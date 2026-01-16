Home Comic Comic: Programmatic Pipes
Comic

Comic: Programmatic Pipes

By

SHARE:

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: Programmatic Pipes

Must Read

Commerce

New Startup Pinch AI Tackles The Growing Problem Of Ecommerce Return Scams

Fraud is eating into retail profits. A new startup called Pinch AI just launched with $5 million in funding to fight back.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

CPG Data Seller SPINS Moves Into Media With MikMak Acquisition

On Wednesday, retail and CPG data company SPINS added a new piece with its acquisition of MikMak, a click-to-buy ad tech and analytics startup that helps optimize their commerce media.

Marketers

How Valvoline Shifted Marketing Gears When It Became A Pure-Play Retail Brand

Believe it or not, car oil change service company Valvoline is in the midst of a fascinating retail marketing transformation.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

The Big Story: Live From CES 2026

Agents, streamers and robots, oh my! Live from the C-Space campus at the Aria Casino in Las Vegas, our team breaks down the most interesting ad tech trends we saw at CES this year.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

2025: The Year Google Lost In Court And Won Anyway

From afar, it looks like Google had a rough year in antitrust court. But zoom in a bit and it becomes clear that the past year went about as well as Google could have hoped for.

Measurement

Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era

A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is after all.

Popular

  1. AI

    This Startup Says Good Isn’t Good Enough To Win The AI Search Game

    Unusual, a new AI discoverability startup, analyzes how brands appear within AI search and provides suggestions on how to better rank.

  2. lessandro De Zanche, Media Monetization Strategy Consultant, not just ADZ
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Ad Tech Doesn’t Just Have A Transparency Problem. It Has A Courage Problem

    Bold, accountable leaders who publicly embrace conflict and challenge industry fraud are essential to spark innovation in digital advertising and ad tech, writes Alessandro De Zanche.

  3. Comic: Revenue "Sharing" (starring Marck Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai)
    Publishers

    Partnerize Wants To Reimagine Affiliate Attribution – And It Doesn’t Involve Clicks

    Traffic is down, but publisher content is still driving purchases. Partnerize’s new attribution model lets publishers see what’s working and strike fair compensation deals.

  4. Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
    Commerce

    CPG Data Seller SPINS Moves Into Media With MikMak Acquisition

    On Wednesday, retail and CPG data company SPINS added a new piece with its acquisition of MikMak, a click-to-buy ad tech and analytics startup that helps optimize their commerce media.

  5. Joe Zappa, CEO and founder of Sharp Pen Media
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Goodbye, Outcomes Era? Nah. In 2026, It’s Picking Up Steam

    argue the Outcomes Era is already fading, writes Joe Zappa. But the evidence suggests the opposite. The Outcomes Era isn’t receding; it’s accelerating.