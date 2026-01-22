Home Daily News Roundup AI Ad Revenue Drama Sweeps Davos; A Higher Threads Count
AI Ad Revenue Drama Sweeps Davos; A Higher Threads Count

By AdExchanger

Fighting In Switzerland

The news from Davos this week has, unsurprisingly, focused on President Donald Trump’s latest will-they-won’t-they. As in, will the US seize Greenland?

But there’s also another saga unfolding over whether AI startups and research companies can justify their sky-high valuations and spending sprees with meaningful revenue.

Some argue that OpenAI has already missed the boat, having waited too long to enter the ad market and thereby giving Google’s Gemini time to catch up and establish a large and growing pool of AI search ad revenue.

Others, however, think OpenAI moved too soon.

“It’s interesting they’ve gone for that so early,” Demis Hassabis, CEO of Alphabet-owned DeepMind, told journalist Alex Heath earlier this week regarding OpenAI’s decision to introduce ads in ChatGPT. “Maybe they feel they need to make more revenue.”

Um, duh?

Must be nice to have Google’s ad revenue to help pay the bills for an ostensibly purer, ad-free research lab.

“Early is a weird word,” OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar retorted later at Davos. “In ad models, you have to be at scale. Sub-scale ad models don’t work, so that would be early.”

As Friar put it, “when you have 800 million weekly active users, you’re really far beyond many of the companies who started in that model.”

Threading The Needle

And, speaking of platforms adding ads, Meta just announced that all Threads users will begin to see ads next week.

This one is less of a surprise (not that we were particularly surprised by OpenAI either). 

Threads first launched its ads business last January with a small group of advertisers and began expanding to all buyers globally in April, “with initial delivery to users in select markets.” (Meta neglected to mention exactly which markets.)

Ads on Threads are powered by Meta’s personalized AI system, so advertisers can likely expect targeting that’s similar to what they get on Facebook and Instagram. The ads appear natively in the Threads feed and come in several formats, including multiple aspect ratios, carousel units and Meta Advantage+ catalog ads that show people products tailored to their interests and behavior.

Meta says the expansion will be “gradual,” with ad delivery “initially remaining low.”

We’ll see how long that lasts.

In The Ring

Paramount Skydance increasingly relies on sports as the anchor for its streaming business. 

Like other major broadcasters with a streaming business, it shells out hundreds of millions for sports streaming rights – which is a very compelling wallet opener for streaming subscribers. 

Case in point: Over the summer, Paramount signed a $7.7 billion deal for seven years of US airing rights to UFC events, Variety reports.

But sports are also the main attraction for advertisers. On Wednesday, Paramount introduced programmatically enabled ads for select live sports inventory on Paramount+. The ad units, within what Paramount calls its “marquee sporting events,” will debut in a UFC match on January 24.

Meanwhile, Paramount is fighting outside of the octagon, too – locked in a heated bidding war with Netflix over who gets to acquire Warner. Bros. Discovery.

Sports rights could prove decisive. So, let the real battle begin.

But Wait! There’s More!

Remember back in November when Meta was cleared of allegations that it holds an illegal social networking monopoly? Well, the FTC is appealing the decision. [Ars Technica

Accessibility for disabled people is no longer optional for advertisers. [PR News

Expect prices to finally start going up as vendors run out of pre-tariff inventory stockpiles, says Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. [Business Insider

TikTok is planning a big ecommerce push. [The Information]

In 2025, consumers spent more on non-game mobile apps than games for the first time, thanks in no small part to AI chatbots. [TechCrunch]  

Yet another study shows that CEOs and employees disagree on whether AI is making them more productive. [WSJ]

Here’s an interesting use case for AI: making sure your co-workers aren’t mad at you. [Bloomberg]

Following intense artist backlash, San Diego Comic-Con has banned the display of AI-generated images within the convention’s art show. [404 Media]

You’re Hired!

Advertising resource management platform MINT appoints Louisa Wong as CEO. [release]

Go-to-market firm Marketbridge hires Mike Swartz as chief growth officer and Ellie Ahmadi as SVP of global corporate marketing. [release]

Will McGivern-Smith joins attribution platform Fairing as SVP of strategic partnerships. [release

Media intelligence startup Guideline appoints three new senior leaders. [release]

