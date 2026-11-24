It was only a matter of time.

When OpenAI announced in January that ChatGPT would soon be serving ads, it emphasized that, for early testing, ads were “not eligible to appear near sensitive or regulated topics like health, mental health or politics,” and healthcare ads were entirely prohibited.

But as OpenAI’s ads business matures, it’s begun to expand what content ads can served against, as well as which advertisers it permits ads from.

On Tuesday, WebMD Ignite, the healthcare enterprise division of WebMD, announced its ChatGPT ads offering.

WebMD Ignite serves hospitals and healthcare providers with agency solutions as well as content and data solutions, including its own DSP. Now, its agency offerings will include the opportunity to launch ads in ChatGPT.

The picture of health

ChatGPT Ads’ most recent ad policies provide more explicit detail on what is and isn’t permitted within healthcare advertising and offer more leeway than before. At least, there’s more leeway in the US – heath-related ads are still “generally prohibited” in other countries, according to the policy.

The ad policy also states that regulated products and services are still prohibited writ large, as are “claims related to the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of physical or mental health conditions.”

However, OpenAI may accept ads on a case-by-case basis for less regulated offerings, including hospital and urgent care, health insurance, dietary supplements and consumer medical devices, wearables and apps.

Of WebMD Ignite’s clients, OpenAI has thus far only permitted ads from health systems and providers (like hospitals and academic medical centers), but not insurance companies.

Over 30% of Americans have used AI chatbots for health advice or information, so medical providers want to ensure that they’re “present and discoverable” within LLMs, said Ann Bilyew, president of WebMD Ignite. Ads are a seemingly straightforward way to achieve that presence.

The problem, said Bilyew, is that most of them aren’t sure how best to design the creative and messaging in a way that will let them through the “gates” of OpenAI. WebMD Ignite works directly with OpenAI, and so has more insight into the protocol and standards. “As we learn something for one health system, we’re able to apply it to all the others,” said Bilyew.

Intentions matter

It’s too early to assert any definitive learnings, but WebMD Ignite believes that “contextual alignment will be a critical driver of performance,” Nora Simmons, VP of activation strategy, told AdExchanger.

ChatGPT has a “relatively constrained creative format” that, for the moment, consists of an image, the brand name and a brief message, said Simmons, and doesn’t allow for particularly unique ad formats. As a result, she said, it’s particularly important to ensure that the ad’s message – and then the landing page, if a user clicks on the ad – matches the intent of the user’s conversation.

It’s also crucial that the ad is “informational, not promotional,” said Bilyew – though she acknowledged that the line between the two can be quite blurry. Generally speaking, informational ads can include specific examples of the services offered, locations and any certifications and awards they’ve received.

Healthcare marketers also aren’t immune to the challenges that all ChatGPT advertisers face: namely, knowing what sort of queries their ads appear against.

Clients can see data on views and clicks, said Bilyew, but not on the specific content (or even types of content) that their ads appear next to. This is particularly challenging for healthcare advertisers, since ads are prohibited from appearing in any health-related conversations that are deemed sensitive or personal, making it more difficult to predict what queries they can show up against.

The heart of the ad

Determining what makes a conversation too sensitive for advertising is a subjective metric, but OpenAI told AdExchanger that even if a health condition is “strongly implied,” rather than explicitly stated, ads won’t be served during the conversation. “Someone does not need to explicitly name a diagnosis or ask for medical treatment for a conversation to fall into that sensitive category,” said OpenAI.

For now, WebMD Ignite is optimizing its clients’ ads for informative content that doesn’t directly refer to the user’s own health conditions, such as queries like, “I’m looking to understand heart health,” said Bilyew.

WebMD Ignite also needs to have different versions of an ad for different contexts. For instance, Simmons said, a cardiology center would want to offer different messaging to someone looking to find a cardiologist versus someone asking specific questions about a particular cardiac procedure. It’s been testing roughly 100 creative variations in its early work with the cardiology division of an academic medical center, with “different messages, conversational contexts and geographic markets,” she added.

But one of WebMD Ignite’s greatest strengths is its willingness to admit how little is known about AI search advertising at this early stage. “We don’t know what a good budget should be in a given region,” said Bilyew, or what the delivery or inventory will look like. “We’re starting with very defined tests,” she added, and comparing the results to paid search to start assessing budget allocation on a larger scale.

“Our message to clients is, ‘Look, just get in there and start learning,’” Bilyew said. “Then, as things evolve, you’ll be in a good position to evolve with it.”