Comic: Frenemies-giving

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … and happy Thanksgiving!
Comic: Christmas Creep
Must Read
How AudienceMix Is Mixing Up The Data Sales Business
AudienceMix, a new curation startup, aims to make it more cost effective to mix and match different audience segments using only the data brands need to execute their campaigns.
Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange As The DOOH Category Hits Its Stride
On Tuesday, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech startup Place Exchange was acquired by Broadsign, another out-of-home SSP.
Meta’s Ad Platform Is Going Haywire In Time For The Holidays (Again)
For the uninitiated, “Glitchmas” is our name for what’s become an annual tradition when, from between roughly late October through November, Meta’s ad platform just seems to go bonkers.
Closing Arguments Are Done In The US v. Google Ad Tech Case
The publisher-focused DOJ v. Google ad tech antitrust trial is finished. A judge will now decide the fate of Google’s sell-side ad tech business.
Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About
Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.
Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon
Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.
