Home On TV & Video Pulling A FAST One: 25% Of CTV Ad Inventory Can Only Be Bought Via Linear TV
OPINION: On TV & Video

Pulling A FAST One: 25% Of CTV Ad Inventory Can Only Be Bought Via Linear TV

By Philip Inghelbrecht, Tatari

SHARE:
Philip Inghelbrecht, founder and CEO of Tatari
Philip Inghelbrecht CEO & Founder

Streaming TV continues to get all of the attention from advertisers. Much of this excitement is coming at the expense of linear, which still commands close to half of all TV viewing. Amid the rush to buy up streaming inventory, many advertisers are missing some key points of differentiation about what’s labeled as streaming and what it actually means.

To many, content delivered via a platform like Amazon Prime Video automatically qualifies as streaming. But what about content delivered via a live feed, like Thursday Night Football? Nearly all viewers who watch will interact with the content via the live linear feed, which makes it much closer to linear TV. Clearly, the terminology gets muddy.

There is a similar muddiness when it comes to CTV advertising and how advertisers pursue the channel. CTV is now available in nearly 90% of US households and takes up a third of viewing time, but only 40% of CTV audiences are exposed to ads in this environment.  

Meanwhile, a significant amount of the inventory distributed to that 40% is actually sold via linear. This is especially prevalent with FAST networks, which currently account for 20%-25% of ad-supported streaming

How can this be? 

Buying by the numbers

Let’s examine a one-hour prime-time program that airs on both linear TV and a FAST channel. 

Say this program has about 20 minutes of commercial time and 40 minutes of content. Those 20 minutes of commercial time are divided further, with 18 minutes sold by the cable network on a national basis and the two remaining minutes sold by the cable network or MSO (such as Comcast or Charter) on a local basis.

For the FAST airing, which happens at the same time as the linear broadcast, the two minutes of ad time that went to the MSO are now handed over to the FAST platform to sell. The FAST platform in this case would be the distributor of the content, typically either a virtual MVPD (such as YouTube TV or Sling) or a TV OEM (such as the Roku Channel or VIZIO). Many folks in the ad industry would likely assume that the remaining 18 minutes of national ad time would be sold by the FAST platform as well. 

That is incorrect.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

The Airbnb Waiting Game; The Google Ads Executive Overhaul

Those 18 minutes are actually the same 18 minutes of ads that the national network sold for its linear broadcast. So while all of this inventory is distributed as streaming to FAST viewers, it is sold as linear. To classify this as streaming, from an advertiser point of view, is inaccurate.

To access the majority of inventory that runs against a program on a FAST platform, ad buyers would need to make linear purchases. If FAST is nearly a quarter of the ad-supported streaming market, then between 20% and 25% of all ad-supported streaming can only be purchased via linear. Some posit that more than 90% of all ad impressions delivered via CTV are actually in broadcast.

This example demonstrates how little “true streaming” inventory is actually available via the DSPs and platforms that promise to connect advertisers with audiences. Those two minutes of inventory sold by the FAST platform represent a measly 10% of the inventory in the program.

Worse, this limited inventory is often sold at CPMs 5x greater than what linear commands, for the same impression. Buyers who truly wanted to reach the audience watching the program would have a much better chance of engaging with their audience if they made the linear buy. In this case, that would give them the complete audience, not just the fraction watching via FAST.

This is one of many reasons why advertisers can’t trip over themselves in the rush to add more streaming inventory to their media plans. Linear still represents a great opportunity for reaching audiences in an efficient, affordable, high-performing way at scale. There is plenty of inventory available to go around. 

Those who choose to cut off linear in the pursuit of streaming-only may be relegating themselves to fighting over 10% of all impressions, while their competition finds a path to cost-efficient air time.

On TV & Video” is a column exploring opportunities and challenges in advanced TV and video. 

Follow Tatari and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

For more articles featuring Philip Inghelbrecht, click here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Gaming

The In-Game Ad Market is Expanding, One SDK At A Time

In-game ad platform Gadsme released a new SDK for non-Unity game engines. It’s the latest example of in-game ad platforms expanding SDK support in a quest for more premium inventory.

Publishers

What Publishers Need To Know About Floor Pricing

At Tuesday’s Prebid Summit, a panel of publisher and pub tech execs shared tips for how publishers can get the most out their flooring strategies.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
AdExchanger Commerce

Why Mondelez Piloted A Shopper Marketing Test Between Albertsons And Fetch

“I always said, I think we need to change our title, because it’s not the old school shopper marketing,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing for Mondelez International, which owns Oreo, Ritz, and a variety of other snacks.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Brand Safety

Forget The FUD, Now DoubleVerify Wants Advertisers To Get Back Into The News

Even brand safety companies think news blocking has gone too far. DV is exploring ways to help advertisers support legitimate news and just hired its first-ever head of news.

Programmatic

To Reduce The Ad Tech Tax, Sovrn Expands Its SaaS Pricing Model

Sovrn is now offering its header bidding managed service, dubbed Ad Management, as self-serve software for a flat CPM fee.

play button with many coins isolated on blue background. The concept of monetization of the video. Making money on video content. minimal style. 3d rendering
Marketers

Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization

On Wednesday, video monetization platforms Connatix and JW Player announced plans to merge into a new entity called JWP Connatix. The deal was first rumored in July.

Popular

  1. commerce

    Amazon Lays Out Its Next $50 Billion Opportunity In Advertising

    In its sales pitches, hands-on-keyboard sessions and during conversations with ad tech vendors and Amazon sellers, Amazon consistently combined its content fortress with AWS and its investments in AI and machine learning.

  2. Comic: Alphabet Soup
    Online Advertising

    Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk

    In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.

  3. CTV

    Netflix Predicts Ad Revenue Will Double Next Year

    Netflix’s ad business is scaling its audience and inventory faster than its ability to monetize it, according to a recent earnings call.

  4. Publishers

    What Publishers Need To Know About Floor Pricing

    At Tuesday’s Prebid Summit, a panel of publisher and pub tech execs shared tips for how publishers can get the most out their flooring strategies.

  5. Mark McEachran, SVP Product, Yieldmo
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Industry Pullback From Cookie-Based Tech Proves Cookies Are Already Dead

    We should welcome the opportunity to be part of identity’s path forward, now that we’ve released ourselves from the shackles of the cookie, writes Mark McEachran, SVP of product at Yieldmo.