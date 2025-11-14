Why CTV Belongs At The Center Of Every Omnichannel Strategy

Consumers don’t experience media in silos. They might stream a live game on their TV, scroll social feeds during halftime and research products on their mobile device later that night.

For advertisers, that means CTV is the ideal launch point for campaigns, delivering high-impact engagement on the biggest screen in the home, while using omnichannel to amplify and extend those messages across other touch points.

CTV has moved well beyond being a nice-to-have. It’s now a central pillar of modern media strategies and a proven brand-building and performance engine.

Advertisers see CTV as the foundation of their media plans, with omnichannel integration as the strategy that maximizes its impact. A CTV-first approach delivers cohesive storytelling across platforms, smarter sequencing of messages and measurement that captures performance from awareness through conversion.

In our recent survey with Advertiser Perceptions, we uncovered that:

Omnichannel adoption is rising: More than half of CTV/streaming TV advertisers already combine social media, streaming audio or digital display with CTV.

For advertisers, the implications are clear: In today’s fragmented media landscape, the most effective campaigns will be those that put CTV at the center and extend its impact across channels.

Here are three ways to put that into practice:

Think CTV-first, with omnichannel as the multiplier

CTV deserves to be at the center of your strategy. It’s where audiences increasingly spend their time, delivering both scale and measurable outcomes. When amplified through other channels, its impact expands, extending storytelling across platforms, reinforcing messages at key moments and enabling measurement that captures the full path to conversion.

For example, CTV, with its advanced attribution capabilities, can both build initial awareness and close the loop by tying exposures to conversions, while social and mobile ads reinforce those messages with multiple impressions across the customer journey. Each channel strengthens the next, moving consumers seamlessly from discovery to decision.

Demand unified measurement

As campaigns extend across platforms, advertisers need clarity on how each channel contributes to outcomes, not just top-line reach or impressions. Effective measurement should connect exposures to real business results, whether that’s incremental reach, brand lift, web traffic, store visits or sales.

The key is moving beyond simplistic models like last-click attribution, which give outsized credit to the final interaction. CTV drives impact across the entire funnel, building awareness, shaping consideration and proving its role in conversion. With cross-channel attribution, advertisers can see how CTV exposures influence consumer behaviors, such as visiting a website, going to a store or making a purchase, ensuring the channel receives proper credit for its full impact.

Lean into smart curation and trust

Omnichannel strategies only work if the foundation is solid. With thousands of CTV apps and publishers offering varying degrees of quality, advertisers risk fragmented buys, wasted spend or inconsistent reporting. Smart curation addresses this by bringing together premium, trusted CTV inventory and unifying it under a single view.

Within an omnichannel plan, curated CTV is what keeps campaigns seamless rather than siloed, enabling advertisers to extend reach across devices, manage frequency alongside other channels and measure performance with greater clarity.

The takeaway? Prioritize transparency, audience targeting that balances precision with scale and simplified buying across fragmented inventory. For SMB advertisers, especially, smart curation can mean the difference between CTV being just another channel and CTV serving as a powerful driver within an omnichannel strategy.

The future is unified. Omnichannel strategies are becoming essential and platforms must evolve to deliver seamless experiences and measurable outcomes. As 2026 approaches, the priority is clear, which is to align channels to prove value across the customer journey. Advertisers who adapt now by adopting a CTV-first mindset, demanding stronger measurement and leaning into curated, brand-safe inventory, will be best positioned to thrive.

CTV should be viewed as a catalyst within omnichannel marketing, a channel that delivers the reach, accountability and outcomes advertisers need in today’s fragmented world.