Home Daily News Roundup What’s The (Sem)Rush?; AI’s Insights Are Out Of Sight
Daily News Roundup

What’s The (Sem)Rush?; AI’s Insights Are Out Of Sight

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Engine Upgrade

Adobe has acquired SEO tech business Semrush in a $1.9 billion deal, The Wall Street Journal reports.

As the Journal notes, Adobe’s been making feature updates for search optimization lately, but that’s not the kind of SEO (or SEM) that Semrush is best known for. The hype these days is all about new acronyms like AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization).

Adobe is mostly interested in how Semrush could apply to its business moving forward, rather than how search optimization has operated to date.

“This is a natural way for us to keep growing in a space that’s very important to our existing customers,” says Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business. “Every chief marketing officer today is thinking about how they’re showing up in ChatGPT [and other platforms].”

Semrush should help boost Adobe’s analytics specifically for AI search responses. 

Also, strangely enough, this deal means Adobe could end up with a search industry trade publication on its hands. Semrush bought Search Engine Land a year ago. 

The Insight Racket

Speaking of generative AI search insights, there’s a huge market forming for products that track how people, products and brands appear in responses from the likes of ChatGPT, Perplexity, Anthropic’s Claude and Google AI Overviews. 

The problem is that, while interesting, these insights are rarely useful to be acted upon by a business or marketer. For one, the engines themselves provide very few tools to process and track that data via an API. The tools essentially run automated queries themselves en masse.

For instance, want to know how Nike sneakers appear in ChatGPT searches? Well, run a script for the same search roughly 10,000 times and see what comes back. And then do the same for every other engine.

Also, brands can’t directly influence generative AI search results. All they can do is collect and analyze data.

And so the economics just won’t work for many such startups – but nobody is going to hit the brakes on this gravy train.

“Everyone is going crazy about becoming the next agency – all the side hustlers and snake oil sellers with their tools already on the train and riding the hype,” Kai Spriestersbach, an applied AI researcher, web scientist and SEO veteran, tells Business Insider.

Strides With Pride

The LGBTQ community is growing – and it’s an opportunity for marketers.

Outside of Pride Month (and even during), brands don’t tend to put their marketing dollars toward queer media – which means that “it’s an easy demographic to reach because it’s a white space,” according to Damian Pelliccione, CEO and co-founder of queer entertainment platform Revry.

Consistency is key when targeting queer audiences or, as Pelliccione puts it, “I’m still gay after June, and I still purchase products after June.”

The brands that see the highest ROAS working with Revry are those that don’t target a specific community, as per eMarketer. Advertising on queer media is already an effective strategy, as is targeting content that draws a high percentage of queer viewers.

Pelliccione encourages marketers to work with smaller partners when targeting LGBTQ audiences due to the sensitive nature of the first-party data.

The data needs to be “secure and protected,” they said, lest it “fall into the wrong hands of major DSPs that could resell that information for the wrong reasons.”

But Wait! There’s More!

A new industry report suggests that data centers are contributing to electricity blackout risks across Texas, the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic. [Business Insider

Meta has started announcing to Australian teenage users that their accounts will be shut down in compliance with an upcoming social media ban. [TechCrunch

Defector, a (mostly) worker-owned subscription-based media publication, released its fifth public annual report. [Defector

AI video analysis company Kerv.ai closed its Series B funding round. [release

How MediaMint’s new agentic AI tool is helping publisher ad ops work more efficiently. [AdMonsters]

Music blog Stereogum says Google’s pivot to AI Overviews caused its ad revenue to drop by 70% this year. [blog]

You’re Hired!

TiVo parent company Xperi appoints Matt Milne as president of TiVo ads. [release]

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About

Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Platforms

Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon

Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.

influencer creator shouting in megaphone
Platforms

Agentio Announces $40M In Series B Funding To Connect Brands With Relevant Creators

With its latest funding, Agentio plans to expand its team and to establish creator marketing as part of every advertiser’s media plan.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
AI

Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers

Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.

Commerce

Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity

“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”

Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
ad tech earnings

How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

Popular

  1. Comic: Always Be Paddling
    Platforms

    Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon

    Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.

  2. Programmatic

    Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About

    Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.

  3. CTV Roundup

    What The TV Industry’s Q3 Earnings Tell Us About This Year’s Biggest Ad Trends

    Is it just me, or do third-quarter earnings always seem especially strange?

  4. AdExchanger Content Studio

    Contextual Targeting Was Never Truly Contextual – AI Is Finally Changing That

    Most of what’s sold as “contextual” today still runs on the same keyword logic we used a decade ago. The industry didn’t reinvent contextual targeting; it simply replaced one keyword with a cluster.

  5. Comic: "Don't worry, it's simple."
    Data Privacy Roundup

    A Programmatic ‘Kill Switch’? Why Google’s ‘RTB Control’ Isn’t Sparking Panic

    Google recently settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to create an off-switch for data sharing in bid requests. Huge deal, right? So why isn’t anyone talking about it?