general frustration because their new software services don’t sync nicely. For example, through the beta program, advertisers will now automatically have access to new features that are rolled out through the MCP server.

Working with an MCP removes a lot of “heavy lifting” that’s part of advertisers’ current processes, Despins added, since there isn’t a new integration for each individual API.

The new server includes tools that respond to natural language prompts, simplifying processes that would otherwise take several API calls, and perhaps even a data analyst or someone with knowledge of a programming language like SQL. The new tools work in plain English and were designed for tasks that advertisers perform most often.

For instance, one tool can develop a full campaign with ad groups, audiences and a budget breakdown in response to a prompt that just lists the product and budget, Despins said. Another tool shifts high-performing keywords from one campaign to many others.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

The Three-Letter Acronym From Hell; Streaming The Hits

Without MCPs to translate “very granular APIs,” agents often make mistakes due to an overabundance of information, she said. “It’s the equivalent of just dumping the file cabinet out instead of saying, ‘Here’s the three files you need.’”

(Instruction) manual labor

The new MCP beta program was developed in response to problems that Amazon faced itself, not just with its Amazon Ads clientele, said Despins.

Amazon Ads found that when its execs asked for insights on a conversion report, the existing agent might go to Amazon Marketing Cloud and analyze three years of data, rather than looking at the standard report it was given and expected to use for the analytics.

“It actually did a pretty good job,” Despins said, “but it was a lot slower.”

The initial solution was simply to prompt the agent more effectively and specifically for online ad campaign functions. The tactic … sort of worked, according to Despins. Except that the agent used a deprecated version of an API from three years prior.

The new MCP server is built only on the APIs that are updated to match Amazon Ads’ “domain model standard,” said Despins, so agents will only refer to the most up-to-date versions of a given API.

“A human would probably look a little harder before it made those missteps,” said Despins.

Which, she said, then prompted the question: “Why not give the agent the instruction manual?”

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Measurement

The IAB Formalizes Its Measurement Initiatives Under Its New ‘Project Eidos’

The IAB unveiled its Project Eidos on Monday, a new program uniting its numerous measurement initiatives under one banner.

John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
in remembrance

‘I Am A Lucky And Thankful Man’: Remembering OpenX CEO John ‘JG’ Gentry

To those who knew him, John “JG” Gentry wasn’t just a CEO. He was a colleague who showed up with genuine care and curiosity.

Publishers

Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Meta logo seen on smartphone and AI letters on the background. Concept for Meta Facebook Artificial Intelligence. Stafford, UK, May 2, 2023
Meta earnings

Meta Bets That Its Ad Machine Can Fund Its AI Dreams

Meta is channeling its booming ad revenue into a $135 billion AI drive to power its “personal superintelligence” future.

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Publishers

Microsoft To Stop Caching Prebid Video Files, Leaving Publishers With A Major Ad Serving Problem

Most publishers have no idea that a major part of their video ad delivery will stop working on April 30, shortly after Microsoft shuts down the Xandr DSP.

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

Guess Its AdsGPT Now?

Ads were going to be a “last resort” for ChatGPT, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised two years ago. Now, they’re finally here. Omnicom Digital CEO Jonathan Nelson joins the AdExchanger editorial team to talk through what comes next.

Popular

  1. Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
    CTV Roundup

    TV Ad Buying Is ‘Massively Siloed’ – Can AI Help Change That?

    Now that the video ecosystem is converging, buying workflows need to match how consumers actually watch content, says Walton Isaacson’s Albert Thompson.

  2. Monica Shukla, VP Biddable COE, Mile Marker
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    What Meta’s Andromeda Update Actually Changes – And What It Doesn’t

    The brands seeing the greatest lift from Andromeda have adjusted not by outsourcing judgment to the algorithm but by refining their creative strategy. Here are three best practices to keep in mind.

  3. Publishers

    Prebid Takes Over AdCP’s Code For Creating Sell-Side AI Agents

    The group that turned header bidding software into an open standard is bringing the same approach to publisher-side AI agents.

  4. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Prebid Episode

    Prebid is on a roll: It will take charge of a seller agent, part of AdCP, and Amazon’s integration with Prebid is in beta. But there’s one sticking point: Microsoft is not going to cache video ad creatives anymore that come through Prebid, leaving publishers scrambling for an alternative.

  5. AI

    What’s Next For ChatGPT Ads: The Facts And The Theories

    Advertisers are still figuring out what value ChatGPT’s ads may offer. Are LLMs the next frontier for search, or a new channel entirely?