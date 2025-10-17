Home Daily News Roundup Scrapers Gonna Scrape; No More Fast-Forwarding The Ads, DVR Friends
Daily News Roundup

Scrapers Gonna Scrape; No More Fast-Forwarding The Ads, DVR Friends

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Cloud Fair

Last month, Cloudflare announced its much-heralded Content Signals Policy, which updated millions of websites’ robots.txt files so as to restructure the way crawlers access content. As in, restrict LLM web-scraping bots.

The policy allows website operators to opt in and out of scraping for specific use cases, including showing up in search results, training AI models and inputting content into AI models.

Cloudflare is hoping it can thread the needle between being useful to publishers, not causing publishers to lose search traffic and actually functioning as a block on LLM scrapers. Google currently bundles its AI crawler with the main search crawler, so nobody can risk its removal.

Whereas publishers are relatively powerless on their own, Cloudflare’s scale makes it more challenging for Google to simply choose not to scrape the affected sites or to ignore the new protocol altogether.

“Almost every reasonable AI company that’s out there is saying, listen, if it’s a fair playing field, then we’re happy to pay for content,” Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, tells Ars Technica. “The problem is that all of them are terrified of Google.”

So Long, SkipMode

TiVo has officially gotten out of the DVR business, as AdExchanger recently covered.

But even though the rise of on-demand and streaming services made much of TiVo’s original product obsolete, some consumers still don’t want to let go yet.

One man even told the Wall Street Journal that he uses his TiVo specifically to skip commercials and plans to adjust his current viewing habits if he now has to sit through all those ads.

It’s not a negligible number of households still hanging on to that lifetime subscription. In early 2023, parent company Xperi claimed that TiVo’s technology was present in 30 million homes. Compare that to TiVo’s current cross-screen advertising platform, which reaches 15 million households in 2025.

So where are those customers going to go instead? Odds are many will drop their cable provider without TiVo. But will they switch to streaming providers?

After all, having to spend more money on pricier subscription tiers to avoid commercials might be a nonstarter for these devoted ad-skippers.

“I still love my TiVo. And I’m at my wits end with all these streaming services that are ridiculously overpriced,” one user on the TiVo subreddit wrote in response to the news.

Not So Sweet

Nestlé has had a rough couple of years. Its stock chart looks like an underground rollercoaster. And a new CEO joined last month because his predecessor was unceremoniously let go upon discovery of an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. Not a Coldplay thing. 

The headline news for Nestlé, which reported earnings Thursday, is a 16,000-person headcount reduction. The company is in straits largely because its baseline commodities, cocoa and coffee, have shot up in price. 

Also, as execs told investors, the company must increase its marketing spend. Procter & Gamble, by contrast, said it spends less on marketing, having refined its online reach. There is, in other words, no easy fat to cut from Nestlé’s marketing budget. 

Marketing investments, according to new Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil, can include product innovation, distribution, packaging and digital capabilities overall. 

Nestlé will invest more in “growth opportunities,” he said, “not only marketing spend per se.”

“I think one of the things we will look at going forward is whether marketing as a percentage of sales is the right individual metric,” Nestlé CFO Anna Manz told investors. “But that’s something we will come back to over time.”

But Wait! There’s More!

Apple TV (no more plus sign!) and Peacock are teaming up on a new streaming bundle. [The Verge]

Is Google’s new Nano Banana AI image generator an Adobe-killer? The company sure thinks so. [Business Insider

Whoops! Reddit’s AI-generated Answers product is giving bad advice in medical subreddits, including suggesting heroin for pain management. [404 Media

Essay: Digital media’s original sin was believing that digital journalists were in the tech business. [Talking Points Memo]

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Platforms

The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit

TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

How Google Stands In The DOJ’s Ad Tech Antitrust Suit, According To Those Who Tracked The Trial

The remedies phase of the Google antitrust trial concluded last week. And after 11 days in the courtroom, there is a clearer sense of where Judge Leonie Brinkema is focused on, and how that might influence what remedies she put in place.

Marketers

The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand

The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Digital Out-Of-Home

OUTFRONT Is Using Agencies’ AI Enthusiasm To Spur Wider Programmatic OOH Adoption

The desire for a data-driven reinvention of OOH inspired OUTFRONT to create agentic AI tools for executing and measuring OOH campaigns and comparing OOH to other channels.

Publishers

Inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s New Dashboard That Shows What Buyers Actually Care About

A peek inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s new dashboard that gives sellers detailed info on how buyers value their inventory.

(Photo credit: Samsung Ads on Linkedin)
out-of-home

How To Advertise To Advertisers At Ad Industry Events (Like Advertising Week)

New Yorkers are bombarded by ads at every turn. But targeted ads? For your industry? While you’re on your way to an event for that industry? The surreality of that experience can still pack a punch.

Popular

  1. Marketers

    The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand

    The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.

  2. Publishers

    Inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s New Dashboard That Shows What Buyers Actually Care About

    A peek inside PubDesk, The Trade Desk’s new dashboard that gives sellers detailed info on how buyers value their inventory.

  3. Chris Feo, SVP, programmatic, Unity
    gaming

    Unity Hires Chris Feo As Its New SVP Of Programmatic

    On Tuesday, game engine Unity, which has a growing advertising business, announced the appointment of Chris Feo as its new SVP of programmatic.

  4. AI

    7 Ad Tech Veterans Who Have Founded Their Own AI Startups

    As AI sweeps the tech landscape, new startups continue to emerge. Here are seven former ad tech execs’ thoughts on best AI practices and starting their own companies.

  5. (Photo credit: Samsung Ads on Linkedin)
    out-of-home

    How To Advertise To Advertisers At Ad Industry Events (Like Advertising Week)

    New Yorkers are bombarded by ads at every turn. But targeted ads? For your industry? While you’re on your way to an event for that industry? The surreality of that experience can still pack a punch.