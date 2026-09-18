Home Publishers Taboola Eyes The Finance Vertical With An Offer To Acquire Ad Network Dianomi
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Taboola Eyes The Finance Vertical With An Offer To Acquire Ad Network Dianomi

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Taboola has made an offer to buy Dianomi, a UK-based ad tech company that connects financial advertisers with premium business and finance publishers.

Terms of the deal include a cash component and potential earnout provisions tied to publisher revenue, valuing Dianomi at somewhere between 19 million pounds and 27 million pounds (roughly $25 million to $36 million). The full details are in the official legal filing.

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approval and a shareholder vote.

Dianomi’s publisher partners include Reuters, CNN Business, The Wall Street Journal and The Times (of London). Its advertiser clients include Charles Schwab and Bank of America.

Realizing potential

The logic here isn’t hard to follow.

Dianomi runs a native ad network built specifically for finance content. It places sponsored articles and recommendations on financial news sites to reach readers when they have their mind on their money and their money on their mind.

Taboola, meanwhile, made its name as a content recommendation engine, aka a purveyor of the chumbox. But it’s been moving away from that business.

Last year, it launched Realize, a performance advertising platform designed to expand its footprint beyond the bottom of the page and offer an alternative to search and social on the open web. In April, Taboola released an upgraded version of Realize with agentic AI capabilities to autonomously run campaigns based on an advertiser’s goals.

By adding Dianomi to Realize, Taboola is acquiring the supply side of that equation.

“Together with Dianomi, we will be able to offer an even larger, highly curated, trusted network of publishers that advertisers can tap into to reach audiences,” Taboola CEO Adam Singolda said in a press release.

Follow the money

Finance is one of the most sought-after verticals in digital advertising right now. The audiences are high-intent, the editorial context is brand safe and high quality, and the CPMs reflect that.

Which brings us back to the rationale behind this deal.

When a reader of The Wall Street Journal or Reuters, for example, clicks through to an article about retirement planning, Dianomi surfaces a sponsored piece from a financial brand. Taboola, via Realize, would handle the targeting and optimization.

That’s the pitch, and it shows what Taboola wants to become: a platform that helps blue-chip advertisers like Charles Schwab find customers, not one best known for “weird trick to lose belly fat” ads.

On a related note

In other news, Taboola wasn’t the only ad tech company that made a move into finance this week.

On Wednesday, supply-side platform 33Across rebranded to WealthStage and repositioned itself as a digital advertising platform for financial services marketers.

33Across will continue to operate as a division within WealthStage managing the existing data and publishers businesses, while the “parent company” focuses on reaching financial audiences using a mix of first-party data, income and life-stage indicators and real-time intent signals.

The timing, coming the same week as the proposed Taboola-Dianomi deal, may be coincidental, but the instinct is the same. As programmatic commoditizes, vertical specialization is starting to look like the only real differentiator.

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