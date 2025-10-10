Mind The CTV Data Gap; TTD Tries Sponsored Listings

Swimming Upstream

The great thing about online advertising is all that granular media data.

But in streaming media? Not so much. Advertisers get redacted IDs, redacted devices and sometimes even redacted IP addresses. Not to mention that they pretty much have no idea where their ads ran.

Cable TV advertisers, by comparison, know when their ads served, where they were in the commercial break and what show was playing on either side.

That disparity is an opportunity, however, for the buy and sell sides to come together on data-sharing arrangements that make streaming ads – especially on challenger streaming services – more palatable to TV advertisers.

Case in point: Tubi, which, as Digiday reports, recently announced a partnership with Viant to make more contextual data available for streaming buys.

Advertisers using the Viant-Tubi integration still won’t get show-level data. But a family-friendly advertiser, say, could specifically avoid appearing after a scene that depicts sex or violence.

As Vijay Rao, Tubi’s SVP of partnerships, put it, the Viant partnership allows advertisers “to fully take advantage of all the content that is available on TV, not just the high-end stuff, but all of it.”

Should I Stay Or Should I Gopuff?

TTD is diving deeper into RMNs, Adweek reports.

A new partnership between The Trade Desk and commerce media startup Koddi will allow advertisers to buy sponsored product ads programmatically on delivery app Gopuff.

This isn’t The Trade Desk’s first rodeo with retail. It’s still the whitelabeled tech behind the Walmart Connect DSP, for one. But most of its retail-focused partnerships have involved TTD serving off-site ads on behalf of retailers. Now, The Trade Desk is buying sponsored listings on retailer sites themselves.

And it’s also new for TTD to be bidding on keywords from search results, which is now possible, according to JR Cosby, Gopuff’s director of ad tech and data partnerships.

Gopuff stands out in the delivery app space because, unlike other major players such as DoorDash and Instacart, which serve as middlemen between delivery workers and retail locations, Gopuff offers products directly from its own warehouses.

Presumably, though, this tie-up with Koddi would mean that, if CPG brands want to buy sponsored product ads on Gopuff through The Trade Desk, they’d first need to make sure their products are locally available in Gopuff’s warehouse network.

Traffic Violations

Life, liberty and the pursuit of … publisher traffic?

Unfortunately, that third one isn’t as inalienable as publishers might hope.

Publishers are not entitled to a “right to traffic,” nor is traffic a form of property, Robert Diab, a professor in the faculty of law at Thompson Rivers University, writes in Tech Policy Press.

Despite the myriad lawsuits against Google over its AI business, it’s unlikely that Google AI Overviews (AIOs), its AI-generated search results, merit any actual punishment.

Diab believes content creators have a valid argument that Google is using its search dominance to push them around, but he’s less convinced AIOs violate copyright law or that diverging traffic “amounts to theft.”

In their lawsuit against Perplexity, Dow Jones and The New York Post claim AIOs unlawfully infringe on publisher copyrights in several ways, including by generating “full or partial verbatim reproductions” of their source material.

But Diab isn’t sold. Even if AIOs include verbatim content, he argues that overviews can be considered fair use since they serve a different purpose, a “more efficient form of information discovery.”

Tell that to online publishers, though. They’re just trying to monetize their work.

But Wait! There’s More!

Advertisers are quietly returning to news-driven media channels. [Digiday]

Researchers claim ChatGPT is used by 10% of the world’s adult population. [Business Insider] … Which is funny, because researchers who tested OpenAI’s recent ChatGPT ads say the campaign scores low on the basics. [Adweek]

Apple prepares to comply with age verification laws in Texas, despite the privacy risks. [TechCrunch]

Meanwhile, Discord is dealing with a massive hack affecting IDs and other personal data its users uploaded for age verification. [404 Media]

Swifties are incensed that the singer used generative AI in her promo videos. Many videos have since disappeared after the #SwiftiesAgainstAI backlash. [Wired]

Apple and Meta appear poised to settle antitrust issues in Europe. [The Information]

You’re Hired!

Paramount hires Roku’s Jay Askinasi as CRO. [Axios]

Zefr hires Andreia Todd as VP of global brand marketing. [release]

Madhive hires Jim Wilson as its new CEO. Current CEO Spencer Pratt will join data collaboration company Precise.ai, which Madhive is also investing in. [release]

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.