Comic: It’s Coming For You

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: It's Coming For You

Uber Launches A Platform-Specific Attention Metric With Adelaide And Kantar

Uber Advertising, in partnership with Adelaide and Kantar, launched a first-of-its-type custom attention metric score for its platform advertisers.

Google Shakes Off Its Troubles And Outperforms On Revenue Yet Again

Alphabet reported on Wednesday that its total Q3 revenue was $102.3 billion, up 16% year over year, while net profit increased by a third to $35 billion.

Olivia Kory, Haus (Photo credit: Sean T. Smith)
For Meta Marketers, Automation Isn’t Always The Advantage (But It’s Complicated)

Meta says “trust the machine” – but marketers are finding out that automated ad platforms, including Advantage+, don’t always know best.

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Prebid.org Is At A Crossroads, And Must Now Decide Whose Interests It Serves

Prebid’s future is up for grabs as the open-source project grows apart from the IAB Tech Lab, the industry’s self-appointed standards authority.

Rest In Privacy, Sandbox

Last week, after nearly six years of development and delays, Google officially retired its Privacy Sandbox.
Which means it’s time for a memorial service.

AWS Launches A Cloud Infrastructure Service For Ad Tech

AWS RTB Fabric offers ad tech platforms more streamlined integrations with ecosystem and infrastructure partners, allegedly lower latency compared to the public internet and discounts on data transfers.

