Home Marketers Top 10 Stories of 2025
Marketers

Top 10 Stories of 2025

By

SHARE:
Comic: The Showdown (Google vs. DOJ)

Each year, our most-read stories offer a snapshot of where the programmatic industry is at this moment.

This year, programmatic companies faced tough decisions about privacy, awkward acquisitions and the cookie die-off that never quite happened.

Programmatic is an industry that’s long past its youthful growth spurt and immaturity. Now it’s dealing with the discomfort of regulation and attention from lawmakers.

While the programmatic web faced these tough decisions, connected TV felt the warm, golden glow of programmatic transformation. CTV represents an opportunity for programmatic natives and for streamers that haven’t fully embraced how data and automation can sweeten the revenue from their subscribers.

Our top 10 stories highlighted programmatic growing pains, CTV’s evolution, how closely watched The Trade Desk continues to be and more.  Here they are, starting at the top:

1. Google Is Found Guilty Of Operating An Ad Tech Monopoly (!) (April) Our top story of the year should come as no surprise to our readers. What happens to Google’s sell-side ads business affects everyone in the programmatic industry. The remedies to Google’s monopoly will have particular resonance among publishers and SSPs. The guilty verdict found that Google unlawfully tied its publisher ad server with its ad exchange, setting the stage for the remedies phase in the fall, when the judge decided what punishment to mete out to Google.

2. Microsoft Is Shutting Down Invest, The One-Time AppNexus DSP Business (May) Over the years, stories about AppNexus (later renamed Xandr, then Microsoft Invest) always ranked among the most popular AdExchanger stories – both because of its independent stance as a foil to Google and its attention-grabbing moves as a company. So it makes sense that the AppNexus DSP did not go quietly into the night. Industry leaders paid attention to what this shutdown means for the broader DSP and SSP space as well as Microsoft’s strategy.

3. The Trade Desk Is Acquiring Advertising Metadata Startup Sincera (January) The Trade Desk doesn’t make acquisitions. The Trade Desk doesn’t make acquisitions. The Trade Desk …. made an acquisition. TTD reversed its historically un-acquisitive approach this year and bought Sincera, known for gathering advertising metadata to stamp out fraud and help advertisers improve their decision-making. In the months since, Sincera’s co-founder Mike O’Sullivan has become a public-facing decision-maker and representative for the DSP, and Sincera’s tech has woven itself into the Trade Desk’s seller strategy.

4. The Record CCPA Fine Against Healthline Should Be A Wake-Up Call For Publishers (July) The specter of CCPA enforcement has loomed over the programmatic industry for years. And Healthline’s fine, the first one to hit a publisher, offered a concrete example of what media companies have to worry about it. Tracking pixels and cookies on the health publisher’s site, a common addition to publishers’ sites, could telegraph a person’s health status. For publishers that have long gathered behavioral data about users based on the type of articles they read, this fine signaled the types of behaviors being tracked – as well as tracking, period – are no longer in compliance with the law.

5, The Trade Desk Promises Big Changes After Missing Its Q4 Guidance (February) The Trade Desk has long been a darling of Wall Street. But when it missed its Q4 guidance at the beginning of this year, investors started to worry not just about The Trade Desk but publicly traded ad tech companies. The earnings miss kicked off a year of change and challenges at The Trade Desk, as it sought to get back on track and push the industry on issues like transparency and labeling resellers. Even so, it ended the year with layoffs.

6. As CTV Blooms, It’s Knives Out For The Trade Desk’s Take Rate (April) The Trade Desk also faced more competition this year. Amazon’s DSP is breaking out beyond its endemic commerce advertisers. And like Google and YouTube, Amazon is paired up with Prime Video, the AVOD-by-default platform brimming with scale and inventory. But that’s not the only CTV DSP in the mix. With a rundown on the competitive landscape of CTV DSPs, this story underlined the challenge of bringing programmatic tech to CTV.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: AI-TA?
Daily News Roundup

The Pivot To Ecommerce Hits A Wall; Salesforce Walks Back Its Agentic AI Pitch

7. Meet The Netflix Ads Suite, Introduced By Ads VP Nicolle Pangis (March) After years of rumors, Netflix finally added an ad-supported subscription option. And the CTV industry wanted to know more. When Ads VP Nicolle Pangis appeared at CTV Connect this year, she revealed details about Netflix’s product road map and the product acronym, NAS, that will house the streamer’s ad tech ambitions.

