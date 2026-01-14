Home Commerce CPG Data Seller SPINS Moves Into Media With MikMak Acquisition
Commerce

CPG Data Seller SPINS Moves Into Media With MikMak Acquisition

By

SHARE:
Comic: Shopper Marketing Data

The commerce media puzzle is coming together.

On Wednesday, retail and CPG data company SPINS added a new piece with its acquisition of MikMak, a click-to-buy ad tech and analytics startup that helps optimize their commerce media.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The two companies first began talking about a potential partnership last year, SPINS CEO Jay Margolis told AdExchanger.

SPINS wanted to expand into MikMak’s space – which is to say, serving online ads and driving online conversions – as an extension of its in-store purchase and shelf-monitoring data offering.

The conversation quickly changed to, “actually, what would it look like if these two entities came together?” Margolis said.

For MikMak, the appeal, according to the startup’s CEO and Founder Rachel Tipograph, is that SPINS “has a proprietary data asset that we always wish we had.”

The new normal

The merger of SPINS and MikMak is a natural fit.

MikMak specializes in driving ecommerce conversions from social, programmatic and online marketplace ads. But it hasn’t had its own data on which products are available at nearby stores or visibility into whether its online campaigns are driving in-store sales.

SPINS is a data seller that also has direct relationships with retailers, mostly regional and smaller chains, and with a particular focus on the natural wellness and health verticals. MikMak’s clients, meanwhile, are all large enterprise CPG brands.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

The Great Metaverse Reversal; Netflix Grows The Catalogue

But the deal also brings together two parts of the retail marketing chain that, traditionally, weren’t supposed to be under the same roof.

Historically, SPINS has competed with attribution services like Circana, which was formed by the merger of IRI and NCSolutions, the two largest store-based purchase data providers.

It also has its own marketing platform called Destini that includes ad serving and, therefore, marginally competed with MikMak, Margolis said.

But by acquiring MikMak, SPINS is adding more robust campaign delivery combined with measurement to its tool kit, which is what brands want.

For example, when marketers run an Instagram campaign, he said,  they don’t only want to know how many conversions they drove on Instagram “in a vacuum.”

They want campaign results “put into the context of everything that we do,” Margolis said, meaning the context of in-store data tied to sales lift and market share gains.

Tipograph added that the market has also changed a great deal in just the past five or so years, and that’s created the need for new measurement approaches.

Traditionally, big CPG brands would typically split responsibilities between a marketing team running national or global campaigns and a trade marketing team partnering with retailers to boost sales in their stores.

“Walmart is now calling on the sales and marketing teams,” Tipograph said. “This has fundamentally changed the entire ecosystem.”

Large CPG companies and retailers are therefore now more open to integrating purchase data providers, ad vendors and online platforms instead of keeping them separate.

“They don’t want to work with siloed vendors,” Tipograph said. “That’s the market signaling this is where they want us to head.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Marketers

How Valvoline Shifted Marketing Gears When It Became A Pure-Play Retail Brand

Believe it or not, car oil change service company Valvoline is in the midst of a fascinating retail marketing transformation.

PODCAST: The Big Story

The Big Story: Live From CES 2026

Agents, streamers and robots, oh my! Live from the C-Space campus at the Aria Casino in Las Vegas, our team breaks down the most interesting ad tech trends we saw at CES this year.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

2025: The Year Google Lost In Court And Won Anyway

From afar, it looks like Google had a rough year in antitrust court. But zoom in a bit and it becomes clear that the past year went about as well as Google could have hoped for.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Measurement

Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era

A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is after all.

Publishers

The AI Search Reckoning Is Dismantling Open Web Traffic – And Publishers May Never Recover

Publishers have been losing 20%, 30% and in some cases even as much as 90% of their traffic and revenue over the past year due to the rise of zero-click AI search.

CES 2026

No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts 

If any single event can be considered the jumping-off point for TV upfronts, it’s the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Popular

  1. CTV

    Interactive CTV Ads Were Mostly Talk – Until Now

    For years, interactive CTV advertising was the star of industry demos – promising, flashy and mostly theoretical. In 2025, they finally made the leap from proof of concept to practice.

  2. lessandro De Zanche, Media Monetization Strategy Consultant, not just ADZ
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Ad Tech Doesn’t Just Have A Transparency Problem. It Has A Courage Problem

    Bold, accountable leaders who publicly embrace conflict and challenge industry fraud are essential to spark innovation in digital advertising and ad tech, writes Alessandro De Zanche.

  3. agentic AI

    AI Agents Are Taking Over NBCU’s Linear TV Buys

    NBCU is testing agentic systems that can automatically activate campaigns across its entire portfolio – including live sports on linear.

  4. CTV

    Amazon Ads Shares Interactive Video Best Practices At CES 2026

    Maggie Zhang from Amazon Ads talks interactive video strategy, including opportunities on Amazon Prime Video and which genres drive the most engagement.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Big Story: Live From CES 2026

    Agents, streamers and robots, oh my! Live from the C-Space campus at the Aria Casino in Las Vegas, our team breaks down the most interesting ad tech trends we saw at CES this year.