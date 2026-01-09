Comic: Quarterly Revenue Planning

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: This Is Our Year
Must Read
2025: The Year Google Lost In Court And Won Anyway
From afar, it looks like Google had a rough year in antitrust court. But zoom in a bit and it becomes clear that the past year went about as well as Google could have hoped for.
Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era
A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is after all.
The AI Search Reckoning Is Dismantling Open Web Traffic – And Publishers May Never Recover
Publishers have been losing 20%, 30% and in some cases even as much as 90% of their traffic and revenue over the past year due to the rise of zero-click AI search.
No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts
If any single event can be considered the jumping-off point for TV upfronts, it’s the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Comic: This Is Our Year
It’s been 15 years since this comic first ran in January 2011, and there’s something both quaint and timeless about it. Here’s to more (and more) transparency in 2026, and happy New Year!
From AI To SPO: The Top 10 AdExchanger Guest Columns Of 2025
The generative AI trend generated endless hot takes this year, but the ad industry also had plenty to say about growing competition between DSPs and SSPs. Here are AdExchanger’s top 10 most popular guest columns of 2025 and why they resonated.
Popular
AI Agents Are Taking Over NBCU’s Linear TV Buys
NBCU is testing agentic systems that can automatically activate campaigns across its entire portfolio – including live sports on linear.
CTV Ad Platform tvScientific Gets Closer To The Bidstream With OpenX’s New API Suite
OpenX’s new API suite provides ad buyers with a more detailed view of the bidstream and, as a result, more accurate targeting.
OPINION: The Sell Sider
Media In 2026: From Managed Decline To Ruthless Independence
The era of “managed decline” is over; the era of existential clarity has begun. Publishers are no longer guessing what the post-platform world looks like. We are living in it.