Home Marketers How Valvoline Shifted Marketing Gears When It Became A Pure-Play Retail Brand
Marketers

How Valvoline Shifted Marketing Gears When It Became A Pure-Play Retail Brand

By

SHARE:

Believe it or not, car oil change service company Valvoline is in the midst of a fascinating retail marketing transformation.

Valvoline is a 160-year-old brand that’s still best known for its off-the-shelf car oil and machine lubrication products.

But did you know the company doesn’t even own that business line anymore? Valvoline sold it in 2022 to Aramco, the Saudi Arabian state oil and investment conglomerate. Valvoline now licenses its name to Aramco, and itself operates entirely as a brick-and-mortar retail business for oil change services.

The past couple years have marked a pivotal reset for Valvoline’s marketing and media, said the brand’s VP of marketing, Jake Lestan, told AdExchanger. Lestan joined Valvoline a couple years before the split, helping guide its transition from a heritage national brand to a “relatively new” retailer.

Oil and water

But what’s so different, really, about how Valvoline has to approach marketing today?

There’s the Valvoline chain store that changes your oil, and you can buy Valvoline oil at auto supply stores.

For one, Lestan said, the old Valvoline business could take a far more holistic and national branding approach to its marketing, where “the halo you get from the product and the service work in concert.”

The idea was to be ubiquitous and remain top-of-mind for people when their car might need a tune-up.

Nowadays, “it’s all about driving traffic to our stores,” Lestan said, and the brand has “right-sized” its marketing for that use case. Which is to say, Valvoline is “becoming more surgical from a local marketing perspective,” he said.

The brand put its marketing budget through a  media mix modeling review after it sold off the car oil business, to adjust future spend based on the new business priorities. But, interestingly, Lestan said, the media mix review has “become a bit of a geography quest as much as it’s been about fine tuning the channel mix.”

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

What’s The Protocol?; It Might Be Time For X To See Itself Out

There’s still a strong element of seasonality for the sellers of auto parts and oil change services, he said. People tend to get their cars tuned in early summer, think May or June, and again in the late fall.

Instead of focusing which channels to crank up or down for full-year branding, Valvoline now more effectively targets during those peak oil change periods and to support specific franchise stores, Lestan said. The brand finds more opportunity by zeroing in on local markets near its stores and identifying where – in the real world, not just within media channels – to deepen its investment.

Traditional media channels like radio and out-of-home billboards, for example, still play a role, especially since they reach people who are literally behind the wheel. But now Valvoline’s investment strategy is less about spreading budget across channels and more about allocating spend based on a specific market’s needs.

Grease the wheels

Valvoline began its marketing overhaul  by drawing radiuses around stores to understand how foot traffic patterns work in each location.

The brand brought in an agency, indie media planning and buying shop Novus Media, to help with the task, Lestan said.

In fast-growing regions experiencing population booms, for instance, he said, Valvoline now prioritizes upper-funnel branding over “lower-funnel, pound-the-pavement”-type tactics to drive foot traffic.

But the new hyper-local focus also opens up new ways to invest, Lestan said, especially in dense or desirable markets where Valvoline might have been “drowned out” by the competition, including other big national brands.

Rather than making costly buys to blanket the entire Chicago TV market, for example, Valvoline can placed a tight radius around its own store locations in the market.

But local targeting isn’t new for Valvoline, Lestan added. The brand has been doing direct mail ads for decades, which can get down to the level of a particular mail carrier’s route. If anything, he said, the challenge is not to “go down a rabbit hole and over-target” an area.

“A DMA can look very different depending on where your store is located,” he said.

There’s a big difference between trying to win in a DMA versus in one’s own neighborhood. Instead of national branding campaigns, Valvoline focuses on untapped local opportunities, Lestan said, such as running on screens at nearby gas station, which is a good way to reach drivers.

But Valvoline is yet to jump aboard the retail media network bandwagon.

Valvoline hasn’t officially discussed starting its own retail data and media business, Lestan said, although, “philosophically speaking, it is really interesting.”

Oil change customers have a 15-minute wait, after all, making them ripe for targeted messaging.

So, how much of the cost of a typical oil change could a customer cover if they, say, agreed to watch video ads for 15 minutes?

“Maybe you and I are in the wrong business,” Lestan joked.

But seriously, he added, Valvoline’s research consistently shows that the main driver of repeat business is that people feel comfortable and enjoy the in-store experience.

So perhaps it won’t be worth treating waiting customers as a captive media audience.

Related Stories

Must Read

PODCAST: The Big Story

The Big Story: Live From CES 2026

Agents, streamers and robots, oh my! Live from the C-Space campus at the Aria Casino in Las Vegas, our team breaks down the most interesting ad tech trends we saw at CES this year.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

2025: The Year Google Lost In Court And Won Anyway

From afar, it looks like Google had a rough year in antitrust court. But zoom in a bit and it becomes clear that the past year went about as well as Google could have hoped for.

Measurement

Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era

A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is after all.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

The AI Search Reckoning Is Dismantling Open Web Traffic – And Publishers May Never Recover

Publishers have been losing 20%, 30% and in some cases even as much as 90% of their traffic and revenue over the past year due to the rise of zero-click AI search.

CES 2026

No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts 

If any single event can be considered the jumping-off point for TV upfronts, it’s the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Comic: This Is Our Year
Comic

Comic: This Is Our Year

It’s been 15 years since this comic first ran in January 2011, and there’s something both quaint and timeless about it. Here’s to more (and more) transparency in 2026, and happy New Year!

Popular

  1. CTV

    Interactive CTV Ads Were Mostly Talk – Until Now

    For years, interactive CTV advertising was the star of industry demos – promising, flashy and mostly theoretical. In 2025, they finally made the leap from proof of concept to practice.

  2. agentic AI

    AI Agents Are Taking Over NBCU’s Linear TV Buys

    NBCU is testing agentic systems that can automatically activate campaigns across its entire portfolio – including live sports on linear.

  3. CTV

    Amazon Ads Shares Interactive Video Best Practices At CES 2026

    Maggie Zhang from Amazon Ads talks interactive video strategy, including opportunities on Amazon Prime Video and which genres drive the most engagement.

  4. lessandro De Zanche, Media Monetization Strategy Consultant, not just ADZ
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Ad Tech Doesn’t Just Have A Transparency Problem. It Has A Courage Problem

    Bold, accountable leaders who publicly embrace conflict and challenge industry fraud are essential to spark innovation in digital advertising and ad tech, writes Alessandro De Zanche.

  5. Measurement

    Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era

    A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is after all.