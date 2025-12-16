CTV In 2026: Three Priorities Every Advertiser Must Get Right

CTV isn’t an emerging channel anymore; it’s a fully established, essential part of the media mix. Advertisers now understand its reach, flexibility and ability to drive measurable outcomes.

What’s shifting heading into 2026 for CTV are the expectations around how it should perform, integrate and deliver value.

Our latest study with Advertiser Perceptions shows that advertisers are doubling down on streaming TV advertising with larger budgets and clearer demands. Brands and agencies are looking for simplicity, consistency and proof, and they expect CTV to work harder across the full funnel.

Rather than asking what trends to watch, the more relevant question is: What should advertisers prioritize to ensure CTV delivers in 2026? Here are three imperatives we uncovered in our research that should shape how marketers plan and perform in the year ahead.

Deliver simplicity in a fragmented market

Investment in CTV continues to meaningfully rise. Nearly seven in 10 CTV advertisers expect to increase their CTV advertising spend next year, with an average rise of 17%, according to our research.

That momentum underscores CTV’s resilience, but it also magnifies its biggest challenge: fragmentation. When CTV advertisers were asked which issues providers must address, fragmentation ranked first, followed by transparency on where ads run, inconsistent measurement and ad fraud concerns.

For 2026, the mandate is clear: Deliver simplicity, clarity and confidence. This is especially true for small and midsize (SMB) advertisers who are entering the market faster than ever. As SMB adoption accelerates, so does the need for smart curation – as in, streamlined access to premium inventory, consistent delivery across publishers and buying tools that remove complexity rather than add to it. Effective platforms will be the ones that make CTV easier to buy, easier to understand and easier to trust.

Make CTV an engine for omnichannel performance

Advertisers increasingly see CTV playing an expanding role within the broader media plan. More than two in five CTV advertisers completely agree that CTV will accelerate the shift from linear to digital-first buying and become more deeply integrated into omnichannel campaigns.

Advertisers no longer treat streaming TV as a silo; they expect it to enhance cross-channel efficiency, help sequence messages and improve both reach and attribution. In 2026, CTV will power omnichannel campaigns, not just complement them.

Live sports streaming will accelerate this shift. As more live sports migrate to CTV, regional and local advertisers gain access to premium moments that were once out of reach. This creates new pathways for omnichannel storytelling that tie real-time fan engagement to measurable business results.

Turn AI from promise into practical application

Advertisers see AI as one of the biggest potential unlocks in 2026.

Half of CTV advertisers say AI-driven campaign optimization and better frequency control across platforms would be the most valuable improvements to CTV, yet only one-third feel that meaningful progress on frequency control is likely next year.

That gap between desire and expectation highlights both the opportunity and the pressure ahead. In 2026, the industry’s job is to make AI practical, transparent and performance-driven. Advertisers want AI that reduces waste, improves targeting, manages frequency and optimizes delivery without adding complexity.

AI can no longer be positioned as a differentiator. It’s becoming a baseline expectation, and its value must show up clearly in the results. The platforms that succeed will be the ones that can translate AI into everyday advantages: smarter pacing, better allocation, higher-quality reach and measurable lift throughout the funnel.

And as expectations rise across the entire media plan, advertisers also want better measurement, clearer visibility into where their ads are running and a unified view of CTV’s impact across channels.

Delivering on these essentials – simplicity, omnichannel clarity and AI that solves real problems – is what will raise the bar for the next chapter of CTV. When these needs are met, trust gets stronger, investment grows and CTV’s role becomes even more indispensable in the modern media mix.