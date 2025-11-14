Comic: AI-TA?

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Sticks And Stones
Must Read
Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers
Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.
Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity
“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”
How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)
In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.
Paramount Skydance Merged Its Business – Now It’s Ready To Merge Its Tech Stack
Paramount Skydance, which officially turns 100 days old this week, released its first post-merger quarterly earnings report on Monday.
EssilorLuxottica Leans Into AI To Avoid Ad Waste
AI is bringing accountability to ad tech’s murky middle, helping brands like EssilorLuxottica cut out bots, bad bids and wasted spend before a single impression runs.
For Publishers, AI Gives Monetizable Data Insight But Takes Away Traffic
Traffic-starved publishers are hopeful that their long-undervalued audience data will fuel advertising’s automated future – if only they can finally wrest control of the industry narrative away from ad tech middlemen.
Amazon Ads Intros Location-Based Interactive Unit For Prime Video
On Monday, Amazon announced the launch of location-based interactive video ad units on Prime Video, which will allow small and local businesses to reach their target customer in specific geographic areas.