Home The Big Story Feeding A DSP With Shopper Data
PODCAST: The Big Story

Feeding A DSP With Shopper Data

By

SHARE:
Logo for AdExchanger's Big Story podcast, with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech

Getting the rundown on the products people buy in stores has long been a valuable data business. It’s spawned companies like Catalina, IRI, Circana, NCS, SPINS and more.

And, often, the value of this data increases when it’s nested within a larger company. For example, Infillion acquired Catalina this week, as it plans to infuse its DSP (

In some ways, the MediaMath DSP- Catalina data combo emulates Amazon, whose DSP is superpowered by its ecommerce sales data. But it’s also a sign of two other trends: the need for DSPs to differentiate themselves from each other and the rise of retail media networks.

For example, Walmart’s retail media business is now larger than Snapchat’s. All kinds of companies are spinning up retail media businesses, from financial services to airlines to sporting good stores. Smaller retail media businesses may struggle to scale, but sometimes niche data is the most valuable of all.

Where agencies spend clients’ money

Then, how much does a big agency spend on Google? Meta? The Trade Desk? Disney? Spotify? A slide deck submitted by WPP Media, as it fights a case against a former employee, has all the receipts. And they add up to an impressive matrix of competitive intel about how clients spend their money and where they spend the most of it.

The case concerns Richard Foster, a WPP Media exec who says he was fired after whistleblowing about improper rebates. But WPP Media’s defense includes a deck for a proposed group that would secure better media deals between the agency and top media partners, often through creative means like investing in productions together.

On this week’s podcast, we outline some of the most interesting figures from the doc – but see the rest for yourself, hosted here.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

PubMatic Is All In On Agentic AI

PubMatic says adoption of its AgenticOS, combined with strong CTV and mobile demand, set the stage for double digit growth in the second half of this year.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Marketers

The Trade Desk Faces Headwinds As Investors Reconsider The Thesis Of Objective Indie Ad Tech

The Trade Desk, once a Wall Street darling, now faces the challenge of rebuilding goodwill across the investor community and the ad tech industry.

CTV

Other Than Buying Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Skydance’s Priority Is Streaming Revenue Growth

While the outcome of Paramount Skydance’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery hangs in the balance, Paramount is laser-focused on driving streaming growth.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

TV Media Buyers Want Outcomes – So Nielsen Is Introducing More Advanced Audiences

On Wednesday, and in time for the upfronts, Nielsen added more than 200 advanced audience segments in Nielsen ONE, its cross-platform analytics dashboard.

Publishers

Why Dow Jones Prioritizes Direct Deals To Protect Its Audience Value

In pursuit of ad revenue, Dow Jones is betting on a tried-and-true strategy: direct relationships, first‑party audiences and a disciplined approach to using data to enrich ad campaigns.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

Infillion Strikes Again, This Time Buying The Retail Purchase Data Company Catalina

Infillion, an ad tech business built on M&A, is back with another acquisition. This time it’s Catalina, a century-old market research and shopper marketing company with roots in physical cash register machines.

Popular

  1. Comic: Always Be Paddling
    Marketers

    The Trade Desk Faces Headwinds As Investors Reconsider The Thesis Of Objective Indie Ad Tech

    The Trade Desk, once a Wall Street darling, now faces the challenge of rebuilding goodwill across the investor community and the ad tech industry.

  2. CTV

    TV Media Buyers Want Outcomes – So Nielsen Is Introducing More Advanced Audiences

    On Wednesday, and in time for the upfronts, Nielsen added more than 200 advanced audience segments in Nielsen ONE, its cross-platform analytics dashboard.

  3. Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
    Commerce

    Infillion Strikes Again, This Time Buying The Retail Purchase Data Company Catalina

    Infillion, an ad tech business built on M&A, is back with another acquisition. This time it’s Catalina, a century-old market research and shopper marketing company with roots in physical cash register machines.

  4. Lynne d Johnson, Chief Marketer Network
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Publishers Don’t Need A Reset Button. They Need Stability.

    Traffic didn’t drip. It dropped. In 2026, publishers are prioritizing stability over scale as AI, automation and curation reshape the sell side.

  5. Harvey Ma, VP & GM of Sam’s Club Member Access Platform, Sam’s Club
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Why Retail Media’s Next Phase Depends On Full-Funnel Measurement

    The future of retail media depends on a shift away from siloed in-store and online metrics to a full-funnel approach that reflects how customers actually shop.