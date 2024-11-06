Home The Big Story The Role Of Ad Dollars In The 2024 Presidential Election
PODCAST: The Big Story

The Role Of Ad Dollars In The 2024 Presidential Election

By

SHARE:

The 2024 election cycle was soaked with paid media. An estimated $10.53 billion in ads were shown to voters, and Democrats outspent Republicans.

Then Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election with less of a paid media presence than many expected. So does paid media even matter?

“There are a lot more people questioning that, says Power Interactive CEO Jordan Lieberman, who handled 1,000 digital paid media campaigns this election cycle. Kamala Harris was “well funded” with a “textbook” campaign, he says on the podcast. But Trump was “heavy on personality. And that carries a lot more weight than paid media in a lot of cases.”

Where political advertisers spent their budgets in 2024

In the 2024 election cycle, media spend shifted to addressable formats. Billboards, terrestrial radio, newspapers, magazines and broadcast television will see their share of the political dollar shrink, Lieberman says.

“Every dollar, every incremental increase in spend will be going to addressable media,” he says. That piece includes most digital formats, including CTV. But it also includes some older formats, like direct mail, which are old-school addressable.

But there’s one digital format where spend declined this election cycle: social media. Lieberman estimated that Meta’s share of dollar dropped about 50% this year. “Meta has done a whole lot of work behind the scenes to make it really unappealing to run ads on their platform,” he says. And other social networks, like TikTok, accept zero political advertising.

“On one hand, political advertising is a lot of money to these social networks,” he says. “On the other hand, for the 1% boost they see in revenue, it’s a 50% increase in headaches. So I get why they don’t want it.”

With more CTV, less social media – and a candidate who won commanding attention without an accompanying heft of paid media – the 2024 election holds many lessons for marketers about the state of digital advertising and online attention.

 

Related Stories

Must Read

Google in the antitrust crosshairs (Law concept. Single line draw design. Full length animation illustration. High quality 4k footage)
antitrust

Google And The DOJ Recap Their Cases In The Countdown To Closing Arguments

If you’re trying to read more than 1,000 pages of legal documents about the US v. Google ad tech antitrust case on Election Day, you’ve come to the right place.

Publishers

NYT’s Ad And Subscription Revenue Surge As WaPo Flails

While WaPo recently lost 250,000 subscribers due to concerns over its journalistic independence, NYT added 260,000 subscriptions in Q3 thanks largely to the popularity of its non-news offerings.

Mark Proulx, global director of media quality & responsibility, Kenvue
Marketers

How Kenvue Avoided $3 Million In Wasted Media Spend

Stop thinking about brand safety verification as “insurance” – a way to avoid undesirable content – and start thinking about it as an opportunity to build positive brand associations, says Kenvue’s Mark Proulx.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Lunch Is Searched
alphabet

Based On Its Q3 Earnings, Maybe AIphabet Should Just Change Its Name To AI-phabet

Google hit some impressive revenue benchmarks in Q3. But investors seemed to only have eyes for AI.

Platforms

Reddit’s Ads Biz Exploded In Q3, Albeit From A Small Base

Ad revenue grew 56% YOY even without some of Reddit’s shiny new ad products, including generative AI creative tools and in-comment ads, being fully integrated into its platform.

Publishers

Freestar Is Taking The ‘Baby Carrot’ Approach To Curation

Freestar adopted a new approach to curation developed by Audigent that gives buyers a priority lane to publisher inventory with higher viewability and attention scores than most open-auction inventory.

Popular

  1. Mark Proulx, global director of media quality & responsibility, Kenvue
    Marketers

    How Kenvue Avoided $3 Million In Wasted Media Spend

    Stop thinking about brand safety verification as “insurance” – a way to avoid undesirable content – and start thinking about it as an opportunity to build positive brand associations, says Kenvue’s Mark Proulx.

  2. Comic: Summer Of Programmatic
    Programmatic

    Programmatic Audio Is A Tough Market. So SoundCloud Is Leading With Display And Video

    To court new programmatic buyers, SoundCloud is now selling its display and video ads via open auction and private marketplace deals that combine multiple types of inventory.

  3. Google in the antitrust crosshairs (Law concept. Single line draw design. Full length animation illustration. High quality 4k footage)
    antitrust

    Google And The DOJ Recap Their Cases In The Countdown To Closing Arguments

    If you’re trying to read more than 1,000 pages of legal documents about the US v. Google ad tech antitrust case on Election Day, you’ve come to the right place.

  4. Publishers

    NYT’s Ad And Subscription Revenue Surge As WaPo Flails

    While WaPo recently lost 250,000 subscribers due to concerns over its journalistic independence, NYT added 260,000 subscriptions in Q3 thanks largely to the popularity of its non-news offerings.

  5. Advertiser

    Snapchat’s New Lead Gen Tools Help SMBs Seal The Deal With New Customers

    Snapchat probably isn’t the first thing you think of when you hear “CRM,” but Snap is trying to change that.