The Google Antitrust Remedies Are Too Little, Too Late – But Publishers Will Take What They Can Get

The trial that proved Google operates an ad tech monopoly is over. And the court’s behavioral remedies for Google’s monopoly have been unsealed.

If you need a refresher on the final remedies, we’ve got you covered. But here’s a quick-and-dirty recap:

Google’s contracts tying its AdX ad exchange and its DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) ad server into one product under Google Ad Manager (GAM) are no longer enforceable

Google is not allowed to preference its ad tech products in ad auctions run on its platform or any other platform

Google must integrate with third-party ad servers and with Prebid

Google AdWords advertisers – though not accounts on Google’s DV360 DSP – must bid fairly into other sell-side platforms

And all of the above provisions apply globally, not just in the US

So how are publishers reacting to the remedies? Let’s just say they’re trying to accentuate the positive.

“The behavioral remedies will address some of the issues publishers have been impacted by,” Danielle Coffey, President and CEO of the News/Media Alliance, told AdExchanger. “The upside is the timing and ability to get relief immediately.”

District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema could have come down a great deal harder on Google, Coffey noted. “But we’ll take any accountability of Google for decimating publishers, since they have already gone so long unchecked.”

There is also a more jaded, cynical take out there: That the Google antitrust remedies might have been helpful a decade ago, but have little impact in today’s radically different marketplace. Publishers are now contending with AI search obliterating their web traffic, for one thing – and Google is a major stakeholder on the AI search front, too.

And the decision only applies to what the case categorized as “open web display advertising,” which Google argued consists only of open web banner ads, excluding programmatic guaranteed campaigns or anything involving a deal ID. Ten years ago, banner ads represented most of the ocean of programmatic supply. Nowadays, there’s CTV and video formats, audio, retail media and curated deals, none of which factor in the remedies at all.

“We’re now talking about agentic buying and selling of advertising and the ways that Google’s basically killing publisher traffic while still continuing to scrape their content without compensation,” said a publisher tech executive who requested anonymity in exchange for candor. “The puck has moved; everything has shifted.”

The long-overdue integration

But better to have nothing now than worrying and striving for another 10 years of appeals only to end up with nothing anyway.

With the timeline of any proposed relief for publishers in mind, Coffey cited one silver lining in Judge Leonie Brinkema’s decision: A Google breakup would have meant years of inevitable legal appeals and additional years to manage the divestiture.

Instead of triggering a protracted breakup battle, Judge Brinkema’s behavioral remedies go into effect more or less immediately.

One behavioral remedy that can be implemented posthaste is Google’s long-overdue integration with Prebid, the open-source org that operates the industry’s ad auctions. Prebid President Garrett McGrath told AdExchanger earlier this month that it would be a very light lift for Google to integrate with the open-source software.

“Prebid welcomes the court’s focus on interoperability and competition in digital advertising,” McGrath wrote in a statement after the remedies were unsealed. “We look forward to supporting the industry as the court’s remedies are implemented and to continuing our work to promote an open, transparent and competitive digital advertising ecosystem.”

The precise parameters of Google’s integration with Prebid will matter, though.

Will Google decline to include retail media, video or curated deals that it doesn’t consider part of “open web display advertising” in its Prebid integration? Will Google’s exchange disfavor Prebid in other ways, like latency scores? These possibilities were expressed by the DOJ and expert witnesses during the case.

Also, most DSPs have Prebid adapters, while Google’s DV360 does not, noted Scott Cunningham, chair of the Brand Safety Institute’s Publisher Council and head of the Local Media Consortium’s NewsPassID initiative. So, if Google’s supply-side ad tech integrates with Prebid, can advertisers expect a DSP adapter as well?

Unknown.

But, one way or another, Google will be compelled to integrate with Prebid. And that was the biggest positive takeaway, according to sources who spoke to AdExchanger for this story.

