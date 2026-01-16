Comic: Programmatic Pipes

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
New Startup Pinch AI Tackles The Growing Problem Of Ecommerce Return Scams
Fraud is eating into retail profits. A new startup called Pinch AI just launched with $5 million in funding to fight back.
CPG Data Seller SPINS Moves Into Media With MikMak Acquisition
On Wednesday, retail and CPG data company SPINS added a new piece with its acquisition of MikMak, a click-to-buy ad tech and analytics startup that helps optimize their commerce media.
How Valvoline Shifted Marketing Gears When It Became A Pure-Play Retail Brand
Believe it or not, car oil change service company Valvoline is in the midst of a fascinating retail marketing transformation.
The Big Story: Live From CES 2026
Agents, streamers and robots, oh my! Live from the C-Space campus at the Aria Casino in Las Vegas, our team breaks down the most interesting ad tech trends we saw at CES this year.
2025: The Year Google Lost In Court And Won Anyway
From afar, it looks like Google had a rough year in antitrust court. But zoom in a bit and it becomes clear that the past year went about as well as Google could have hoped for.
Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era
A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is after all.
This Startup Says Good Isn’t Good Enough To Win The AI Search Game
Unusual, a new AI discoverability startup, analyzes how brands appear within AI search and provides suggestions on how to better rank.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
Ad Tech Doesn’t Just Have A Transparency Problem. It Has A Courage Problem
Bold, accountable leaders who publicly embrace conflict and challenge industry fraud are essential to spark innovation in digital advertising and ad tech, writes Alessandro De Zanche.
Partnerize Wants To Reimagine Affiliate Attribution – And It Doesn’t Involve Clicks
Traffic is down, but publisher content is still driving purchases. Partnerize’s new attribution model lets publishers see what’s working and strike fair compensation deals.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
Goodbye, Outcomes Era? Nah. In 2026, It’s Picking Up Steam
argue the Outcomes Era is already fading, writes Joe Zappa. But the evidence suggests the opposite. The Outcomes Era isn’t receding; it’s accelerating.