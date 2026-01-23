Comic: “I Need Some Coffee Context Protocol”

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Programmatic Pipes
Must Read
Hershey’s Undergoes A Brand Update As It Rethinks Paid, Earned And Owned Media
This Wednesday marks the beginning of Hershey’s first major brand marketing campaign since 2018
A Win For Open Standards: Amazon’s Prebid Adapter Goes Live
Amazon looks to support a more collaborative programmatic ecosystem now that the APS Prebid adapter is available for open beta testing.
Gamera Raises $1.6 Million To Protect The Open Web’s Media Quality
Gamera, a media quality measurement startup for publishers, announced on Tuesday it raised $1.6 million to promote its service that combines data about a site’s ad experience with data about how its ads perform.
CES 2026: What’s Real – And What’s BS – When It Comes To AI
Ad industry experts call out trends to watch in 2026 and separate the real AI use cases having an impact today from the AI hype they heard at CES.
New Startup Pinch AI Tackles The Growing Problem Of Ecommerce Return Scams
Fraud is eating into retail profits. A new startup called Pinch AI just launched with $5 million in funding to fight back.
CPG Data Seller SPINS Moves Into Media With MikMak Acquisition
On Wednesday, retail and CPG data company SPINS added a new piece with its acquisition of MikMak, a click-to-buy ad tech and analytics startup that helps optimize their commerce media.
Popular
-
A Win For Open Standards: Amazon’s Prebid Adapter Goes Live
Amazon looks to support a more collaborative programmatic ecosystem now that the APS Prebid adapter is available for open beta testing.
-
A Jury Orders EDO To Pay $18.3 Million To iSpot Over Data Misuse
A jury in California awarded $18.3 million to video measurement firm iSpot to resolve its lawsuit against EDO, a measurement company co-founded by actor Ed Norton.
-
Gamera Raises $1.6 Million To Protect The Open Web’s Media Quality
Gamera, a media quality measurement startup for publishers, announced on Tuesday it raised $1.6 million to promote its service that combines data about a site’s ad experience with data about how its ads perform.
-
Netflix Doubled Its Ad Revenue Last Year – And Expects To Do The Same In 2026
Netflix beat its revenue expectations for last year, ending 2025 with $42.5 billion in revenue, a 16% year-over-year jump. Of that, $1.5 billion came from advertising.
-
CES 2026: What’s Real – And What’s BS – When It Comes To AI
Ad industry experts call out trends to watch in 2026 and separate the real AI use cases having an impact today from the AI hype they heard at CES.