Home AdExchanger Talks The Brand Safety Balancing Act
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

The Brand Safety Balancing Act

By

SHARE:
Brittany Scott, SVP of global partnerships, Zefr
A podcast interview with Brittany Scott SVP, Global Partnerships Zefr logo

In October, the Media Rating Council revoked Meta’s brand safety accreditation for its Facebook and Instagram feeds just a few months after Meta had earned it.

Why? Because Meta decided to stop participating in MRC brand safety audits.

The move raised a lot of eyebrows.

On the surface, it looked very much like one of the biggest ad platforms in the world was dodging independent oversight at a time when the spread of misinformation and the rise of generative AI content are making brand safety more critical – and complicated – than ever.

But Brittany Scott, who spent two years at Meta with a specific focus on product marketing for brand safety, says on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks that she views the decision less as an evasion of scrutiny and more as a signal that the onus for oversight is shifting toward advertisers and their independent partners.

To be fair, Scott would say that. In 2023, she left Meta for a job at third-party verification vendor Zefr as VP of brand partnerships. She was promoted to SVP of global partnerships in December.

Zefr specializes in brand safety verification for advertisers within social walled gardens, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Advertisers need standards, Scott says, if not a referee. At the moment, that’s the MRC. Still, earning and maintaining MRC accreditation is a very time-consuming and pricey process, says Scott, which she knows firsthand.

When she was at Meta, Scott worked on the team handling MRC accreditation for Instagram and Facebook instream video placements, which is still active even though Meta no longer has MRC brand safety accreditation for its feeds.

“We have to figure out a way for these audits to be faster, to be more nimble, to not be as expensive [and] to be more scalable,” Scott says, “because they’re all voluntary, right? If you’re doing … shady stuff, you can just choose not to pursue MRC accreditation.”

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: AI-TA?
Daily News Roundup

The Pivot To Ecommerce Hits A Wall; Salesforce Walks Back Its Agentic AI Pitch

And that’s an important distinction, Scott notes, because when a platform steps back from the MRC process, it doesn’t necessarily mean anything sinister happened.

“I do want to say, Meta didn’t lose accreditation because they did something nefarious,” she says. “Meta lost accreditation because they are not going to continue to pursue the accreditation.”

Also in this episode: The limitations of keyword-blocking (which is still happening more than you might think!); the need for a balance between AI accuracy and human oversight in effective content moderation; and why it’s high time, as Scott puts it, to finally change “the conversation from just this pure-play brand safety conversation into more of a quality media discussion.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Opinion

From AI To SPO: The Top 10 AdExchanger Guest Columns Of 2025

The generative AI trend generated endless hot takes this year, but the ad industry also had plenty to say about growing competition between DSPs and SSPs. Here are AdExchanger’s top 10 most popular guest columns of 2025 and why they resonated.

Comic

Comic: Season's Beatings

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

AI

6 (More) AI Startups Worth Watching

The founders of six AI startups offer insights on the founding journey and what problems their companies are solving.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

Nielsen and Roku Renew Their Vows By Sharing Even More Data With Each Other

Roku’s streaming data will now be integrated into Nielsen’s campaign measurement and outcome tools, the two companies announced on Monday,

audio

Broadcast Radio Is Now Available Through DSPs

Viant struck a deal with IHeartMedia and its Triton Digital advertising platform that will make IHeart’s broadcast radio inventory available through Viant’s DSP.

CTV

Lionsgate Enters The Ads Biz With An Exclusive Ad Server

The film and TV studio Lionsgate has chosen Comcast’s FreeWheel as its exclusive ad server to help manage and sell the growing volume of ad inventory Lionsgate creates with new FAST channels.

Popular

  1. ad tech M&A

    A Rundown Of (Pretty Much) Every Ad Tech Deal Of 2025

    Who bought what and why this year? Here’s a (mostly) comprehensive list of all the notable ad tech, agency and digital content deals of 2025.

  2. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  3. Opinion

    From AI To SPO: The Top 10 AdExchanger Guest Columns Of 2025

    The generative AI trend generated endless hot takes this year, but the ad industry also had plenty to say about growing competition between DSPs and SSPs. Here are AdExchanger’s top 10 most popular guest columns of 2025 and why they resonated.

  4. AI

    6 (More) AI Startups Worth Watching

    The founders of six AI startups offer insights on the founding journey and what problems their companies are solving.

  5. Comic: AI-TA?
    Daily News Roundup

    The Pivot To Ecommerce Hits A Wall; Salesforce Walks Back Its Agentic AI Pitch

    Private equity finds ecommerce publishers aren’t worth what they used to be; Salesforce rethinks its faith in agentic AI; and CBS News accidentally encourages people to pirate its content.