Today, most major independent ad tech platforms, and even Google’s Big Tech peer Amazon, integrate with Prebid. Meta remains the other notable holdout without any Prebid integration, although Meta doesn’t operate third-party ad tech, as Google and Amazon do.

Now, according to the publisher tech exec who requested anonymity, Google is being dragged kicking and screaming into Prebid’s auctions after Google’s self-preferential ad exchange necessitated Prebid being created in the first place.

The demand-side dilemma

The DOJ’s antitrust suit targeted Google’s publisher ad tech. But how the buy-side ad tech market responds is important as well.

Judge Brinkema’s ruling imposed limitations on Google AdWords (rebranded to Google Ads in 2018), which serves as an advertiser entry point for Google Search, YouTube, Google Play app store ads and Google AdSense’s publisher network.

However, another of Google’s demand-side platforms – its DV360 DSP – was not impacted by the ruling at all.

Still, the AdWords piece is no small potatoes. Much of Google’s dominance of the ad tech market, the court found, came from its ability to channel demand from Google AdWords directly to the DFP ad server, which it acquired in 2007. Publishers have long felt that, in order to access Google’s extensive demand-side relationships, they needed to use the DFP ad server – which was the major anticompetitive concern at the heart of the antitrust trial.

But AdWords is now prohibited from bidding directly into DFP, following Judge Brinkema’s decision. And AdWords is also prohibited from favoring Google’s ad tech tools.

The AdWords part of the remedies ruling “could open one of the market’s largest pools of buy-side demand to competition on the merits of technology and performance,” wrote Rajeev Goel, CEO of PubMatic, one of Google’s SSP competitors, in a blog post.

But the ruling allows AdWords demand to continue to prioritize AdX if doing so would be in the advertiser’s best interest.

Sell-side consultant Scott Messer flagged the relevant language from Judge Brinkema’s remedies ruling in a recent LinkedIn post: “AdWords would be permitted to prioritize bidding on AdX to achieve ‘advertisers’ objectives, including, for example, on the basis that AdX provides more effective information, access to higher quality impressions, better fraud protection, or better privacy protection than a rival’ ad exchange.”

And, Messer added, “Sure, maybe AdWords will work outside of GAM, but you can bet your digital dollars that it will work much better inside of GAM and AdX.”

The ruling’s language and relative laxity leaves open the possibility for Google to find ways to keep the pipeline open between AdWords budgets and GAM ad supply.

“Google’s always been slippery,” the pub tech exec said. So it’s still an overarching question if the company will continue to exploit its market dominance on the technology side – say, by offering ostensibly superior audience data or fraud detection.

The publisher bottom line

The big question: Will this ruling put more money in the pockets of open web publishers?

Probably not.

The point of the antitrust trial wasn’t actually to help publishers make more money, but to promote competition among ad tech platforms, Messer said during a recent appearance on AdExchanger Talks. “I don’t think this moves the needle materially for publishers because the structural elements are still there,” he added.

Cunningham agreed that “some of this creates more competition in ad tech, I suppose.”

But the current dire straits for web publishers isn’t all due to anticompetitive issues with AdX, he added. “I doubt these changes will impact publisher revenue at all, [because] open web itself and display itself is at rock bottom.”

One publisher vet exasperatedly told AdExchanger that the only real win from the case is the sense of satisfaction from Google having been legally ruled a monopolist and from having their suspicions confirmed that Google was screwing over their company.

“We spent a lot of time feeling like Google was effing us,” they said (although we cleaned up their language a bit). “This process showed the emails, the plans, the recordings and basically exposed this company for who they are.”

Whether Google is entirely responsible for the open web’s woes, at least publishers now have good, clean enmity for an out-in-the-open foe, rather than harboring resentments that can’t be expressed.

Google lavishes praise on the open web in its press junkets and public-facing statements while hand-waving the entire category as marginal and beyond fixing in court, said the publisher vet.

“This company creates commercials that make people cry [about] democratized access to information and helping creators,” they said. “But it’s an advertising business. The jig is up.”