Facebook Grows Revenue, ARPU And Users In Q2 Despite The Pandemic

The company reported its Q2 earnings on Thursday, the day after Mark Zuckerberg donned a suit to testify along with his big tech CEO bros in front of a congressional antitrust subcommittee.

Facebook’s total revenue for Q2 was $18.7 billion dollars, $18.3 billion of which came from advertising. ARPU for the quarter was $36.49, up from $34.18 at this time last year.

In the first three weeks of July, which would or should include the effects of the Stop Hate For Profit advertising boycott, Facebook’s year-over-year ad revenue growth rate was roughly the same as for its Q2 results – around 10%.

Facebook expects its full third quarter growth rate to trend along with early July performance.

Other topline results for Q2 (as of June 2020):

Facebook daily active users were 1.79 billion, a 12% YoY increase

Facebook monthly active users were 2.7 billion in June, another 12% YoY increase

DAUs for Facebook’s family of apps, which also includes Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, clocked in at 2.47 billion, a 15% YoY increase

And MAUs for the fam was 3.14 billion, a 14% YoY increase

Facebook said that its DAU and MAU totals in Q2 reflect increased engagement due to shelter-in-place orders. As these restrictions continue to ease around the world, Facebook expects its daily and monthly active user counts to be flat or slightly down in most regions in Q3.

More to come.