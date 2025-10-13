Home Marketers AI Is Helping Brand Safety Break Free From Blocklists
advertising week

AI Is Helping Brand Safety Break Free From Blocklists

By

SHARE:
From L to R: Kieran Geyer, paid media manager, Prudential; Meagan Myers (VP of programmatic strategy & partnerships, Fox Corporation; Jonah Goodhart, co-founder & CEO, Mobian; John Ebbert (Founder, Managing Editor, tipsheet.ai (Credit: Shutterstock for Advertising Week New York)
From L to R: Kieran Geyer, paid media manager, Prudential; Meagan Myers (VP of programmatic strategy & partnerships, Fox Corporation; Jonah Goodhart, co-founder & CEO, Mobian; John Ebbert (Founder, Managing Editor, tipsheet.ai (Credit: Shutterstock for Advertising Week New York)

Brand safety has been broken for a long time.

Kieran Geyer, a paid media manager at insurance company Prudential, is still having a lot of the same brand-safety problems today as he did years ago, he said last week during a panel at Advertising Week in New York City.

And it’s pretty damned frustrating.

Depending on the campaign, a brand might experience “exorbitantly high block rates,” Geyer said, while “still showing up in unequivocally brand unsafe environments that no brand would want to appear next to.”

In other words, the worst of both worlds.

Overblocking and missed opportunities

Meanwhile, “positive” targeting, like contextual – as in, actively targeting certain placements rather than just steering clear of unsafe ones – can sometimes “feel like a black box to media buyers,” Geyer said.

It’s not always clear, for example, how the tech is working, where ads are landing or, “probably most importantly,” he said, “why did I land there?”

On the flip side, despite research to the contrary, many brands still nervously avoid certain media environments – hard news in particular – because they’re worried about negative associations.

Meagan Myers, VP of programmatic strategy and partnerships at Fox Corporation, has experienced this dynamic firsthand. Some brands think it’s simply “easier” and less risky to bluntly block an entire category or publisher, she said.

And although brand safety and suitability tech is evolving beyond keywords, blocklists are still being used by verification providers, which often leads to overblocking and missed opportunities.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: S.P. O’Middleman’s
Daily News Roundup

The Collusion Boogeyman; Can Performance AI Resist Rage Bait?

Take the death of anthropologist Jane Goodall several weeks ago. Her obituaries were a celebration of a long life well lived. But “archaic blocking methods” might glom onto the word “death” and make that inventory unavailable to monetize, Myers said.

“However, it’s not a negative sentiment,” she said, “There’s still a place for an advertiser there that I think could be incredibly impactful.”

Beyond keywords

Last week, Fox announced a partnership with Mobian, the AI-powered contextual advertising startup founded in 2023 by Jonah Goodhart of Moat fame.

Moat, which was acquired by Oracle in 2017 (and shut down by Oracle in 2024) used machine learning to measure and analyze digital ad performance, including viewability, brand safety, ad fraud and audience attention metrics.

Mobian, born in a different era, uses generative AI to scan a publisher’s content – including text, video, audio and images – to understand the context, themes, sentiment and

what Goodhart called its “essence.” The approach combines multiple AI models so the tech isn’t overly dependent on any given one, he said.

“AI can do a really good job of understanding content,” Goodhart said, “and we’ve built a way to do it at scale.”

Fox used Mobian to scan the inventory across all of its properties and found that the vast majority is either associated with a positive or a neutral sentiment and would fit into categories most advertisers consider brand safe.

“There’s something broken in the ad tech ecosystem when we see professional publishers with 30% to 50% of their content marked as high risk according to the legacy brand safety providers,” Myers said. “That’s a real, fundamental problem, because it’s high-quality content with huge audiences.”

Beyond audience demos

And high-quality content with huge audiences is what advertisers should gravitate toward, because that’s what helps drive outcomes.

A brand’s reputation and values are critically important, Goodhart said, and they need to be part of any media buying strategy, but, “at the end of the day, we want to drive business results.”

After scanning and classifying a publisher’s content, Mobian creates dynamic audience profiles called AI personas that continuously update based on real-time signals, including behavior, sentiment and purchase intent.

Rather than relying on demographics, Fox has started using these AI personas within OneFOX, its AI media buying platform, to match viewers with relevant, brand safe moments depending on what’s available right then.

“Audience targeting is great, but let’s talk about the content, right?” Myers said. “We’re looking at brand safety and brand suitability as more of a flexible thing that we can work with, because what’s brand safe isn’t always brand suitable, but now we can make what’s brand suitable always be brand safe.”

Related Stories

Must Read

IVT detection

CleanTap Says It Easily Fooled Programmatic Tech With Spoofed CTV Devices

CleanTap claims that 100% of the invalid traffic it spoofed was accepted into live auctions run by programmatic platforms and was successfully bid on by advertisers.

bot detection

HUMAN Expands Its IVT Detection Tool Kit With A New Product For Advertisers, Not Platforms

HUMAN has recently started complementing its bid request analysis by analyzing the time between when a bot clicks an ad and when the landing page loads. Now it’s offering the solution to individual advertisers.

sell-side curation

Index Exchange Launches A Data Marketplace For Sell-Side Curation

Through Index Exchange’s data vendor marketplace, curators gain access to third-party data sets without needing their own integrations.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Technology

Can Publishers Trust The Trade Desk’s New Wrapper?

TTD says OpenAds is not just a reaction to Prebid’s TID change, but a new model for fairer, more transparent ad auctions. So what does the DSP need to do to get publishers to adopt its new auction wrapper?

Privacy

Scott Spencer’s New Startup Wants To Help Users Monetize Their Online Advertising Data

What happens when an ad tech developer partners with a cybersecurity expert to start a new company? You end up with a consumer product that is both a privacy software service and a programmatic advertising ID.

Former FTC commissioner Alvaro Bedoya speaks to AdExchanger Managing Editor Allison Schiff at Programmatic IO NY 2025.
Technology

Advertisers Probably Shouldn’t Target Teens At All, Cautions Former FTC Commissioner

Alvaro Bedoya shared his qualms with digital advertising’s more controversial targeting tactics and how kids use gen AI and social media.

Popular

  1. PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Trade Desk’s Sell-Side Settlement

    With its PubDesk wrapper, The Trade Desk is putting roots into ad tech’s sell side. But publishers are wary.

  2. Publishers

    People Inc. Cuts 6% Of Its Workforce

    The layoffs reflect a strategic decision on People Inc.’s part to free up money to invest in growth areas, according to CEO Neil Vogel’s memo to employees.

  3. CTV Roundup

    It’s Official: TiVo Is No Longer A DVR Company. What Now?

    TiVo has officially halted the sale and manufacture of its once-revolutionary DVR products. Which raises the question: What does TiVo even do anymore, anyway?

  4. Commerce

    How Retail Media Takes Over Everything

    Retail media has broken through some critical threshold, and is no longer the straightforward digitalization of shopper marketing budgets.

  5. AdExchanger Content Studio

    TV’s Powerful Halo Effect: What It Is, How To Measure It And How You Can Harness It

    You just launched a new campaign across multiple channels, from search to social. Perhaps you’ve gone out on a limb – maybe even against the recommendation of your CEO or board – and included streaming TV in the mix.