Comic: Christmas Creep

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: AI-TA?
Must Read
Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About
Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.
Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon
Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.
Agentio Announces $40M In Series B Funding To Connect Brands With Relevant Creators
With its latest funding, Agentio plans to expand its team and to establish creator marketing as part of every advertiser’s media plan.
Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers
Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.
Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity
“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”
How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)
In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.
