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Buying CTV In The WarnerMount World

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Logo for AdExchanger's Big Story podcast, with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech

Fall is for acquisitions. And this week’s Big Story covers three of them.

First up, we go into a duo of ad tech acquisitions that happened last Friday. On what would normally be a sleepy fall Friday, we covered two acquisitions: Infillion bought Foursquare, and Taboola bought Dianomi.

Our Editor-in-Chief Allison Schiff, who wrote both acquisition stories, talks through these two deals. We go into the rationale behind the acquisitions, and what the combined companies could accomplish together that they couldn’t alone.

Then, everyone who expected a long, tortured and contentious Paramount-Warner Bros. merger saga to play out in the months ahead did not get their wish, because the deal’s biggest blocker was resolved this week. First, Paramount threatened to up and leave the state of California. The threat worked: California and 11 other states settled the antitrust lawsuit against the merger.

Since the recording, one more legal issue popped up – but all signs are that this legal fight will not be nearly as formidable an obstacle as the states’ antitrust lawsuit. Our senior editor Victoria McNally, who has been writing about the lawsuit regularly in our sister newsletter Cynopsis, walks us through some of the twists and turns of this particularly litigious merger.

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