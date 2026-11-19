Every time another state passes a privacy law or amends an existing one, brands have to tighten and update their vendor contracts.

“If you’re doing business across state borders, your data goes everywhere,” said Patrick Turner, lead counsel for data and privacy at Ford Motor Company, speaking at an event hosted by the IAB in New York City this week focused on state privacy laws.

And so it makes sense for contracts to always meet the strictest combination of state requirements.

But it’s a massive chore, and everyone – colleagues, partners, ad vendors – want to know why a contract that’s worked for years suddenly needs a rewrite, Turner said. They pummel him with questions.

“Sometimes I’ll just turn off the microphone and scream into the wall briefly,” Turner joked, “because nobody hears you when you scream in space.”

Hop to it

The latest addition to Turner’s ever-growing to-do list comes courtesy of Delaware.

In early September, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed HB 380, an amendment to the state’s privacy law that takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027, and makes due diligence mandatory.

Under the new statute, companies can no longer assume a partner follows privacy laws just because it says so.

Before sharing personal data with a third party, companies must now confirm the partner can actually meet its privacy obligations, using questionnaires and document reviews at a minimum. They also need a binding data-use contract in place. And it cuts both ways: Third parties of any size are required to cooperate with the due diligence process, and without a contract they aren’t allowed to process data at all.

In programmatic advertising, though, vetting every partner in the supply chain would be a massive headache. A single ad campaign can bounce data between dozens of middlemen, measurement vendors and tracking pixels.

And if every company in the chain sends every partner its own custom questionnaire, said Michael Hahn, the IAB’s SVP and general counsel, “we drown ourselves in paperwork, and nobody is any safer.”

But the sheer scale and complexity of ad tech doesn’t give companies a pass, said Delaware Deputy Attorney General John Eakins, who leads privacy enforcement for the state AG’s office. Sharing data through a massive programmatic network only heightens the risk to consumers, he added..

“It requires a contract at each hop,” Eakins said, “because each hop is a transaction involving personal data.”

Prove it

In other words, the days of box-ticking and boilerplate are finally over.

Paperwork isn’t compliance, said Courtney Cantor, deputy general counsel at PubMatic, who regularly fields a steady stream of due diligence requests.

Over time, the questions have evolved from basic stuff, like the wording of a privacy policy, to questions about how the data flows, how long it’s kept and how opt-out signals get passed downstream.

“It’s no longer about just putting the right contracts in place,” Cantor said, “but actually having evidence to show if a regulator came knocking on your door.”

Although that’s assuming contracts reflect reality, which often isn’t the case.

Take the standard clause requiring a vendor to delete everything when a customer agreement is terminated, said Gary Kibel, a partner at Davis+Gilbert. Not only do most companies not remember to do that; it’s often impossible.

“I can’t delete everything” is the correct response to any deletion request, Kibel said, because vendors have legal and record-keeping obligations of their own. On top of that, if businesses purge all of their data, they can’t do business. If you delete a client’s email address, for example, then how do you chase an unpaid bill?

The fact is, managing retention – which Turner referred to as “the ‘R’ word” – is borderline impossible, he said.

“Everybody puts it in their agreements; everybody says how long they’ll keep things,” Turner said. “But I guarantee that if I went to every single person in this room’s company and looked at your data, I’d find retention violations everywhere.”

It’s not malicious or anything; it’s just incredibly difficult to do. “I don’t mean to inspire any attorneys general,” Turner said, “but I think it’s an area we all have to be really careful about going forward.”

Sweat the small stuff

Although there’s a heck of a lot of low-hanging fruit to go after first. You’ve gotta get the basics sorted or you could be screwed.

For example, make sure that your Global Privacy Control signal is working properly, and that your privacy policy mentions all of the relevant states.

Eakins said one of his biggest pet peeves is when a privacy policy includes a list of states with privacy laws, but fails to mention Delaware. There’s no state regulator out there that doesn’t feel the same way. “You will get a letter,” Eakins said, joking but also not joking.

And Kibel can confirm.

“I had a client about a year ago that got a letter from the Delaware attorney general’s office and they raised that issue,” he said.

So don’t give regulators an excuse. Because if they spot one problem, Turner said, they’ll probably keep on digging – and then, all of a sudden, you’ve got regulators in your pixels and cookies, finding personal data you didn’t know was there, he said, “and you’re like, ‘Oh crap.’”

“The simple, easy things,” Turner said, “don’t let them be a problem.”

And also don’t forget that regulators are also just people, he said – people who read the news. When one company gets sued or fined, other states take notice and start wondering whether the same thing is happening in their backyard.

Keep it friendly

Not that getting a letter from a regulator is necessarily a DEFCON 1 situation.

These types of inquiries can feel scary because they often contain detailed questions, Kibel said. Regulators do their homework before reaching out. But a letter isn’t a formal legal demand, and companies don’t technically have to respond.

It’s always a good idea to engage, though, Kibel said.

Ignoring outreach from a regulator is a surefire way to turn a voluntary back-and-forth into a subpoena.

Kibel has put clients on the phone with regulators in the past, and the vibe was usually as pleasant as could be expected. “It wasn’t treated like a deposition,” he said, “and it wasn’t a hostile setting.”

Because regulators do “understand that every system is not 100% perfect,” Kibel said.

“But they also do want to see that you’ve thought about these issues in advance,” he said, “and that you’re being forthright with them in terms of answering their questions.”

Ideally, the whole thing gets worked out over a few phone calls and never escalates.

Likewise, the purpose of Delaware’s HB 380 isn’t for the AG’s office to chase down and investigate every single third party, Eakins said. The hope is that companies and their counsel do the policing themselves.

“The goal is for the industry, for you all, to be saying, ‘You know what, this counterparty is just too much of a high risk,’” Eakins said. “I don’t trust what they’re doing with the data, so we’re just not going to take that reputational risk.”