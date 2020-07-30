Must Read
Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: These Are The Top Questions Lawmakers Lobbed At Zuck, Bezos, Cook And Pichai At Long Last, Google's CMP And IAB Europe Agree To Share Consent Systems COVID Tagged Criteo For $100 Million, But Ecommerce Gains Help It Rebound Zenith: Record Political Ad Spend Steadies US Forecasts Partnerize Snaps Up Pepperjam, As Affiliate Networks Fly Off The Shelves Omnicom Cut 6,100 Jobs In Q2, But Believes The Worst Is Over C2 Ventures’ First Investment Boostr Raises $7M At Triple The Valuation King Arthur Baking Co.’s Bill Tine On The Quarantine Baking Craze And Flour’s DTC Future Live Industry Updates: Google Grants $39.5M To Local News Pubs»
Facebook Grows Revenue, ARPU And Users In Q2 Despite The Pandemic
Add a comment