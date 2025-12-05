Home Daily News Roundup A Meta Success; From Paradise To Ad Placements
Daily News Roundup

A Meta Success; From Paradise To Ad Placements

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Next Verse

Remember when it seemed like the metaverse was going to be the next big thing in immersive technology and internet marketing?

Yeah, about that.

Four years after rebranding itself for this seemingly inevitable future, Meta has announced plans to significantly cut back on metaverse spending within its Reality Labs division.

Bloomberg reports that Reality Labs, which includes the Quest VR device and “Meta Horizon Worlds” product, could see potential budget cuts as high as 30% and layoffs as early as January.

Instead, that money will likely be redirected to Meta’s other potentially groundbreaking, definitely-not-just-hype-powered projects, like its AI initiatives and wearable smart glasses.

“It’s not that marketers were necessarily wrong to be fascinated by Meta’s metaverse vision – just that the ending was obvious from the start, if we’re being honest with ourselves.

To paraphrase “Folding Ideas” creator Dan Olson, the modern internet already handles most of the functions envisioned within the original sci-fi concept of the metaverse, so the idea that people are going to wander around in what is essentially a badly rendered, purposeless MMO game was never going to be sustainable.

In other words, you’re probably better off putting your ad dollars in Roblox instead.

Apple’s Road Map For Road Maps

They say you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone, and that might be truest of all when talking about ads. They paved paradise and put up … search ads.

Back in October, Apple started hinting that Apple Maps – a heretofore ad-free platform – will introduce search ads next year, much to the chagrin of many users.

It’s a fitting metaphor, really – because there’s only so much real estate left online. No wonder marketers are getting desperate.

As search traffic continues to plummet, their online advertising budgets “[have] to go somewhere,” Raj Lala, VP of US sales and development at Vistar Media, tells Emarketer. Navigation platforms are likely to be one of those places, he observed.

But on a brighter note for consumers, most people find location-based ads less invasive than those that track browser history. Plus, Apple is good at “ensuring that the brands that are surfacing in these environments are going to be highly vetted, filtered and relevant,” said Lala.

That’s something. At least when you see a dozen sponsored results for “restaurants near me” next time you open Apple Maps, the restaurants really will be near you.

Go With The Stream

Advertisers will never successfully end the fragmentation of streaming media for one simple reason: Roku, Paramount, Netflix, Comcast et al. will never agree to expose their data to cross-channel buyers.

The more realistic option is not that they share data, but that the biggest players keep buying up smaller services until only a manageable handful of platforms remain.

This has already been happening for some time, albeit slowly. Disney consolidated Fox and Hulu, while Amazon Prime Video bought MGM Studios.

And now there’s another big prize on the table in the form of Warner Bros. Discovery. Netflix, Paramount and Comcast are bidding for a chance to fold HBO Max and the WBD studio archive into their own libraries.

For CTV advertisers who only want quality supply, the entity that ends up acquiring a service like HBO matters a lot, including their approach to ad load, the types of ad formats they offer and their ad-supported subscriber counts.

On the other hand, Paramount CEO David Ellison just sent a letter denouncing WBD’s deal process, The Wall Street Journal reports, calling it “tilted and unfair.”

The unspoken wild card here, though, is party politics. The Ellisons are allies of President Trump and Paramount boasts of having the cleanest, easiest path to an approved deal. Netflix has the highest bid for WBD, but Reid Hoffman, the company’s co-founder and former CEO, is a Democratic donor.

Maybe the future of streaming media comes down less to CPMs and more to campaign contributions.

But Wait! There’s More

Cyber Monday takes the cake for the biggest online shopping day of the year. [Chief Marketer]

The 2025 year-end rundown with Jounce’s Chris Kane. [AdMonsters]

Publishers turn to vertical video to (hopefully) revive their ad revenue. [Digiday]

Comcast’s Versant spinoff is set to close in January. [Variety

The free web version of xAI’s Grok chatbot provided the real addresses of nonpublic figures in response to prompts as simple as “[name] address.” [Futurism]

The Trump administration advises denying H-1B visas if an applicant or any of their family members previously worked on social media content moderation. [Reuters]

The EU is launching another formal investigation into Meta, this time regarding WhatsApp’s AI chatbot restrictions. [The Verge]

You’re Hired!

Netflix hires Mother’s Martin Rose as head of creative. [Campaign]

Condé Nast names Vasanth Williams as its new chief product and technology officer. [Adweek]

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Agencies

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

Platforms

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

Commerce

How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Technology

How AudienceMix Is Mixing Up The Data Sales Business

AudienceMix, a new curation startup, aims to make it more cost effective to mix and match different audience segments using only the data brands need to execute their campaigns.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange As The DOOH Category Hits Its Stride

On Tuesday, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech startup Place Exchange was acquired by Broadsign, another out-of-home SSP.

Social Media

Meta’s Ad Platform Is Going Haywire In Time For The Holidays (Again)

For the uninitiated, “Glitchmas” is our name for what’s become an annual tradition when, from between roughly late October through November, Meta’s ad platform just seems to go bonkers.

Popular

  1. Platforms

    The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

    Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

  2. David Nyurenberg, SVP of Digital, InterMedia Advertising
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    CTV Is Less Transparent Than YouTube. That Should Alarm Everyone

    CTV spending is flattening, performance is plateauing and buyers are hesitant to push budgets further. The reason is not complicated. When buyers cannot see what they are buying, they cannot commit their spend with conviction.

  3. Commerce

    How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

    America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

  4. Agencies

    Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

    Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

  5. programmatic transparency

    New Report Finds That Quality Pays Off In Programmatic – And It’s Not More Expensive

    Marketers know that quality matters – and here’s yet more proof. But breaking old habits in digital media is easier said than done.