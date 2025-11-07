Comic: Sticks And Stones

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
According to a new report, IP-to-email matches are accurate just 16% of the time on average, while IP-to-postal matches are accurate only 13% of the time. (Oof.)
The phrase “caution is key” has become a totem of the new age in US antitrust regulation. It was cited this week by both the DOJ and Google in support of opposing views on a possible divestiture of Google’s sell-side ad exchange.
ID5 bought TrueData mainly to tackle what ID5 CEO Mathieu Roche calls the “massive fragmentation” of digital identity, which is a problem on the user side and the provider side.
The IAB Tech Lab’s new device attestation feature for its Open Measurement SDK provides a scaled way for original device manufacturers to confirm that ad impressions are associated with real devices.
The Trade Desk and PubMatic announced a new API-based integration for managing deal ID campaigns built atop TTD’s Price Discovery and Provisioning (PDP) API, which was announced earlier this year.
On Monday, Brand Networks announced that Universal Ads would now be buyable through the company’s agentic ad buying platform, Aimy Ads.
Tuesday marked the launch of Roku’s Ads API, which feeds directly into the company’s self-serve Ads Manager. The new free-to-use toolkit will allow developers to create new integrations between Roku and other kinds of advertising applications.
It’s not that people don’t care about their privacy – they do. The problem is that protecting it is often difficult, inconvenient and confusing.