8. Lawmakers Demand Answers From Ad Tech Vendors Allegedly Monetizing CSAM (February) The lack of transparency in ad tech has long meant advertisers buy ads in places where they don’t want them. But putting ads in illegal places, such as on CSAM, moves the conversation of “brand safety” into a different realm. When Adalytics discovered ads placed on illegal content earlier this year, lawmakers sent a letter to multiple ad tech companies demanding answers.

9. Google Isn’t Launching A User Choice Prompt For Third-Party Cookies In Chrome (April) For years, Google Chrome plotted a replacement to third-party cookies. Then it walked back that decision, validating the long-held industry skepticism around Google actually going through with that plan. Instead, Chrome was going to build its version of Apple ATT, the user choice prompt that asked users if they really, truly wanted cookies. Just kidding. Google wasn’t going to do that, either – a new story that was both a bombshell and the latest industry I-told-you-so.

10. The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand (October) How will ad tech change once agents enter the scene? It’s possible agents will negotiate campaign deals on behalf of clients. And AdCP, or Ad Context Protocol, is a new protocol that will standardize those interactions. The steady hum of traffic to this article post-publication speaks to the many minds figuring out the future of AI in digital ad transactions.

Related Stories

Must Read

Opinion

From AI To SPO: The Top 10 AdExchanger Guest Columns Of 2025

The generative AI trend generated endless hot takes this year, but the ad industry also had plenty to say about growing competition between DSPs and SSPs. Here are AdExchanger’s top 10 most popular guest columns of 2025 and why they resonated.

Comic

Comic: Season's Beatings

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

AI

6 (More) AI Startups Worth Watching

The founders of six AI startups offer insights on the founding journey and what problems their companies are solving.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

Nielsen and Roku Renew Their Vows By Sharing Even More Data With Each Other

Roku’s streaming data will now be integrated into Nielsen’s campaign measurement and outcome tools, the two companies announced on Monday,

audio

Broadcast Radio Is Now Available Through DSPs

Viant struck a deal with IHeartMedia and its Triton Digital advertising platform that will make IHeart’s broadcast radio inventory available through Viant’s DSP.

CTV

Lionsgate Enters The Ads Biz With An Exclusive Ad Server

The film and TV studio Lionsgate has chosen Comcast’s FreeWheel as its exclusive ad server to help manage and sell the growing volume of ad inventory Lionsgate creates with new FAST channels.

Popular

  1. ad tech M&A

    A Rundown Of (Pretty Much) Every Ad Tech Deal Of 2025

    Who bought what and why this year? Here’s a (mostly) comprehensive list of all the notable ad tech, agency and digital content deals of 2025.

  2. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  3. Opinion

    From AI To SPO: The Top 10 AdExchanger Guest Columns Of 2025

    The generative AI trend generated endless hot takes this year, but the ad industry also had plenty to say about growing competition between DSPs and SSPs. Here are AdExchanger’s top 10 most popular guest columns of 2025 and why they resonated.

  4. AI

    6 (More) AI Startups Worth Watching

    The founders of six AI startups offer insights on the founding journey and what problems their companies are solving.

  5. Comic: AI-TA?
    Daily News Roundup

    The Pivot To Ecommerce Hits A Wall; Salesforce Walks Back Its Agentic AI Pitch

    Private equity finds ecommerce publishers aren’t worth what they used to be; Salesforce rethinks its faith in agentic AI; and CBS News accidentally encourages people to pirate its content.