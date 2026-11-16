Constantly pointing out that a system is broken gets old. Eventually, you just want to roll up your sleeves and fix it yourself.

Arielle Garcia has been one of digital advertising’s most outspoken voices advocating for the need for better data privacy and cybersecurity for the past decade, going back to her work as a compliance manager and Chief Privacy Officer for ad agency UM Worldwide. And after leaving UM in 2023, she joined ad industry watchdog group Check My Ads and launched her own ad tech accountability consultancy.

Now, she’s taking on a new role as Chief Operating Officer for advertising cybersecurity startup DecryptAds, the company announced Monday. And Garcia told AdExchanger she believes this will be her most consequential role yet in building a better ad tech industry for advertisers and consumers. In addition to overseeing DecryptAds’ day-to-day operations, she’ll be leading its industry partnerships and engagement with brands, standards bodies and lawmakers.

DecryptAds was launched this summer by cybersecurity and privacy researcher Zach Edwards, whose work Garcia said she’s been following since her days at UM. Garcia and Edwards also worked together at Check My Ads, where Garcia was COO and Edwards served as a board member until 2025.

DecryptAds is building what Edwards describes as his “dream research tool for understanding and tracking publishers and ad systems.”

The company’s goal, Garcia said, is to give researchers, ad agencies, tech companies, industry groups and regulators the evidence they need to identify and fix security gaps in the programmatic supply chain.

DecryptAds examines publicly available data, including ads.txt and sellers.json files, to determine the entities behind publisher sites and ad tech vendors. And it flags when those entities have ties to regions that are sanctioned by the US government or that have high degrees of cybercrime and lax data security practices.

The company is also rolling out a service for notifying clients when other ad systems drop sellers and publishers by examining sellers.JSON files and tracking API and MCP connections. The service should aid the endless “wack-a-mole” game ad tech vendors have to play to keep their supply chains clean, Garcia said.

She spoke to AdExchanger about promoting industry change through better collaboration in her new role.

AdExchanger: Why join DecryptAds?

ARIELLE GARCIA: The most powerful work that I’ve been a part of is where we take information and bring it to both the market and to government to help inform better decisions or support investigations or lawmaking. For example, when Check My Ads did our Google PMAX research, it wasn’t just a primer on watchouts for small businesses or education for nonprofits. It helped support lawmakers making the case for why regulation wouldn’t break online advertising.

So, when Zach reached out about joining DecryptAds, I was thrilled because what the team is building here is founded on getting information and evidence into everyone’s hands.

You’ve covered how hard it can be for watchdogs to get access to the systems that they’re trying to hold accountable. DecryptAds doesn’t depend on anyone’s permission. It’s built from public data, the files companies are publishing and the infrastructure behind their sites.

In your hiring announcement, you said “After years of identifying the problems in the ad tech ecosystem, I’m proud to be joining a company that’s building a solution.” Does it feel like the industry is getting better at fixing its vulnerabilities rather than just constantly raising the alarm?

The appetite for making this data available is something that’s been growing for a couple of years. We’ve seen this increasingly with the great work Confiant, DeepSee and Adalytics have done.

I’ve had the opportunity to refine my theory of change a bit. There’s an important role for those who are calling out the problems, and there’s an important role for those who are building solutions to fix them. Not everyone is positioned to do both.

But I enjoy working with the industry. And I see changing market behavior as an important lever for improving the industry for marketers, the public and for national security. For me personally, [this role] is an evolution of where I think I can be the most useful.

Will DecryptAds’ research be mainly focused on ad tech cybersecurity or programmatic supply chain quality? Or are those two inextricably related?

The security framing shows up in how our tool enables the tracing of networks. So, understanding that [made-for-advertising] MFA operators and bad actors will try to hide and building that into our capabilities.

But the security ethos also shows up in the spirit of information sharing. That’s why the product has a free researcher tier. Having come from a watchdog organization, I’m excited about giving access to this information to researchers that are currently lacking ways to dig deep into the ecosystem.

It’s been a bad couple of weeks for ad tech cybersecurity news. Are things getting worse, or are they getting easier to catch?

Right, on top of the recent Adfection report by Confiant and Citizen Lab, there’s the military warning that ad data was used to target troops. Also fairly recently, the DOJ bulk data transfer rule. Now you have senators calling for reform in the wake of Adfection.

The government has known for years that ads can be an attack surface. The NSA, CISA and FBI all recommend ad blocking since 2018. But where it used to be more about blocking malicious ads, now there’s more of a realization of the ad system itself being a national security risk.

What’s one way the digital ad industry can work with regulators and researchers to support a safer, more transparent supply chain?

There’s fairly broad recognition of the need for stronger Know Your Customer standards for ad tech. It gets at the core of so many of the scandals that we’ve seen happen over the past few years. And yet trade associations, independent companies and standards bodies aren’t truly embracing the spirit behind that.

How would better Know Your Customer standards work in practice?

DecryptAds has seen how valuable it is to have some type of a geo risk score. It’s fairly easy to determine whether a vendor or a publisher is based in a high-risk or sanctioned jurisdiction. So, it’s a strange miss on advertiser verification to not even verify the domain of the advertiser.

And to not have a Know Your Customer vetting process be a part of what TAG [the Trustworthy Accountability Group] expects of certified vendors is surprising to me.

What would you say to companies who might get defensive if they show up in your research?

It’s about collaborating on solutions. It’s always been important to me to be fair and to have receipts. And the goal is never to call out one particular actor when you’re trying to fix a systemic problem. There’s nothing wrong with acknowledging the problem and sharing the steps you’re taking to fix it.

One of the things that was shocking in the wake of the Confiant/Citizen Lab Adfection report was IAB Europe’s reaction, which was to say, the system’s not broken, but it can be exploited.

I’ve been contending with some iteration of that narrative since I was an agency-side chief privacy officer. The system is broken. The system is able to easily be exploited, and actions are not being taken to close those gaps.

So, accountability in the interest of benefiting everyone should be the goal. And it’s okay to make a mistake or to have an oversight. But it’s not okay to bury our collective heads in the sand as though these are just unfortunate, isolated incidents.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

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