Home Commerce Infillion Strikes Again, This Time Buying The Retail Purchase Data Company Catalina
Commerce

Infillion Strikes Again, This Time Buying The Retail Purchase Data Company Catalina

By

SHARE:
Comic: Shopper Marketing Data

Infillion, an ad tech business built on M&A, is back with another acquisition. The latest move will help bring retail purchase data into its platform.

The company announced on Monday that it has acquired Catalina, a century-old market research and shopper marketing company with roots in physical cash register machines. Catalina gets its retail sales data from cash registers themselves, as well as more modern data licensing agreements for online sales and loyalty program info.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Catalina’s outta the bag

Formerly part of Nielsen Catalina, the Catalina company provides a data feed for CPG and retail marketers to analyze purchases of their products in stores and offer discounts to shoppers.

Infillion’s model has been to acquire third-party ad tech point solutions and merge them into one inextricable package of a platform. The Frankenstack includes the MediaMath DSP, as well as CTV ad tech TrueX, location data companies Gimbal and Fysical, then OOH platform InStadium, the Drawbridge US cross-device network and UberMedia managed service ad tech, to name a few.

“The idea here is that there is a force multiplier that comes from bringing these companies together,” Infillion COO Brian Kaminsky told AdExchanger.

Infillion is “not looking to blow anybody up,” Kaminsky said, meaning that Catalina clients who use another DSP or ad platform can continue to do so. But only for a spell. There will be a transition period, which isn’t set yet, he said. But the point is that Catalina data is eventually going to be exclusively available through the Infillion platform and not offered as a standalone business that outside ad platforms could buy or license.

Change in store

The acquisition of Catalina is another example of how the shopper data market has changed. Once upon a time, in-store deterministic purchase data would be separated from the ad-buying companies that coveted the data. Nielsen Catalina, for instance, did not serve ads itself; it just provided data and attribution. The CPG data seller SPINS made a similar change last month with the acquisition of MikMak, as a way to connect its retail purchase data set directly to ad targeting and activation.

Advertisers nowadays “have a number of different sources to triangulate and understand” how their campaigns perform, Kaminsky said. It’s now up to each platform to convey how its results and supply path perform relative to all the others in use by that CPG marketer.

For Infillion, this type of store purchase data is an “exotic component” to use for campaign planning, targeting and attribution, he said.

Perhaps this type of data would historically have been siloed from advertisers, just like it wouldn’t make sense for a referee to wear the home team’s jersey. But that logic has changed.

Kaminsky said retailers themselves have led the change by embracing retail media networks and extending their data into media and advertising businesses.

“Far from being a line that’s crossed, [this is] more enabling business strategies that they’ve already adopted,” he said.

The trend is also accelerated by the rise of walled garden platforms that have accrued most of the growth in all worldwide advertising in the past decade.

Advertisers often say that publishers and platforms shouldn’t ‘grade their own homework.’

But actions speak louder than words. And the action right now is with ad platforms that use exclusive, deterministic data to run closed-loop attribution on their own campaigns and retarget known customers (or conquest known customers of a rival brand).

Infillion will be able to use the Catalina data “to produce a level of insight and reporting and reliability that looks remarkably like the walled gardens,” Kaminsky said. “Only it would be without the walls.”

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

This Election Season, Buyers Can Curate Deals Based On Voter Values

OpenX and Givsly’s new curation solution lets political campaigns reach voters based on data sourced from nonprofits, rather than traditional party affiliation.

Commerce

Walmart’s Ad Revenue Totaled $6.4 Billion In 2025 As The Ecommerce Flywheel Started To Spin

“Fully a third of our profit in the most recent quarter was related to advertising and membership income,” Walmart CFO John David Rainey told investors on Thursday.

Comic: AI-TA?
earnings

Q4: Omnicom’s IPG Merger Is An AI Test Case

Omnicom just reported its first earnings since closing the IPG deal and, shocker, it’s saying AI is main growth driver for combined holdco.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce

Big CPG Brands Are Quick To Cut Ad Spend Amid A Tough US Market

Companies like P&G, PepsiCo and Colgate-Palmolive are cutting marketing spend as the easiest and quickest way to protect profitability.

Publishers

How The Minnesota Star Tribune Protects Advertisers While Covering ICE Crackdowns

Amid a federal crackdown and local unrest, Minnesota’s biggest newsroom is proving brand safety and hard news can coexist.

CTV

Hasbro And Animaj Form A New YouTube Ad Sales House For Kids And Family Content

The kids companies Hasbro and Animaj have formed a co-venture for selling their ads on YouTube and streaming media.

Popular

  1. Close-up of a figure in a blue shirt, likely a man, with his hands on a laptop keyboard
    Marketers

    Inside The Epstein Files: Tracing His Links To Digital Advertising (So Far)

    During his time as a New York financier, Jeffrey Epstein met and did business with dozens of other investors, entrepreneurs, tech founders and members of the elite. Which means it was inevitable that he would intersect with Ad Land at some point.

  2. Upstream.tv company launch on Nasdaq billboard in NYC
    CTV

    CTV Should Be Automated – But It Doesn’t Need To Be Programmatic

    Upstream, a supply-side company that until today was called TheViewPoint, introduced a platform that automates direct TV and streaming ad sales. The platform launch and company rebrand strive to highlight the role of TV and streaming as an upper-funnel awareness channel.

  3. Commerce

    Walmart’s Ad Revenue Totaled $6.4 Billion In 2025 As The Ecommerce Flywheel Started To Spin

    “Fully a third of our profit in the most recent quarter was related to advertising and membership income,” Walmart CFO John David Rainey told investors on Thursday.

  4. Our robot friends
    AI

    One Chatbot’s Journey To Introducing Ads That Don’t Suck

    Luzia wanted ads that were specifically designed for an AI chat interface. It found a solution in generative AI ad network Koah.

  5. Comic: AI-TA?
    earnings

    Q4: Omnicom’s IPG Merger Is An AI Test Case

    Omnicom just reported its first earnings since closing the IPG deal and, shocker, it’s saying AI is main growth driver for combined holdco.