If you’re a TV campaign planner or media buyer, you probably hear the words “outcomes” and “performance” more than phrases like “how are you?” Sad, but true.

But what does performance actually mean in TV environments? And what do media buyers need to achieve that performance?

These two questions were the focus of a panel of buyers at this year’s Go Addressable event in New York City on Thursday. Go Addressable is a nonprofit trade organization focused on advancing addressable TV advertising.

Different advertisers typically have their own metrics for defining performance, ranging from reach and brand awareness to purchase consideration and real-life sales. But what buyers agree on is the belief that brand awareness and performance are not only connected, but causal.

When it comes to TV and video ads, “if we don’t have scalable audiences, we can’t drive outcomes,” said Maureen Bosetti, chief investment officer at Omnicom Media Group, speaking on a panel taking place on the Go Addressable stage.

In other words: The entirety of the marketing funnel matters when running TV ads that aim to move money – not just lower-funnel numbers like retail sales. Hence the renewed prevalence of the term “full-funnel” in TV advertising discussions, including during this year’s upfront season.

Improved measurement and transparency are at the top of buyers’ wish lists to help make TV ads work as desired. Hopefully publishers and their intermediaries will listen this time.

Full-funnel, full stop

When it comes to measuring video ad outcomes, the TV industry is setting itself up for disappointment because we “oversimplify” the human nature of viewers, said Jennifer Gardner, chief client solutions officer at Carat US, a subsidiary of dentsu, speaking on the same panel.

No matter how many QR codes and calls to action advertisers slap onto ad creatives, TV is still a lean-back viewing environment. At least compared with other channels and personal devices used for online shopping, such as cell phones, laptops and tablets.

Generally speaking, TV viewers are not going to immediately pick up their phones or pause their show to run to the store when they see a commercial advertising an interesting product, Gardner said. More often than not, viewers store that information to look into later, when they’re not in the middle of the show.

Seeing a brand’s advertised product in the wild over time also plays a role in persuading viewers to buy something they remember seeing on TV, Gardner added. “Purchase behavior is heavily influenced by mindset,” she said, “which is built over time.”

Plus, performance encompasses more than just sales. Different category verticals have their own preferred outcomes they use to gauge performance.

For example, fast-food and quick-service restaurants (QSR) often prioritize incremental reach as their preferred metric of performance, Bosetti said. For QSR brands, reach drives foot traffic, which drives business, she said, noting that QSR brands often plan media based on channels and platform most likely to reach, say, households with young children who frequent fast-food restaurants multiple times per week.

In other words, Bosetti said, an upper-funnel play can also be a performance-driven one.

Show me the money

Despite the variances in how brands define outcomes – and how long it takes for TV to have an impact on driving those outcomes – agencies agree they need better measurement and transparency.

Conversations pushing for better measurement and transparency have been ongoing for multiple grueling years (can confirm). Years of demands and effort toward that pursuit have led to a renewed rise in marketing mix modeling (MMM) and piecemeal upgrades in content transparency across certain publishers and their tech partners.

Upgrades are cool. But according to agencies, they’re not enough.

MMM is valuable, Gardner said, but it is “backward-looking” and “doesn’t tell you about changes happening in the future,” which makes it difficult for marketers to use insights from MMM before it’s too late.

Agencies need more than just MMM to measure and optimize campaigns.

What agencies need, Bosetti said, is standardized and “holistic” measurement that gives buyers a comprehensive view of customers and their consumption behaviors across channels, from broadcast TV and streaming to social media and online video. That comprehensive view, she said, is a core component to agencies’ ability to spot opportunities for cost-cutting and improved ad effectiveness.

Transparency is also an important part of the ad measurement equation.

A lot of media plans have “dead reach,” Gardner said, which agencies can mitigate if they have a better understanding of their target consumers. That comprehensive understanding goes beyond just audience signals and identity resolution, though, she said. According to Gardner, agencies need more detailed data from sell-side partners that capture content signals and attention data.

Agencies want publishers to cough up more information about what viewers are actually watching and what they’re paying most attention to.

But will they? Won’t they? Or will more debates over measurement and transparency continue to be the object of a tug-of-war game between agencies and publishers?

Only time will tell, but don’t worry – we’re keeping close watch on this space.