Home Comic Comic: Quarterly Revenue Planning
Comic

Comic: Quarterly Revenue Planning

By

SHARE:

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: Quarterly Revenue Planning

Related Stories

Must Read

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

2025: The Year Google Lost In Court And Won Anyway

From afar, it looks like Google had a rough year in antitrust court. But zoom in a bit and it becomes clear that the past year went about as well as Google could have hoped for.

Measurement

Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era

A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is after all.

Publishers

The AI Search Reckoning Is Dismantling Open Web Traffic – And Publishers May Never Recover

Publishers have been losing 20%, 30% and in some cases even as much as 90% of their traffic and revenue over the past year due to the rise of zero-click AI search.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CES 2026

No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts 

If any single event can be considered the jumping-off point for TV upfronts, it’s the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Comic: This Is Our Year
Comic

Comic: This Is Our Year

It’s been 15 years since this comic first ran in January 2011, and there’s something both quaint and timeless about it. Here’s to more (and more) transparency in 2026, and happy New Year!

Opinion

From AI To SPO: The Top 10 AdExchanger Guest Columns Of 2025

The generative AI trend generated endless hot takes this year, but the ad industry also had plenty to say about growing competition between DSPs and SSPs. Here are AdExchanger’s top 10 most popular guest columns of 2025 and why they resonated.

Popular

  1. agentic AI

    AI Agents Are Taking Over NBCU’s Linear TV Buys

    NBCU is testing agentic systems that can automatically activate campaigns across its entire portfolio – including live sports on linear.

  2. Measurement

    Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era

    A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is after all.

  3. Publishers

    The AI Search Reckoning Is Dismantling Open Web Traffic – And Publishers May Never Recover

    Publishers have been losing 20%, 30% and in some cases even as much as 90% of their traffic and revenue over the past year due to the rise of zero-click AI search.

  4. Platforms

    CTV Ad Platform tvScientific Gets Closer To The Bidstream With OpenX’s New API Suite

    OpenX’s new API suite provides ad buyers with a more detailed view of the bidstream and, as a result, more accurate targeting.

  5. By Scott Messer, The AdTech Therapist & Principal at Messer Media
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Media In 2026: From Managed Decline To Ruthless Independence

    The era of “managed decline” is over; the era of existential clarity has begun. Publishers are no longer guessing what the post-platform world looks like. We are living in it.