Comic: It’s Coming For You

Must Read
Uber Launches A Platform-Specific Attention Metric With Adelaide And Kantar
Uber Advertising, in partnership with Adelaide and Kantar, launched a first-of-its-type custom attention metric score for its platform advertisers.
Google Shakes Off Its Troubles And Outperforms On Revenue Yet Again
Alphabet reported on Wednesday that its total Q3 revenue was $102.3 billion, up 16% year over year, while net profit increased by a third to $35 billion.
For Meta Marketers, Automation Isn’t Always The Advantage (But It’s Complicated)
Meta says “trust the machine” – but marketers are finding out that automated ad platforms, including Advantage+, don’t always know best.
Prebid.org Is At A Crossroads, And Must Now Decide Whose Interests It Serves
Prebid’s future is up for grabs as the open-source project grows apart from the IAB Tech Lab, the industry’s self-appointed standards authority.
Rest In Privacy, Sandbox
Last week, after nearly six years of development and delays, Google officially retired its Privacy Sandbox.
Which means it’s time for a memorial service.
AWS Launches A Cloud Infrastructure Service For Ad Tech
AWS RTB Fabric offers ad tech platforms more streamlined integrations with ecosystem and infrastructure partners, allegedly lower latency compared to the public internet and discounts on data transfers.
Popular
Acast’s CEO On Why Audio Doesn’t Need Video – Or Political Ads – To Win
Greg Glenday weighs in on why Acast is resisting the allure of video, the trade-offs of accepting political ad bucks and positioning influencer marketing as audio’s entry point into the omnichannel mix.
OPINION: The Sell Sider
Why The Future Of Publisher Monetization Depends On Transparency, Not Volume
Our industry has done a terrible job rewarding publishers for monetization choices that align their supply to quality and outcomes vs. short-term yield bumps. But is it overly optimistic to think The Trade Desk’s recent moves prove that’s changing?
This Startup Wants To Automate The Entire Marketing Process Via A Conversation (With, You Guessed It, AI)
My Marketing Pro has set out to automate the entire marketing process, from brainstorm to launch, via conversations with an agent.