Brushing your teeth is a chore, and so is trying to buy streaming TV ad inventory publisher by publisher.

During the 2025-26 upfront season, Philips Sonicare, a maker of electric toothbrushes and water flossers, decided to consolidate its streaming TV ad buys within Amazon, which has also been doing some consolidating itself. Amazon recently centralized its Amazon DSP has been replaced by a new product called DVA (which stands for “display, video and audio”).

In both cases, the rationale for consolidation is simplification. When media workflows merge, ad transactions need fewer dashboards and third parties, which improves campaign efficiency and performance.

Philips Sonicare, which was already using Amazon’s Sponsored Ads to market its products on the flagship site, but wanted to expand its target audience after finding that 86% of the oral care audience segment was not considering Philips products.

To reach them, the brand paired Amazon’s data with its own first-party data to create custom audience segments of customers who are in market for oral care products but haven’t shopped from Philips before.

As part of its upfront commitment, Philips used Amazon Ads Agent to buy streaming media across Paramount+, Roku, Tubi, Peacock, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros. Discovery. Previously, it had to work with each of these publishers separately.

By consolidating its buys, Philips saw 24% incremental reach it saw among audiences likely to be interested in its products, as well as a 75% reduction in customer cost per acquisition.

Don’t brush this aside

For brands, centralizing multi-platform streaming buys improves visibility across channels, which helps advertisers learn more about their audience and adjust their campaigns accordingly.

“By working with Amazon Ads to consolidate our streaming TV investment, we can apply one audience strategy across our portfolio, and manage reach and frequency more effectively while better understanding what happens after an ad is seen,” Priyanti Telang, director of Amazon activation, retail media and digital shelf excellence for Philips North America, told me.

Using one buying platform also helps Philips speed up reporting.

Buying media and pulling reports from several platforms is “highly inefficient” because there is audience overlap, said Chris Conetta, director of omnichannel supply for Amazon Ads, so marketers “lose a lot of the incrementality you get when using one tool that can measure audiences across multiple touchpoints.”

That logic applies beyond just Amazon’s platform. Amazon (and other retailers, for that matter) can also attract brands seeking more purchase data to improve their performance and attribution, including on streaming TV.

Rooted in performance

Since TV is in its performance era, it’s not surprising that Philips was keen to prove streaming’s impact.

One of the clearest findings from its media consolidation effort, Telang said, is that “streaming can generate measurable intent.” After seeing the brand’s connected TV ads, more consumers searched online for Philips products by name, she said, and “that intent translated into purchases.”

Philips saw a 15x higher purchase rate among consumers who saw the ads on streaming TV than among consumers who only saw a Sponsored Ads placement for Philips online.

Conetta noted, however, that this increase was a result of customers seeing Philips ads across both streaming and on Amazon’s site. An Amazon executive would say that, but Conetta has a point. Industry research suggests that diversified ad formats can drive improved brand results.

Philips Sonicare’s experience also says something about streaming TV’s place in the marketing funnel, Telang said, “as a contributor to commercial performance as well as brand awareness.” Guess reach and performance complement each other like brushing and flossing.

In other words, brace yourselves (ha) to hear more about “full-funnel” advertising in CTV advertising discussions.