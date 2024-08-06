Home Daily News Roundup Judge Rules Google Search Is A Monopoly; NVIDIA’s Unreleased AI Scrapes The Web
Daily News Roundup

Judge Rules Google Search Is A Monopoly; NVIDIA’s Unreleased AI Scrapes The Web

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Trust Issues

Google Search is officially a monopoly.

US District Court Judge Amit Mehta ruled on Monday that Google has been operating an illegal monopoly over online search for years, Politico reports.

In a 286-page ruling, Mehta says Google is a monopolist in part because it maintains 90% of the search market through exclusive search provider agreements with mobile carriers and device makers, including Apple, Samsung and Verizon. Google paid billions per year to keep these agreements in effect.

Google also used its dominance of the search advertising market to fend off challenges from Microsoft, one of its chief competitors, Mehta ruled. However, he stopped short of saying Google has a monopoly over search advertising.

It remains unclear what methods the government will pursue to rectify Google’s search monopoly. That will require separate legal proceedings. But Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter has voiced support for “structural remedies” that could include breaking off parts of Google’s business.

Google plans to appeal the ruling.

But the decision will no doubt bolster related efforts to crack down on Big Tech monopolies, since it proves existing antitrust law applies in the internet era. Next up is another Google trial centering on its programmatic ad tech, which is set to begin in September. The US also has pending antitrust cases against Apple, Meta and Amazon.

Scrape, Baby, Scrape

Internal documents leaked to 404 Media reveal that Nvidia has been scraping video content from YouTube, Netflix and other digital sources to train its AI.  

Described as “a video data factory that can yield a human lifetime visual experience worth of training data per day” by an Nvidia higher-up, the “Cosmos” project was intended as a foundational AI model for several products, including even self-driving car systems.

Obviously this reopens previous ethical and legal arguments about downloading and using copyrighted content in AI training data sets (YouTube calls this type of scraping a “clear violation” of its terms of use), but it also begs the question: Can we trust AI companies when they say their products are compliant with copyright laws?

As this newsletter previously covered, many advertising agencies are still hesitant to use AI tools without first confirming that their own data will not be used as a training source. More negative press like this won’t exactly inspire confidence in these tools going forward – to say nothing of the many lawsuits now being filed against AI companies, Nvidia included. 

Ditto

Warner Bros. Discovery’s flagship service Max just launched a new homepage personalization feature for all US accounts. WBD started rolling it out gradually in December – and it’s awfully similar to the content recommendation setup on Netflix, The Verge reports. 

Based on viewing history and consumption patterns, Max now recommends titles in content rows that take over the entire homepage, not just part of it. Max also suppresses titles it doesn’t think a subscriber would be interested in.

Homepage personalization is one tactic streamers are using to increase time spent on their apps, which can raise ad revenue. But another popular strategy for streamers like Max is copying Netflix, which is steadily growing both ad-supported subscribers and ad revenue.

Shortly after Netflix touted all the paid accounts it gained from banning password sharing, for example, Max (and Disney+) announced plans to do the same. And going forward, WBD plans to include more features on Max that encourage user engagement, such as buttons viewers can use to rank the shows they “like” or “love” – which Netflix has been doing for at least two years.

But Wait, There’s More!

Ari Paparo offers a history lesson on how Google built an ads business that’s drawing antitrust scrutiny. [LinkedIn]

The ad job market in New York City is booming – but is that hurting other cities? [Ad Age]

Olympics ads just aren’t hitting like they used to. [The Drum]

The Olympics is increasingly relying on advertising – not media rights – to pay the bills. [Digiday]

What marketers need to know about principal media buying. [WSJ]

Petitioners in Israel drop a class-action lawsuit accusing Bright Data of scraping kids’ data from social media. [Bloomberg]

Related Stories

Must Read

antitrust case

The DOJ Wins Its Search Antitrust Case Against Google. Next Up Is Ad Tech

“Google is a monopolist.” No need to say “allegedly” anymore, because that’s a direct quote from Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google and in favor of the Department of Justice.

Comic: Black Boxes
google

A Google Ads Glitch Likely Triggered A Data Breach Within Google Merchant Center

A major Google glitch caused unencrypted customer and product info to be shared between Google Merchant Center accounts for at least two weeks.

Amazon advertising

Amazon Advertising Earned $50 Billion Over The Past 12 Months, And It’s Just Getting Started

Amazon’s Advertising Services segment is delivering the dough. It generated $12.8 billion last quarter, up by a cool $2 billion year over year.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
commerce

Criteo Touts Its Agency And Walled Garden Partners

Q2 was relatively ho-um for Criteo. Its revenue ticked up by just 1%, although the company did move from a net loss of $2 million in the year-ago quarter to a $28 million profit.

Commerce Media

The Biggest CPGs Face New Pressures To Increase Ads While Somehow Spending Less

In the past couple of weeks, many of the world’s biggest CPG and grocery store brands have reported their latest earnings. One thing is clear: CPG brands are under pressure by retailers to squeeze their margins, lower prices and spend more on ads.

Online Advertising

DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle

What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.

Popular

  1. Amazon advertising

    Amazon Advertising Earned $50 Billion Over The Past 12 Months, And It’s Just Getting Started

    Amazon’s Advertising Services segment is delivering the dough. It generated $12.8 billion last quarter, up by a cool $2 billion year over year.

  2. Comic: Black Boxes
    google

    A Google Ads Glitch Likely Triggered A Data Breach Within Google Merchant Center

    A major Google glitch caused unencrypted customer and product info to be shared between Google Merchant Center accounts for at least two weeks.

  3. live sports

    The First Programmatic Olympics Is Attracting New Advertisers

    Athletes aren’t the only ones competing during the Paris Olympics. Advertisers are bidding to reach tens of millions of viewers during the first programmatic Olympic Games.

  4. PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Looming Question Of Cookie Consent

    What will Chrome’s third-party consent look like? We offer our best guess. Plus, we spotlight the controversy around ID bridging. The tactic supplies IDs for cookieless inventory through a spectrum of approaches, and not all of them are buyer-approved.

  5. Comic: The Brand Safety "Sniffer"
    brand safety and suitability measurement

    IAS Is Battling DV For Moat’s Soon-To-Be-Former Business

    Integral Ad Science CEO Lisa Utzschneider told investors during the company’s Q2 earnings call on Thursday that IAS is “in the thick of the Oracle opportunity, and we’re playing to win.”