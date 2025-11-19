Home Daily News Roundup AI Search Tools Face Monetization Crunch; And So Does Kids Content
Daily News Roundup

AI Search Tools Face Monetization Crunch; And So Does Kids Content

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: A Brief History of Search

GEOh No!

Apparently, the new it product for agencies is to offer tools and services that help brands understand how they appear in “zero-click” AI-driven search.

These tools are hard to resist. What brand doesn’t want to know what LLMs are saying about it?

But, as Digiday reports, the agencies that offer them are beset by churn, especially when they attempt the pivot from free test accounts to paying customers.

For example, many brands who signed up for one such tool, called Lorelight, were looking to improve how they rank and are described by AI search engines. “They basically wanted a secret hack that would suddenly allow them to rank in ChatGPT,” says Lorelight CEO Benjamin Houy.

The problem is, there is no secret magic hack. Marketers need to invest in brand awareness and earned media if they want to impact search chatbots – things that many clients neglect after their initial trials.

All Kidding Aside

The South Korean content studio Pinkfong IPO’d on the country’s Kosdaq stock market on Tuesday.

You probably don’t know Pinkfong but have heard the YouTube kids song “Baby Shark.” Many parents likely have a nightmare loop of doo-doo-doo-doo-doo running in the back of their minds right now.

Pinkfong is an interesting case study because it’s a burgeoning digital studio built from one viral hit – which happens to be the most-watched YouTube video ever with 16.4 billion views, almost double Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” at No. 2.

The thing is, Pinkfong can’t effectively monetize its YouTube success because content made for kids is prohibited from personalized advertising, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company itself also can’t use normal growth tactics by engaging with comments or sending subscriber notifications.

For shows like “Peppa Pig” or kids media companies like Candle Media (another you’ve likely never heard of, though perhaps you’d recognize CocoMelon songs), YouTube success must be turned into revenue generation elsewhere, like via merchandise or content licensing.

Take Candle Media’s new managed services business for advertisers, which tries to make its YouTube inventory more valuable by handling ads in-house (thus eluding YouTube’s ad personalization tech) and by targeting parents rather than kids.

Gotta make that cash doo-doo-doo.

The Clock Tiks On

For TikTok users, no news is good news when it comes to the US government’s (supposedly) impending ban of the platform.

In April of last year, then-President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that gave China-based parent company ByteDance two options: Either sell the app or face a nationwide TikTok ban.

Thus far, neither has played out, with the exception of that very brief removal of the app from Google and Apple app stores back in January. There’s been almost no progress on a promised acquisition by US investors in months.

But, finally, the Trump administration claims to be on the verge of a deal, The Verge reports.

The new TikTok will be majority US owned and controlled, with a new board of directors and new recommendation and content algorithms. That said, the new US algorithm would be based on one licensed from ByteDance – and if that’s deemed an “ongoing operational relationship” between the US and China, it would actually … break the law.

Welp.

The stalemate might just live on.

But Wait! There’s More!

Meta defeats the FTC’s antitrust suit alleging a social media monopoly. [WSJ]

In an internal company memo, Havas CEO Yannick Bolloré denies that the holdco is in discussions with WPP about a possible acquisition. [Ad Age]

A Cloudflare outage disrupted X, ChatGPT, DoorDash and plenty of other sites and apps on Tuesday. [WSJ]

Roblox will now require users to go through an “age estimation process,” which involves submitting images and videos. [The Verge]  

Pinterest’s AI strategy centers on using AI to understand and anticipate user intent. [The Information]

Google is fighting an AI defamation case that Meta opted to settle on. [The Verge]

Anthropic gets a $15 billion investment from Nvidia and Microsoft. [Axios]

You’re Hired!

Pranav Pandit joins Rain the Growth Agency as EVP of digital marketing. [release]

Ogilvy appointed Lyndsey Corona as US CEO. [Ad Age]

Thanks for reading AdExchanger’s Daily News Roundup. Want it by email? Sign up here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About

Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Platforms

Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon

Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.

influencer creator shouting in megaphone
Platforms

Agentio Announces $40M In Series B Funding To Connect Brands With Relevant Creators

With its latest funding, Agentio plans to expand its team and to establish creator marketing as part of every advertiser’s media plan.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
AI

Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers

Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.

Commerce

Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity

“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”

Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
ad tech earnings

How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

Popular

  1. Comic: Always Be Paddling
    Platforms

    Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon

    Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.

  2. CTV Roundup

    What The TV Industry’s Q3 Earnings Tell Us About This Year’s Biggest Ad Trends

    Is it just me, or do third-quarter earnings always seem especially strange?

  3. AdExchanger Content Studio

    Contextual Targeting Was Never Truly Contextual – AI Is Finally Changing That

    Most of what’s sold as “contextual” today still runs on the same keyword logic we used a decade ago. The industry didn’t reinvent contextual targeting; it simply replaced one keyword with a cluster.

  4. Comic: "Don't worry, it's simple."
    Data Privacy Roundup

    A Programmatic ‘Kill Switch’? Why Google’s ‘RTB Control’ Isn’t Sparking Panic

    Google recently settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to create an off-switch for data sharing in bid requests. Huge deal, right? So why isn’t anyone talking about it?

  5. Programmatic

    Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About

    Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.