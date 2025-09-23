Home Platforms ‘AI-Native’ Media Buying Platform QuantumPath Names Jeffrey Hirsch As CEO
Platforms

‘AI-Native’ Media Buying Platform QuantumPath Names Jeffrey Hirsch As CEO

By

SHARE:
Jeffrey Hirsch CEO

Long-time ad tech exec Jeffrey Hirsch, a veteran of PubMatic, AudienceScience and ValueClick, has seen the ad tech industry evolve from its early ad network days to today’s increasingly AI-powered programmatic ecosystem.

Now, as the newly appointed CEO of QuantumPath, he wants to use his experience in the trenches to help media buyers automate complex workflows and better streamline campaign management.

Hirsch officially took the reins at QuantumPath on Tuesday after serving as a strategic advisor since June.

By the traders, for the traders

QuantumPath, which launched earlier this year, describes itself as an “AI-native” media-buying platform that was “built for traders, by traders.”

Stripping away the jargon, that means QuantumPath was developed by people who know what a headache it can be to run campaigns smoothly across multiple ad platforms at once.

And rather than tacking AI onto an existing system, QuantumPath has AI at its core, said Hirsch. It was “built using AI to be used with AI in the future,” he said.

Before spinning off into its own independent company, QuantumPath was incubated within the 2045 Collective, an advertising services provider that creates tools to help agencies and brands manage digital marketing campaigns more efficiently and reach new audiences.

One of the founders of QuantumPath, Gautham Maediratta, is also the founder of the 2045 Collective.

[Not] reinventing the wheel

Campaign planning and media buying still involves a lot of manual work across a fragmented menagerie of buying platforms. The idea behind QuantumPath is to offer a system that lets agencies create campaigns on multiple ad platforms without having to hop around between them.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

A cartoon showing a marketer and agency standing outside a burning house. "So, what color should we paint the walls?" Caption: Totally Brand Safe
Daily News Roundup

Jimmy Kimmel Live(s On), No Thanks To Brands; The Case For Ad-Supported Wikipedia

“We’re not reinventing a DSP or asking a client to use a new DSP,” Hirsch said. “In fact, we’re using their own seat on [a] DSP.”

Recently, QuantumPath launched its first AI agent to help with planning and campaign creation. An advertiser feeds a brief into the system, which then sends it out to various DSPs and generates fully formed campaigns. The system analyzes all of the targeting criteria, data and supply access within each DSP, said Hirsch, allowing traders to look at each proposed ad format and placement and determine whether they want to include it in the campaign.

QuantumPath can access an advertiser’s preexisting data and reporting to launch new campaigns through API connections to DSPs.

Over 30% of agencies use more than one DSP, Hirsch said, so being able to set up a campaign in one place and have it “propagate and [be] ready to go live in multiple platforms at the same time is hugely efficient.”

So far, QuantumPath has integrations with two “top DSPs,” Hirsch said, although he declined to share which ones.

Trend du jour

When a campaign is generated automatically, traders can do five to 10 times more work than they were doing before, according to Hirsch, with error rates dropping from over 5% to below 1%.

Advertisers can now utilize a DSP’s capabilities to the fullest, whereas most traders don’t understand every single thing a DSP does, Hirsch said, or how to make use of all of its features. And, as everyone likes to point out, he said, the platform works 24/7, even while you’re sleeping. That’s “the du jour thing to say,” he added.

From a business perspective, Hirsch said he’s proud to be at the helm of a company that can turn around such rapid results. Within two weeks of signing a contract, he said, QuantumPath can launch and provide value to a customer.

On a personal note, he said he’s thrilled to be at the forefront of a new era of technology.

Hirsch’s resume includes nearly seven years at PubMatic, including as CMO and chief commercial officer, and more than five years in executive roles at the ill-fated programmatic buying platform AudienceScience, including as CEO, where he worked on the first audience-based ad network (“Which I think is a good word now?” he quipped).

“Everything’s being reinvented, and we’re part of it,” Hirsch said, “and that gets me excited.”

For more articles featuring Jeffrey Hirsch, click here.

Must Read

Chris Mufarrige, director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC
Data Privacy Roundup

FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’

Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.

Publishers

How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor

Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network

Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
FTC Commissioner Mark Meador speaking at the NAD's annual conference in Washington, DC on Sept. 16, 2025. (Photo: Brian O'Doherty)
Federal Trade Commission

FTC Commissioner Mark Meador: ‘No Human Society Can Long Survive Without Consumer Trust’

Keeping American kids safe in what FTC Commissioner Mark Meador calls “an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological environment” is a top priority for the agency.

Comic: "Deal ID, please."
Commerce

Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM

On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Rembrand merges with Spaceback
ad tech M&A

Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback

Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.

Popular

  1. CTV Roundup

    Three Predictions That Everyone At CIMM Thinks Will Be Fact By 2030 (And One They Didn’t)

    What will the ad tech industry look like five years from now? The audience at CIMM’s Summit earlier this week weighed in with their predictions.

  2. Scott Young, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Transmit
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    SSPs Are Facing Extinction – And Only Bold Differentiation Can Save Them

    SSPs are staring at their own demise. And it’s because, for over a decade, SSPs have positioned themselves as agnostic platforms.

  3. Chris Mufarrige, director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC
    Data Privacy Roundup

    FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’

    Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.

  4. Marketers

    AI Is Evolving Faster Than Expected – But Still Can’t Be Rushed

    Trevor Carr, newly appointed Head of CSA, North America at Havas, discusses data and tech consulting and AI trends.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    What Ad Lawyers Are Saying About AI

    Advertising using AI-doctored images could spark legal issues if the images are misleading. Plus: the commerce reckoning.