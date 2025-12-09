Home Content Studio Predict Or Perish: Why Performance Marketing Must Evolve With AI In 2026
Predict Or Perish: Why Performance Marketing Must Evolve With AI In 2026

Sponsored post by Wilfried Schobeiri SVP Product Performance Criteo

Marketers used to wait for obvious signals, like a product page view, a cart add or a keyword search, before triggering campaigns. But in today’s fractured landscape, those signals can arrive too late.

Shoppers drift between screens, compare across retailers and move in and out of consideration silently, long before any intent becomes trackable. By the time a signal appears, the decision may already have been made.

Earlier this year, we explored how AI and commerce data are helping close that gap, but a larger shift is now underway, one that changes the timing, strategy and structure of performance itself.

At the center of that shift is prediction – an ability to act before intent is obvious, not after.

Engineering intent

With the right data signals, the most advanced marketers can now detect the earliest stages of interest, such as category revisits, rising engagement and even shifts in the emotional tone of content.

Predictive marketing empowers brands to act at the moment curiosity sparks, placing the right message in the path of emerging interest before it crystallizes into preference or fades away. This enables marketers to shape intent as it forms, guiding shoppers toward decisions they might not have reached on their own.

Prediction demands systems that analyze behavior at a massive scale to interpret interest and adapt in real time. But not all AI is built for this. Many platforms rely on single-model approaches that offer little transparency or flexibility.

True predictive performance requires full-stack AI, where each layer plays a critical role:

  • Machine learning processes billions of interactions to identify patterns at scale.
  • Deep learning uncovers complex intent signals hidden in more than just browsing behavior.
  • Generative AI personalizes the experience with the right product, creative and message for every moment.
  • Proprietary techniques like DeepKNN match shoppers to products through shared affinities.

These are production-grade systems purpose built for commerce. Every impression, bid and decision gets sharper because the intelligence behind it understands both the shopper and the moment.

Targeting The Influential; Who’s Doing The Shopping, Really?

Creative that learns in real time

But predictive marketing doesn’t stop at finding the right audience before intent is formed. It also determines how to engage people, making creative a crucial part of the prediction engine.

All swipes, scrolls or skips feed back into the system to reveal which visuals, messages and formats are most likely to convert. The most advanced platforms use this data to test thousands of creative variations at once, swapping images, copy, layouts and even video frames to serve the highest-performing version for each viewer in real time.

With dynamic, responsive storytelling that evolves with every impression, ad creative and prediction work in sync to accelerate performance.

2026 belongs to the predictive marketer

Performance marketing was once about finding the right audience. But the old, reactive, siloed and channel-first playbook is fading fast.

Today, success means aligning every layer around predictive intelligence. That means acting early and predicting accurately, designing every impression to deliver.

To keep up, ask yourself: Is your system designed to see what’s coming or to just respond to what’s already happened?

In predictive performance, timing is everything. And the time to shift is now.

For more articles featuring Wilfried Schobeiri, click here.

    From 2015’s ad tech gold rush to today’s cautious comeback, telcos are once again testing whether they can turn subscriber data into ad dollars – this time with privacy as the selling point.