Bridging the gap between linear TV and streaming is apparently easier said than done.

Ampersand, a TV ad platform that combines linear and streaming data from national and local markets to unify audience targeting and measurement, is significantly paring back its business, AdExchanger has learned.

The company, a joint venture established in 2019 by Comcast, Charter and Cox (which Charter now owns), will offload its independent agency business to Comcast Advertising and Charter’s Spectrum Reach in 2027.

In October, Ampersand sent a memo to clients announcing the decision effective Jan. 1, an Ampersand spokesperson confirmed.

Ampersand will continue operating, but with a focus on agency holding companies and political advertising.

The decision comes on the heels of recent layoffs at Ampersand.

Slimming down

Ampersand didn’t share more details with AdExchanger about the rationale behind its decision to hand off indie agency ad sales. But the client memo, which AdExchanger viewed, reveals some hints.

Per the memo: “This new model will give independent agencies more direct access to Comcast Advertising and Spectrum Reach’s differentiated capabilities across premium video, streaming, data and technology, advanced audiences, measurement and attribution.”

To be fair, media buyers are increasingly seeking more direct access to TV and streaming inventory as they prioritize cost-cutting and ad performance. Indie agencies, it seems, would rather bypass Ampersand as their go-between and tap Comcast or Spectrum directly instead.

The memo also suggests that indie agencies may value certain capabilities that are unique to Comcast and Spectrum’s ad tech stacks.

Additionally, Ampersand specializes in local TV advertising. So, perhaps indie agencies are less interested in direct access to local TV inventory these days than, say, political advertisers are.

Meanwhile, Ampersand has been struggling lately, at least judging by recent rounds of layoffs, which the company did not publicly announce.

There were several significant layoffs over the past year and change, a source with knowledge of Ampersand’s business told AdExchanger anonymously.

Glassdoor reviews also indicate a bleak state of affairs, along with rumors of the company’s full shutdown. “There have been mass layoffs over the past two years,” a former Ampersand account executive wrote in October. “Most people expect the company to close in the next 2-3 years.”

AdExchanger first reached out to Ampersand after hearing rumors of a full shutdown from a source familiar with the company, but Ampersand denied these rumors and emphasized that it will continue to operate next year.

Other Glassdoor reviews, however, are similarly pessimistic about the company’s long-term viability.

The current leadership is “driving the company into extinction,” another account executive wrote in October while still employed at Ampersand. “Over the last few years, they have done little to develop or improve products or relationships. Instead, they have focused on reducing staff.”

Ampersand confirmed to AdExchanger that the decision to offload its indie agency business to Comcast and Spectrum have impacted roles, but declined to share specifics. Ampersand also acknowledged an unrelated round of layoffs in 2024.

Betting on politics

The future remains uncertain, but what’s clear is Ampersand’s ambitions to focus on reliable sources of TV ad demand: holdcos and political advertising. (And streaming, of course, because, well, duh.)

In January, Ampersand launched a new ad platform called TrueStream Political, aiming to help political advertisers more accurately reach voters across connected TV environments. Part of the platform’s pitch is its ability to reconcile audience and identity across disparate CTV platforms, a persistent challenge for CTV media buyers.

It makes sense for Ampersand to focus more on political ad buying. Political advertisers spent $12.06 billion leading up to the 2026 midterm elections, according to AdImpact, marking the first time a midterm cycle topped a presidential election in terms of ad spend.

But although political advertising has seen a recent uptick during non-election years, it still tends to be very seasonal. You can, however, bank on a major influx of political ad dollars coming in roughly every two years.

So, sure, streaming and political are hot right now. But will this sharpened focus help Ampersand survive into the future? Well … stay tuned.