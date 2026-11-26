Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … and happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
Comic: For Puck's Sake
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What Does 'Performance' Actually Mean for TV? Buyers Weigh In
What does performance actually mean in TV environments? And what do media buyers need to achieve that performance? These two questions were the focus of a panel of buyers at this year’s Go Addressable event in New York City on Thursday.
AI Needs To Cite Its Sources. This Consumer Intelligence Platform Ensures It Does
Stravito uses a variety of data sources to build out AI personas for different audiences, and touts a “glass box” approach to AI.
Philips Sonicare Polishes Its Streaming TV Strategy Using Amazon Ads Agent
Philips Sonicare, a maker of electric toothbrushes and water flossers, decided to consolidate its streaming TV ad buys within Amazon, which has also been doing some consolidating itself.
Why Trade Desk Veteran Jed Dederick Joined The Startup ShopMy To Sell Creator Marketing
After selling ads at The Wall Street Journal and WebMD and rising to CRO at The Trade Desk, Jed Dederick is now the first-ever chief revenue officer of creator startup ShopMy.
Ad Tech Is Getting Better At Fixing Its Flaws Instead Of Just Calling Them Out, Says DecryptAds’ New COO Arielle Garcia
DecryptAds’ goal, Garcia said, is to give researchers, ad agencies, tech companies and regulators the evidence they need to fix security gaps in the programmatic supply chain.
Liftoff Sees Big Wins Ahead For Mobile As AI Pushes Budgets Into Apps
The mobile growth marketing platform Liftoff reported its second-ever quarterly earnings last week. Shares were up by almost 25% after the company exceeded its revenue target and projected an optimistic profit margin outlook moving forward.
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Healthcare Ads Are Coming To ChatGPT
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