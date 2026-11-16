Why Trade Desk Veteran Jed Dederick Joined The Startup ShopMy To Sell Creator Marketing

Jed Dederick has had an interesting view of the programmatic industry. He was a digital ads seller first at The Wall Street Journal and then WebMD until 2012, when he jumped across the exchange to the still-nascent DSP The Trade Desk.

The rest, as they say, is history. He eventually led all TTD sales as CRO, and had industry stage time as an expert witness throughout the Department of Justice’s publisher ad tech antitrust suit against Google.

But this month is Dederick’s first as CRO of ShopMy, a marketplace that connects marketers to social and online creators.

“In a world where the older forms of performance marketing like search are seeing massive declines and are in huge question,” creator content is ready to step up, he told AdExchanger.

We caught up with Dederick about the new role and how, practically speaking, social creator commerce can become an always-on paid performance channel.

AdExchanger: Why ShopMy?

DEDERICK: I have lots of experience with how ads have funded the distribution of content and information. The thing that stood out to me was how crowded and commoditized paid advertising has become.

[ShopMy] has this idea that there’s all of this value and performance locked up inside creator content. Brands see it with high conversion rates and success rates with individual creator relationships, but haven’t had real scale or measurability.

And I see a tremendous amount of untapped performance marketing value in the creator commerce world. I mean, for instance, if you’re interested in buying the best mosquito zapper, that’s easier now than it’s ever been.

The process of discovery, inspiration and purchase is happening inside the creator landscape. And there are huge pockets of individual value that haven’t been tied together.

How does the marketplace model work?

Creators sign up for free, though we have to approve them. And they’re earning a commission on sales.

On the brand side, it’s a subscription model.

Anybody who’s worked on the brand side in creator influencer marketing knows it’s really painful to set up an individual relationship with a creator. The trade-off for that one relationship hasn’t always translated into a massive vehicle or a line item for performance marketing. And so what we’re doing is making it possible for a brand to reach thousands of valuable creators at once through one central place.

Does ShopMy have its own app or is it only plugged into affiliate networks and places where products are sold?

Our creators are putting up content in a lot of places [with affiliate marketing programs]. Meta is certainly one. Substack is one. TikTok is one. And understanding that creators have a lot of platforms to put out content, ShopMy is a central place for brands and creators.

Traditionally, brands have had to go to multiple places to manage individual creator relationships or rely on platform reporting from all the different places those creators can be. [ShopMy] is an easy way to gain promotion by creators without having to create individual, unique sponsorships with the creators.

And, I’ll also add, we’ve launched a shopper app very recently.

We’re doing $1.9 billion in GMV [“gross merchandise volume,” for the uninitiated] right now. So I think part of why this probably isn’t in the lexicon is that [ShopMy] has lived a lot in the commerce landscape, particularly in fashion and beauty.

But you can see why I look at this from a performance marketing lens and think, “Oh my goodness! If only the brands that I know and have worked with could run this way and think this way. This doesn’t need to just live in one pocket of the ecosystem.”

Who are you dealing with at an advertiser client? The “affiliate person” in the marketing org could be very different from the “performance marketing person.”

This is why I’m here. This is what I think is fun: busting up the old silos in the name of value and efficiency.

I mentioned that we have thousands of premium brand partners, like Jimmy Choo, for the sake of example. Those types of brands have had creator teams and affiliate teams, right? Sometimes they sit under PR. Sometimes it’s under the umbrella of social or paid media.

Brands have organized themselves that way because that’s been the opportunity so far. But what I do is I bring scale and liquidity that can make [creator content] basically a vehicle for what would have been performance marketing and paid media budgets.

In terms of working with hundreds of thousands of creators – orthodontists, baristas, airline stewardesses and endlessly on – how are they selling general stuff?

I think this idea is so much bigger than it currently is.

People’s social circles are how we’ve gotten trusted recommendations forever. Your friends or someone you trust in a field have given you recommendations, and those are way more powerful than anything you’ve gotten through paid ads.

There are people in our network across lots of disciplines who have their own followings in their fields. So, sure, in that case, that might be relevant for endemic brands. But an orthodontist might be relevant for oral care and personal care brands. Creators post lifestyle-oriented [content] across categories: be it travel, fashion, cosmetics.

The reality of this landscape is how we get recommendations that used to be from our friends, maybe a co-worker, someone from a group chat. That’s the basis for what we’re scaling with creators.

Is there a brand safety/verification-type partner?

I had the same questions coming in.

The reality is that how we think of user-generated and quote-unquote “premium” content is less helpful now. I don’t know about you, but when I go home, I turn on Netflix, and I see YouTube creators on Netflix. What my family’s watching is YouTube creators on Netflix with longer-format shows.

The world has changed quite a bit. There’s authentic content that connects, and there’s everything else.

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