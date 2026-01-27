Home Platforms New Tool From AirOps Looks At Search Performance From Every Angle
Platforms

New Tool From AirOps Looks At Search Performance From Every Angle

By

SHARE:

The rise of generative AI search can be both a blessing and a curse for advertisers.

On the upside, AI search engines form a new channel for brands to connect with consumers, potentially without increasing their ad budget. But AEO or GEO (as this sequel to SEO is often called) also requires a new understanding of how chatbots work and how brands and products will be represented by these AI intermediaries.

There is “no single data source” that can determine exactly how well a page performs across different forms of search, said Alex Halliday, CEO of AirOps, a generative AI platform that helps brands improve their search visibility and strengthen their content.

AirOps’ newest product, Page360, is designed to help brands update content based on how their media or products appear in traditional search, AI search and online community forums, such as Reddit, Pinterest or Quora (which inform AI models).

The product name is a nod to the tool’s purpose: giving advertisers a full, 360-degree view of their performance.

Out with the old …

Appearing in AI searches has become an “urgent priority” for brands, said Halliday, since more and more people are using AI for shopping advice, particularly when it comes to high intent and high consideration purchases.

But best practices for showing up in search are constantly evolving – not to mention the fact that new data or trends within an industry should also inform a brand’s content.

When there is “so much new stuff coming out all the time,” it’s incredibly challenging to figure out what content updates to prioritize, said Swapna Dhamdhere, content marketing lead at contract management company Ironclad.

Ironclad is using Page360 to revamp hundreds of pages of old content to better suit AI agents’ preferences (i.e., clarity, brevity and citations) and revise outdated information, Dhamdhere said. “Everything needs to be refreshed,” she said, “and there’s only one of me.”

Page360 tracks a page’s traditional Google search rankings in addition to what AI queries generate responses that cite that page.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

WaPo’s Woes; TTD’s C-Suite Turnover

AirOps’ previous products focused primarily on helping advertisers show up in AI search. With Page360, said Halliday, the goal is to expand beyond just AI search and help advertisers answer the question, “What is the relationship between my content, Google Search and AI search?”

… In with the new

Page360 features several AI personas, which collect AI search data by auto-prompting different AI chatbots (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, et al.) with common questions about a brand or that might return the brand in their response. AirOps combines the data collected by the AI personas with an advertiser’s first-party Google Search ad data and information from web server logs that show what pages the chatbot has cited. From there, advertisers can determine what changes they want to make to existing content and develop ideas for new media moving forward.

The analytics “guide our content calendar and give us a direction,” said Dhamdhere. The data provides more detailed insights, she said, like realizing that prospective customers may be more interested in contract metrics vs. contract types.

“Traditionally, we’d have to go across, like, five different platforms” to understand the full picture of Ironclad’s audience engagement, said Dhamdhere, from the prompts they’re using to the topics they care about to their preferred search engine or chatbot.

The Page360 workflow imports Ironclad’s old content from WordPress into its content management system. The system uses keywords to determine the overarching subject matter and searches the web (along with Ironclad’s internal reports) for relevant, up-to-date research on the topic – in this case, contract law. Page 360 then generates a new brief, rewrites the content and pushes the new media to Ironclad’s CMS.

There are human review checkpoints throughout the process, Dhamdhere said. And once the final version is approved, it’s pushed onto the site.

Dhamdhere certainly doesn’t feel like she’s missing out by handing off the task. SEO content can be “so boring,” she said. It’s “not fun to write,” she added, but having updated content is crucial, especially as new forms of search gain traction.

By offboarding tedious tasks to agentic tools, Dhamdhere said, she and her team can instead “focus on real editorial fun.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Publishers

Microsoft To Stop Caching Prebid Video Files, Leaving Publishers With A Major Ad Serving Problem

Most publishers have no idea that a major part of their video ad delivery will stop working on April 30, shortly after Microsoft shuts down the Xandr DSP.

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

Guess Its AdsGPT Now?

Ads were going to be a “last resort” for ChatGPT, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised two years ago. Now, they’re finally here. Omnicom Digital CEO Jonathan Nelson joins the AdExchanger editorial team to talk through what comes next.

Comic: Marketer Resolutions
Commerce

Hershey’s Undergoes A Brand Update As It Rethinks Paid, Earned And Owned Media

This Wednesday marks the beginning of Hershey’s first major brand marketing campaign since 2018

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Programmatic

A Win For Open Standards: Amazon’s Prebid Adapter Goes Live

Amazon looks to support a more collaborative programmatic ecosystem now that the APS Prebid adapter is available for open beta testing.

Publishers

Gamera Raises $1.6 Million To Protect The Open Web’s Media Quality

Gamera, a media quality measurement startup for publishers, announced on Tuesday it raised $1.6 million to promote its service that combines data about a site’s ad experience with data about how its ads perform.

Jamie Seltzer, global chief data and technology officer, Havas Media Network, speaks to AdExchanger at CES 2026.
AI

CES 2026: What’s Real – And What’s BS – When It Comes To AI

Ad industry experts call out trends to watch in 2026 and separate the real AI use cases having an impact today from the AI hype they heard at CES.

Popular

  1. Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
    Publishers

    Microsoft To Stop Caching Prebid Video Files, Leaving Publishers With A Major Ad Serving Problem

    Most publishers have no idea that a major part of their video ad delivery will stop working on April 30, shortly after Microsoft shuts down the Xandr DSP.

  2. Dr. Aaron Andalman, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder, Cognitiv
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The AdCP Hype Problem: Why Standardized AI Workflows Don’t Equal Better Media Outcomes

    Advertising’s “agentic” future is a compelling vision, but one that relies on capabilities that do not exist yet. AdCP may one day make buying easier, but it will not make buying better by itself.

  3. CTV

    AI Is Rewriting The CTV Advertising Playbook

    Despite deepening consumer distrust of AI content, marketers and streamers are embracing AI-powered products. Now, generative AI is complicating the already rather bloody streaming wars.

  4. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    Guess Its AdsGPT Now?

    Ads were going to be a “last resort” for ChatGPT, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised two years ago. Now, they’re finally here. Omnicom Digital CEO Jonathan Nelson joins the AdExchanger editorial team to talk through what comes next.

  5. CTV

    You’re Not Imagining It – There Are More Shoppable CTV Ads On YouTube Now

    YouTube is finally delivering on the promise of shoppable CTV ads. Starting Thursday, they’ll roll out to all of Google’s Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns, YouTube confirmed to AdExchanger.